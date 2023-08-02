Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
02.08.2023
Firmenich International SA: Ad Hoc Press Release pursuant to Art.53 Swiss Listing Rules

Firmenich Annual Report FY 2023

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International SA ("Firmenich") announces the annual report for its financial year 2023. The report is available on investors.firmenich.com.

Firmenich SA Annual Report FY2023

Disclosure

The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 07:00 CEST on August 2, 2023. Further information is available on investors.firmenich.com.

ENDS

Contacts



Firmenich


Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Robin Roothans

Email: ingvild.van.lysebetten@firmenich.com

Email: robin.roothans@firmenich.com

About Firmenich

Firmenich International SA ("Firmenich") announced on May 9, 2023 the completion of its merger with DSM to establish DSM-Firmenich AG, the leading innovation partner in nutrition, health, and beauty. Prior to the merger, Firmenich was the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company. It was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and family-owned for 128 years. Firmenich was a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offered its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167759/Firmenich_SA_Annual_Report_FY2023_FINAL.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167760/FIRMENICH_Logo.jpg

Logo Firmenich

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ad-hoc-press-release-pursuant-to-art53-swiss-listing-rules-301891117.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
