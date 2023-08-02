Invesco Select Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Invesco Select Trust plc

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2023

The following text is extracted from the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year ended 31 May 2023. All page numbers below refer to the Annual Financial Report which will be made available on the Company's website.

Financial Performance

Capital Statistics - Company Level

At 31 May 2023 2022 change % Net Assets (£'000) 199,739 214,421 -6.8% Revenue Statistics - Company Level Year ended 31 May 2023 2022 Net revenue return after taxation for the financial year (£'000) Net capital return after taxation for the financial year (£'000) 5,994 (5,664) 5,937 8,828 Net total return after taxation for the financial year (£'000) 330 14,765 Cumulative Portfolio Total Returns(1)(2) To 31 May 2023 One Three Five UK Equity Share Portfolio Year Years Years Net Asset Value -2.6% 39.9% 16.7% Share Price -4.7% 29.2% 4.9% FTSE All-Share Index 0.4% 33.9% 15.2% One Three Five Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Year Years Years Net Asset Value 9.8% 63.0% 50.6% Share Price 4.6% 44.8% 35.9% MSCI World Index (£) 3.8% 36.3% 56.2% One Three Five Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Year Years Years Net Asset Value -11.4% 11.4% 5.0% Share Price -14.3% 2.7% -5.0% Composite Benchmark Index(3) -17.1% -19.1% -8.8% ICE BoA Merrill Lynch 3 month LIBOR plus 5% per annum 7.5% 17.7% 29.4% One Three Five Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Year Years Years Net Asset Value 3.5% 6.9% 9.5% Share Price -5.2% -8.5% -7.6% Year end Net Asset Value, Share Price and Discount Net Asset Share Value Price Premium/ Share Class (pence) (pence) (Discount) UK Equity 182.11 159.50 (12.4)% Global Equity Income 265.53 232.00 (12.6)% Balanced Risk Allocation 149.56 131.50 (12.1)% Managed Liquidity 109.51 91.00 (16.9)%

(1) Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 116 to 119 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.

(2) Source: Refinitiv/Bloomberg.

(3) With effect from 1 June 2021, the benchmark adopted by the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio is comprised of 50% 30-year UK Gilts Index, 25% GBP hedged MSCI World Index (net) and 25% GBP hedged S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index. Prior to this, the benchmark was ICE BoA Merrill Lynch 3 month LIBOR plus 5% per annum. Accordingly, both the new and old benchmark are shown.

Chairman's Statement

Highlights

- The Global Equity Income Share Portfolio and the Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio delivered positive NAV performance over the period, with the Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolios outperforming their respective benchmark indices.

- Dividends per UK Equity Share and Global Equity Income Share rose to 7.05p and 7.20p respectively. A dividend of 1.00p was maintained per Managed Liquidity Share and a first dividend in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1.00p was also paid.

- Updated Dividend Policy announced post year-end.

- Net assets in the Global Equity Income Share Portfolio increased to £66.7 million, with net conversions into that portfolio.

- Cancellation of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Premium accounts completed, freeing up circa £123 million of reserves.

- Winterflood Securities Limited appointed as new corporate brokers.

The Company

Your Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a choice of investment strategies and policies, each intended to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Your Company's share capital comprises four share classes: UK Equity Shares, Global Equity Income Shares, Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and Managed Liquidity Shares, each of which has its own separate portfolio of assets and attributable liabilities.

The investment objectives and policies of each of the portfolios are set out on pages 44 to 46.

Your Company's structure enables shareholders to adjust asset allocation to reflect their views of the prevailing market outlook. As set out on page 2, shareholders have the opportunity to convert between share classes, free of capital gains tax, every three months. With the personal allowance for Capital Gains Tax being reduced for this current tax year to £6,000, this unique structure allows investors to change their allocation without triggering an event for the purposes of Capital Gains Tax.

