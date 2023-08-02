Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: "With CSTR we are further expanding our roofing platform in Europe. I warmly welcome all CSTR employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business' next era of growth together. By expanding our roofing systems offering, we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings and contribute to the green deal of the European Union."
CSTR's innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim's existing roofing business. With its strategically located production facility in the Rhine-Neckar area, CSTR adds to Holcim's other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, notably FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofs. Holcim will continue CSTR's existing business activities and serve its existing customer base while expanding its business under the new name of Holcim Technical Solutions & Products GmbH.
With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
