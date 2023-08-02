JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's reports half-year results 2023

Focus and disciplined execution of strategy, leading to in-market outperformance



Amsterdam, 2 August 2023

Key items1

Organic sales up +3.5% (+2.4% reported), driven by +6.8% price and volume/mix of -3.3%

Organic gross profit up +0.9% and high single-digit growth of advertising spend

Organic adjusted EBIT down -3.0% to EUR 581 million

Free cash flow of EUR 14 million due to normalisation of working capital; net leverage at 2.8x

Underlying EPS of EUR 0.85

FY 23 outlook updated

A message from Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's

"In the first half of 2023, we delivered resilient financial performance in a category that is globally adjusting in the aftermath of the pandemic, and coping with persistent inflation. Against this backdrop and despite an industry volume decline in Europe, we delivered mid-single-digit top-line growth, driven by our premium product portfolio, E-commerce acceleration and strong performance in the US and in emerging markets.

We continue to be guided by our renewed strategic framework to become more global, more digital and more sustainable. We are now very pleased to witness the in-market outperformance of JDE Peet's globally from the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities.

In a fast evolving environment, we remain focused and nimble. In the first half of 2023, we have initiated the transition of an omni-channel organisation in Europe, and towards a local portfolio in Russia. In parallel, we will increase our global consumer reach, with the intended acquisition of Maratá's coffee & tea platform in Brazil and the launch of L'OR Barista in the US.

While anticipating an acceleration of our organic sales growth in H2, we expect the business environment to remain volatile. As there is uncertainty of the impact of the transition from international brands to local brands in Russia, we believe it is more appropriate to guide our full year organic adjusted EBIT growth in the range of a low single-digit increase and low single-digit decrease.

The tangible progress of our transformation - brand health, team engagement, gross profit and sustainability, just to name a few - is positioning us well to deliver sustained shareholder returns and societal value."

Broad-based progress made on our strategic Sustainability agenda

In the first half of 2023, we have made good progress against our strategic Sustainability roadmap and multi-year objectives. Our long-term Sustainability agenda is now deeply embedded across the entire organisation and in our strategic decision making. Our carbon accounting system has been rolled out and enables us to track our carbon footprint up to the individual SKU level and allows to have a full view of our carbon reduction performance alongside financial performance.

During this semester, we announced, among others, the intention to launch a new, fully compostable coffee capsule, which allows for an uncompromising high-quality in-cup experience, and we announced the intention to launch a new paper pack for our soluble coffee ranges, which is recyclable and is the first of its kind in the coffee market. Moreover, the coffee from this new paper pack will generate the lowest carbon footprint within our existing range of products.

In addition, JDE Peet's has become a member of the ILO Child Labour Platform, to tackle the root causes of child labour in the coffee supply chain, and we published our Water Stewardship Policy and our Nutrition Policy.

Update on Russia

Since the start of the war, JDE Peet's has sought to ensure that its business in Russia is operated as a stand-alone business to the greatest extent possible. The company has now taken the next step by transitioning to a local portfolio of brands, which resulted in a non-cash impairment of EUR 185 million of the Jacobs brand in H1 23 and is expected to lead to meaningfully lower contribution from Russia in H2 23.

Outlook 2023

JDE Peet's expects the business environment to remain volatile and vulnerable for the remainder of 2023. As there is uncertainty on the impact of the transition from international brands to local brands in Russia, the company now expects to deliver the following for full-year 2023:

Organic sales growth at the high end of its medium-term range of 3 - 5% (unchanged)

Adjusted EBIT to fall within the range of a low single-digit organic increase and a low single-digit organic decline (updated)

Net leverage below 3.0x, with Free Cash Flow of around EUR 400 million, post normalisation of working capital, confirming an ongoing run-rate of EUR 1 bn on a 3-yr average (additional)

A stable dividend (unchanged)

FINANCIAL REVIEW HALF-YEAR 2023

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)

6M 2023 6M 2022 Organic change Reported change Sales 3,988 3,896 3.5% 2.4% Adjusted EBIT 581 631 -3.0% -7.9% Underlying profit for the period 411 523 - -21.4% Underlying EPS (EUR)1, 2 0.85 1.05 - -19.6% Reported basic EPS (EUR)2 0.41 1.02 - -59.8% 1 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax) 2 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding

Total reported sales increased by 2.4% to EUR 3,988 million. Excluding a -1.6% effect related to foreign exchange and 0.4% related to scope and other changes, total sales increased by 3.5% on an organic basis, with 3 out of 4 segments growing between 5% and 10% organically. Organic sales growth reflects a price effect of 6.8% and a volume/mix effect of -3.3%. In-Home sales increased organically by 2.2% and in Away-from-Home by 9.0%, resulting in a 4-yr organic CAGR of 6.7% for In-Home sales and 0.6% for Away-from-Home sales.

Total adjusted EBIT decreased organically by 3.0% to EUR 581 million as an increase in gross profit was offset by an increase in SG&A. Including the effects of foreign exchange and scope changes, adjusted EBIT decreased by 7.9%.

Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - decreased by 21.4% to EUR 411 million. This performance was mainly driven by an unfavourable impact from fair value changes in derivatives and forex and a lower level of operating profit, and includes an underlying effective tax rate of 23.5%.

Net leverage of 2.8x net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of H1 23 was kept well below 3.0x, with a net debt of EUR 4.2 billion at the end of H1 23.

Free cash flow was EUR 14 million in the first half of 2023, which was lower than the comparative period in 2022 due primarily to the normalisation of working capital as well as higher capital expenditures.

JDE Peet's' liquidity position remains strong, with total liquidity of EUR 2.2 billion consisting of a cash position of EUR 0.7 billion (excluding restricted cash) and available committed RCF facilities of EUR 1.5 billion.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com .