Market Background

As I consider the market backdrop over the past year and into the future, I reflect on the key points within the outlook I provided in your Company's last Annual Report. In that outlook, I noted that we continue to be in uncertain times. At that point in the UK, there was debate and concern around inflation, with members of the MPC split on interest rate rises, whilst echoes of concern over a Covid-19 resurgence were stalling hopes of global economic recovery. Much has changed, yet so much remains the same.

As feared in my last commentary, an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine was not forthcoming and, despite Western and NATO support, shows no signs of resolution.

Global supply chains have returned to some normality and as a consequence in developed markets the momentum of increasing inflation appears to be weakening. Forward looking indicators suggesting that inflation is likely to moderate, as it has already in the US where it is on a downward trajectory. Central banks are walking an interest rate tight-rope, as they balance inflation control with maintaining economic growth. In Emerging Markets, the inflation picture is mixed with a chance of China going into deflation and inflation levels improving elsewhere.

Active management allows us to be agile in responding to changing market conditions and seizing potential alpha-generating opportunities. We believe that the skillful selection of investments, combined with prudent risk management, will enable us to navigate through market fluctuations and deliver superior returns over the long term.

Performance

The UK Equity Share Portfolio has been jointly managed by Ciaran Mallon and James Goldstone over the period. Disappointingly the portfolio saw negative NAV total return performance during the year, underperforming the benchmark by 3.0%. The NAV total return of the UK Equity Share Portfolio over the year was -2.6%, which compares with the total return of 0.4% from the FTSE All-Share Index. The share price total return was -4.7%. Market sentiment was dominated by the impact of sharply increasing inflation and resulting interest rate rises, with the Bank of England increasing rates eight times during the year from 1% to 4.5%. Portfolio performance was mixed, with positive performance relative to the benchmark in three sectors, including strong performance in healthcare and energy stocks and with a number of sectors detracting from overall performance, including basic materials.

The Global Equity Income Portfolio, managed by Stephen Anness, saw positive NAV total return performance, outperforming the benchmark total return by 6.0%. The NAV total return of the Global Equity Income Share Portfolio over the year was 9.8%, which compares to the total return from the MSCI World Index (£) of 3.8%. The share price total return was 4.6%. Globally, market sentiment has similarly been dominated by concerns around rising inflation and the impact on economies of central bank actions in raising rates in order to bring inflation back under control. Against this backdrop the portfolio remained committed to strong stock selection rather than being focused on the broader topics of sector over or under weight allocations, geographic or macro-economic trend forecasting.

The Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio, by its very nature, has a combination of equities, bonds and commodities exposures. It is managed by Invesco's Global Asset Allocation Team, based in Atlanta. During the period under review, the NAV total return of the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio was -11.4%, which outperformed the total return from its composite benchmark, which was down by -17.1%, by 5.7%. The share price total return was -14.3%. The portfolio's performance over the period was challenged by the environment of higher inflation and widespread interest rate hikes, with each asset class struggling against declines across commodities, equities and bonds. Tactical allocation was also difficult, with inconsistent returns making positioning in each asset class problematic.

The NAV total return on the Managed Liquidity Portfolio, managed by Derek Steeden, was 3.5%. The share price total return was -5.2%. The portfolio's very short duration helped protect from falls experienced in the wider bond market as a result of interest rates rising faster than expected. As I stressed in my statement last year, it is important to note that although this share class has a lower risk profile than the Company's other three share classes, it is not designed to be a cash fund, and as such is not without risk to capital.

Gearing

The UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolios are able to employ gearing by means of a bank loan facility. Your Board has again renewed this facility at a level of £40 million to allow the Portfolio Managers to employ gearing, if desired, across the two equity portfolios. The Portfolio Managers use this facility tactically and actively, increasing or reducing the level to take advantage of market opportunities. The gross gearing level on the UK Equity Share Portfolio ended the year at 7.7% and the Global Equity Income Portfolio had no gearing at the year-end.

