The Mango Power M includes a hybrid inverter with 18 kW solar input and can be paired with an electric vehicle charger.From pv magazine USA Mango Power announced that its new Mango Power M home battery solution is now available to U.S. installers, adding a new lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery option for rooftop solar owners to choose from. The LFP battery starts at 15 kWh and can be scaled to 80 kWh on one 12 kW hybrid inverter. The built-in hybrid inverter offers 12 kW of continuous power to enable reliable power for the entire home. The company said Mango Power M can be stacked up to 120 ...

