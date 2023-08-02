Fracsun says it will team up with App Orchid to develop a soiling-loss database and simulation tool.From pv magazine USA Soiling losses occur when solar panels are obstructed by particles such as dirt, dust, and animal droppings, leading to lower electrical output. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that as much as $3 billion to $5 billion in lost revenues each year can be attributed to PV soiling. However, accurate soiling-loss measurements have been a challenge for the global solar industry. As site conditions shift due to localized weather and changing climates, understanding the ...