Dividends and Dividend Policy

We have continued to apply the dividend policy adopted six years ago, and supported by shareholder advisory votes, whereby for both UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares, dividends are paid by way of three equal interim dividends declared in July, October and January with a 'wrap-up' fourth interim declared in April. For the year under review the first three dividends declared for the UK Equity Shares were 1.50p per share and for the Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p per share. The fourth interim dividends were 2.55p per share for the UK Equity Shares, bringing the total to 7.05p per share for the year (2022: 6.70p), and 2.55p per share for the Global Equity Income Shares, bringing that total to 7.20p (2022: 7.15p) per share for the year.

Your Company's dividend policy permits the payment of dividends in all four portfolios from capital. With the total income of your Company increasing to £7.40 million (2022: £6.99 million) the contribution from capital required for the Company's dividends to meet the Board's target level was reduced from 2022 levels. For the Global Equity Income Shares a contribution from capital of approximately 2.00p per share was required to achieve the dividend level (2022: 2.30p per share). For the UK Equity Shares a contribution from capital of approximately 0.65p per share was required to achieve the dividend level (2022: 0.70p per share).

The Board intends to continue with the policy of a partial augmentation from capital where appropriate and as we have updated the dividend policy for those share classes for the current financial year, UK Equity and Global Equity Income shareholders are again being given advisory votes on it. We did not set dividend targets for the year ended 31 May 2023 due to the uncertainty of income flows as a result of the pandemic.

For the year under review the Board declared one interim dividend of 1.00p for the Managed Liquidity Shares (2022: 1.00p). The Board has also declared an interim dividend for the year ended 31 May 2024, payable as noted above, of 1.00p per share for Managed Liquidity Shares. This dividend is payable from current year revenue. Given the quantum involved it is unlikely that such payments will be more frequent than annually and may indeed be less frequent.

For the year under review the Board also declared one interim dividend of 1.00p for the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (2022: nil). The Board had not previously declared a dividend for the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares. Additionally, the Board declared an interim dividend for the year ended 31 May 2024, payable as noted above, of 1.00p per share for the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and, in expectation of higher levels of income being received by the Portfolio, a special dividend of 2.00p per share. It continues to be the case that in order to maximise the capital return on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares, the Directors only intend to declare dividends on this share class annually, when the level of income allows, and dividends may be paid less frequently.

The first interim dividends declared in respect of the year to May 2024, which will be paid on 15 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 21 July 2023, were 1.60p per share for UK Equity Shares, 1.60p per share for Global Equity Income Shares, 1.00p per share for Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and a special dividend of 2.00p, (making a total of 3.00p), and 1.00p per share for Managed Liquidity Shares.

For the year ending 31 May 2024, the Board will target at least maintaining the dividend level from year to year for each of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares. Depending on the level of income received in the relevant quarters, the quarterly dividends for each share class may be enhanced with contributions from capital. Typically, the first three interim dividends will be equal in size with a final fourth interim dividend that has the potential to be increased. The Directors only intend to declare dividends on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and Managed Liquidity Shares annually when the level of income allows and having taken into account the dividends paid on the other Share classes.

Discount Policy

Your Company adopted a discount control policy for all four share classes in January 2013, whereby the Company offers to issue or buy back shares of all classes with a view to maintaining the prices of the shares at close to their respective net asset values. The Board remains committed to its utilisation, although it has stepped back at times during the period under review in light of market volatility due to the geopolitical events noted in my commentary on market background above. Discounts have been somewhat wider than before, in line with discounts generally across the investment trust market, which have moved out to levels not seen for some time. The ongoing implementation of this policy is dependent upon your Company's authority to buy back shares, and the Directors' authority to issue shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis, being renewed at general meetings of the Company.

As noted below, the completion of the cancellation of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation share premium accounts frees up additional reserves and gives your Company ample scope to continue share buybacks should it be perceived to be in shareholder's best interests.

Share Capital Movements

During the year to 31 May 2023 your Company bought back and placed in treasury 3,772,000 UK Equity Shares at an average price of 165.5p, 740,000 Global Equity Income Shares at an average price of 224.9p, 110,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares at an average price of 132.9p and 80,000 Managed Liquidity Shares at an average price of 94.75p. Other than in connection with the share conversion process, no shares were issued during the year. In addition, no shares were sold from treasury and no treasury shares were cancelled. No further shares have been bought back into treasury since the year-end. The Board intends to use the Company's buy back and issuance authorities when this will benefit existing shareholders; and to operate the discount control policy mentioned above; and will ask shareholders to renew the authorities as and when appropriate.

Share Class Conversions

Your Company enables shareholders to adjust their asset allocation to reflect their views of future market returns. Shareholders have the opportunity to convert their holdings of shares into any other class of share, without incurring any tax charge (under current legislation). The conversion dates for the forthcoming year are as follows: 1 August 2023; 1 November 2023; 1 February 2024; and 1 May 2024. The total number of Share class conversions that have occurred over the year's conversion opportunities resulted in net flows of £2.0 million out of the UK Equity Share Portfolio; of £1.8 million into the Global Equity Income Share Portfolio; of £0.1 million into the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio; and £0.1 million into the Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio. Should you wish to convert shares at any of these dates, conversion forms, which are available on the Manager's website at www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html, or CREST instructions must be received at least ten days before the relevant conversion date.

Cancellation of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Premium Accounts

As I noted in the Half-Yearly Financial Report, following class consents and approval of shareholders at your Company's Annual General Meeting on 4 October 2022, the Court process to cancel the share premium accounts of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Classes was implemented on 17 November 2022. Following the implementation the entire share premium account of each of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation Share Classes was cancelled, amounting to £121,700,000 and £1,290,000, respectively. These distributable reserves provide your Company with flexibility, subject to financial performance, to make future distributions and/or, subject to shareholder authority, in buying back shares.

New Corporate Broker

Winterflood Securities Limited were appointed as the new sole corporate broker and financial adviser to your Company, with effect from 2 May 2023.

Board Matters

There were no changes to the composition of the Board during the year under review. In 2022, the FCA published new rules to encourage companies to report on their board's ethnic and gender diversity. These rules apply to your Company for the year under review and you will find appropriate disclosures on pages 55 and 56. The Board will take into account these new requirements in its next round of succession planning.

All directors will stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM, details of which are set out below.

Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') Considerations

The Board recognises the importance of ESG and the Portfolio Manager's scrutiny of these factors in the underlying portfolio of companies as part of the wider investment process and the consideration of investment risk, opportunity and valuation. Although the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Managers are not bound by specific ESG criteria and have the ability to invest across the full ESG spectrum, ESG considerations are fully integrated into the investment process. In addition, the Portfolio Managers engage with investee companies on ESG issues, as well as on broader matters of company strategy and performance, throughout the duration of the investment, with the aim of challenging, assessing and monitoring risk and which is further supported by Invesco's large and well-resourced global ESG Team. Further information on the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Manager's ESG processes and engagement is set out in their ESG Statement on pages 39 to 43.

Reporting under the Task Force on Climate Related Disclosures

In accordance with the requirements of the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD'), Invesco Fund Managers Limited provided product level reports for the investment trusts it manages in late June 2023. The report for your Company, covering the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Share Classes, is available on the Manager's website at www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html. Given the underlying portfolio holdings of the Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity Share Classes are not covered by relevant climate analytic methodologies, the report for the Company does not cover those two portfolios. Key elements of the report includes climate metrics for the respective UK Equity and Global Equity Income portfolios, including versus their applicable benchmarks, a scenario analysis of how climate change is likely to impact the respective portfolio assets under orderly, disorderly and hothouse world scenarios, and a discussion of the most significant drivers of performance under those scenarios.

Consumer Duty

The Board is cognisant of the FCA's Consumer Duty rules, which set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and aim to put customer needs first. Whilst the rules do not directly apply to your Company, they do require the Manager to consider the needs, characteristics and objectives of their customers and to deliver key outcomes. The Board has received regular updates from the Manager on its implementation plan, including the positive results of its value assessment on each of the four portfolios. The Board will continue to monitor the Manager's compliance, which will be formally reviewed, as part of the annual assessment of the Manager, by the Management Engagement Committee.

Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

I am pleased to invite all our shareholders to the Company's AGM which will be held in person at 43-45 Portman Square, London, W1H 6LY at 11.30am on 2 October 2023.

As well as your Company's formal business, there will be a presentation from the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Managers. Shareholders will have the opportunity to put questions to the Directors and UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Managers. Light refreshments will be available. Shareholders may bring a guest to this meeting. To register your interest in attending, please contact us at investmenttrusts@invesco.com.

For those unable to attend the AGM in person, we will be posting updates from each of the Portfolio Managers on our website after the AGM. The business of the AGM is summarised in the Directors' Report on pages 64 and 65. It is recommended that shareholders exercise their votes by means of registering them with your Company's registrar ahead of the meeting, online or by completing paper proxy forms, and appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The Board has considered all the resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM and believe they are in the best interests of shareholders and your Company as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of each resolution, as will the Directors in respect of their own shareholdings.

Once again, I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible at the AGM.

Outlook

Within the context of my earlier comments on the market backdrop, we expect market volatility to continue and this may present your Portfolio Managers with attractive investment opportunities. In times of volatility, the worst days are often followed by the best days, and one needs to remain invested to capture those days.

Your Company's UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolios are committed to a 'valuation based' approach, which aims to identity the true valuation of a company and whether the current share price reflects this. Although, it is difficult to know how long the market will take to appreciate the value of a company, your Managers identify specific drivers that aim to enable this recognition. UK equities, in general, have experienced a prolonged period of being rather unwanted, unfashionable and unloved, and share prices have been affected by a significant withdrawal from this market. Their value is being very gradually recognised and we expect an uptick in M&A. In the US, it has been striking to note how narrow the market has been, with performance concentrated across a handful of names and a marked difference between the S&P 500's returns versus that minus its seven dominant stocks. We are starting to see some signs of this normalising. The Managers are of the view that income, in the form of dividend, is an important constituent of the total return of the equity portfolios. They have a strong belief in the ability of equities to protect the investor from the effects of inflation over the long term.

The Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio aims to deliver equity-like returns but with half the volatility of equity markets. Although there will still be day-to-day volatility, over the longer term investors may have a smoother experience in the price movements, gained through a diversified spread of exposures across equity, bond and alternative assets.

By investing predominantly in ultra-short dated bonds, the Managed Liquidity Portfolio aims to offer a higher degree of security for those with a more conservative outlook; its investments may be impacted by interest rates as well as other factors.

As I write, we are starting to see evidence of inflationary pressures beginning to ease slightly, with the expectation across US, European and UK markets, that the rate rise cycle is coming to an end. Your Managers expect a more substantive downward move in inflation over the autumn. I continue to believe that your Company's structure and portfolios remain well positioned to negotiate the market challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Victoria Muir

Chairman

1 August 2023

UK Equity Share Portfolio Performance Record

Total Return

For the year ended 31 May

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Asset Value(1) -2.6% 6.8% 34.6% -12.4% -4.9% Share Price(1) -4.7% 3.0% 31.6% -16.2% -3.1% FTSE All-Share Index(1) 0.4% 8.3% 23.1% -11.2% -3.2% Revenue return per share 6.40p 6.00p 3.90p 4.12p 5.73p Dividends 7.05p 6.70p 6.65p 6.60p 6.60p

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

UK Equity Share Portfolio Historical Shareholder Returns from an Initial Investment of £1,000 on 31 May 2013

Annual dividends from investment(1) £ Cumulative dividends from investment(1) £ Capital value (using mid-market share price) £ Outcome if dividends reinvested on payment date £ Annual dividends per share(1) pence Mid-market share price pence 31 May 2013 - - - 145.25 1,000 1,000 2014 5.30 36 36 153.00 1,053 1,092 2015 6.15 42 78 172.50 1,187 1,278 2016 6.15 43 121 162.50 1,119 1,250 2017 6.25 43 164 192.00 1,322 1,530 2018 6.45 44 208 186.00 1,280 1,535 2019 6.60 45 253 173.50 1,194 1,488 2020 6.60 46 299 139.50 960 1,247 2021 6.65 46 345 176.00 1,212 1,640 2022 6.70 46 391 175.00 1,205 1,691 2023 7.05 48 439 159.50 1,098 1,608

Source: Refinitiv.

UK Equity Share Portfolio Managers' Report

Q What has been happening in the UK equity market over the period?

A For most of the twelve-month period market sentiment was dominated by the impact of sharply increasing inflation on the economy primarily driven by global supply chain disruptions, increased commodity prices and pent-up consumer demand. In response to rising inflation, the Bank of England took a cautious approach to monetary policy, considering the potential impact on the economy that was still partially in a recovery phase post pandemic. Interest rates were adjusted incrementally in an attempt to strike a balance between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth. The Bank of England raised rates eight times during the period from 1% to 4.5% and, subsequent to the end of the review period, raised rates by a further 0.5% to 5% in response to persistently high readings on inflation and also pay.

The FTSE All-Share Index has a large weighting to commodity and energy stocks. As commodity and energy prices moderated in the second-half of the period under review estimates of aggregate earnings were revised downwards and this weighed on the performance of the Index. Outside the energy sector underlying earnings estimates have been broadly flat, although estimates in the banks sector have been revised up as interest rates have continued to rise. The technology, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors were the strongest performing sectors over the period, whilst telecoms, real estate and basic materials were significantly weaker.

Q How did the portfolio perform and what were the key contributors and detractors to performance over the year?

A The portfolio underperformed its benchmark over the twelve months to 31 May 2023, with a net asset value return of -2.6%. Over the same period the FTSE All-Share Index rose +0.4%.

At a sector level the biggest contribution to positive performance versus the FTSE All-Share Index over the twelve-month period was the portfolio's underweight to the healthcare sector. The portfolio's holding of PureTech Health performed well. In March the company announced that it had sold a portion of its royalties derived from sales of a treatment for schizophrenia (developed by a company it founded, Karuna) for $100 million upfront and $400 million in future revenues. In our view, the quality of the development pipeline and the valuation of the PureTech Health business remains compelling. Not holding GlaxoSmithKline was helpful to overall performance as the company's share price struggled to recover from litigation concerns around its Zantac drug which was alleged to have links to cancer.

The price of crude oil and natural gas has fallen steadily over the twelve-month period as supply has normalised. The portfolio weighting to the energy sector is in line with the benchmark and both BP and Shell contributed modestly to performance.

The portfolio is overweight to the industrials sector and despite the sector detracting from performance overall, there were a number of holdings that performed well. Ferguson announced better than expected results in the fourth-quarter and continuing share buy backs. Within the same sector Bunzl and Coats both delivered better than expected results and were two of the strongest performing holdings overall, but this performance was offset by weakness in the portfolio's holdings of Chemring, which issued a downbeat update earlier in the year following delays in customer procurements, energy and wage inflation and labour shortages. Subsequent to the end of the review period the share price has recovered sharply following a report of record first-quarter order intake. Essentra reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales and a tough trading environment.

Financials detracted overall as a sector but there were some notable strong performances in the portfolio. Insurance holdings Lancashire and Hiscox both contributed strongly to relative performance. Lancashire saw an increase in gross written premiums and both firms reported smaller than anticipated losses from Hurricane Ian which made landfall in Florida in September 2022. Unfortunately, some of this strong performance in financials was offset by Barclays, a top 10 holding in the portfolio, which was slightly weaker over the period. Additionally, not holding benchmark heavyweight HSBC which performed well over the period detracted from relative performance.

Consumer discretionary stocks remained under pressure due to cost of living increases, however, RELX and Whitbread posted notable performances. RELX, which has activities in areas such as science journals, risk analytics, legal databases and exhibitions, issued revenue and profit growth guidance above expectations which was well received by the market, and Whitbread issued a strong trading update. JD Sports Fashion also performed strongly in the second half of the twelve-month period. Unfortunately, these strong performances in the sector were partially offset by Future which has been weaker following the announcement last year that the Chief Executive was planning to step down. We believe that the succession planning for the business has been carefully conducted and remain confident of the business's prospects.

The portfolio is overweight the utilities sector and SSE, a leading developer and operator of renewable energy (predominantly wind and hydroelectric) across the UK and Ireland performed well. We see SSE as one of a number of companies that are key to the successful transition to Net Zero. Drax is another example and has successfully transitioned from a coal fired electricity production to almost completely generating power from sustainably sourced biomass. Unfortunately, the company's prospective carbon-capture project failed to be selected for fast-track financing discussions with the UK government and this weighed on the share price. However, it has been invited for formal discussions with the UK government to help the deployment of large-scale Power BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage).

Consumer staples was a sector of mixed performance. The portfolio is underweight the sector but the holdings of Tesco, British American Tobacco(BAT) and Cranswick contributed overall to relative performance, as did not holding Diageo and Ocado, both of which were weaker over the period. However, these gains were offset by the portfolio's holding of Nichols and not holding large international branded staples producer Unilever, which performed well and therefore detracted from relative performance.

Sharp rises in interest rates have impacted the whole of the property sector due to the typically high levels of debt and therefore sensitivity to higher interest rates. PRS REIT, which provides high quality new build homes for the rental market has inevitably been weaker in this environment, but the business has an impressive portfolio of properties and demand for rental homes in the UK is growing and will likely see further demand as interest rates look set to remain higher in the immediate future.

Basic materials detracted from relative performance as gold miners Newmont and Barrick Gold were weaker. Gold rallied strongly from November 2022 to the beginning of April 2023 before moderately tailing off towards the end of the period. Newmont reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share that were below expectations. Similarly, Barrick Gold's first-quarter results were mixed with production modestly lower due to maintenance, and elevated costs. Historically gold has been a good hedge against inflation and with inflation likely to remain higher for longer, we believe this position will provide some diversification benefits in the months to come, accompanied by an attractive yield.

On the flipside, still within the basic materials sector, not owning large international industrial metals & mining companies Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto was helpful to relative performance versus the benchmark as the share prices of all three were weaker over the period due to weaker base metal and bulk commodity prices since the beginning of this year.

Year end Total Portfolio Key Contributors Impact % Weight % Ferguson +0.60 2.7 Lancashire +0.50 1.4 SSE +0.44 5.1 Bunzl +0.37 2.9 RELX +0.31 4.6 Year end Total Portfolio Key Detractors Impact % Weight % Newmont -1.19 1.8 Future -0.75 0.5 PRS REIT -0.63 3.0 Drax -0.49 2.7 Chemring -0.48 1.3

Q How has gearing impacted the performance and what is your strategy going forward?

A The use of gearing in the portfolio over the period was slightly detrimental to overall performance. Gearing at the start of the twelve-month period was just under 11% and this was reduced to around 0% by December 2022 before rising to around 7.5% at the end of the period in May 2023. This level is below the limit of 25% set by the Board.

The level of gearing is under regular review. In the current higher interest rate environment, the cost of gearing the portfolio is now a more important consideration when ascertaining the appropriate level for the portfolio. We are comfortable that the current level of gearing provides an opportunity to enhance the portfolio's returns relative to the FTSE All-Share Index when considering a wider macro view and the opportunities in the portfolio.

Q Have your views on inflation changed over the last twelve months and have you altered your approach at all as a result?

A Having risen to levels far higher than anyone had anticipated, the expectation was that inflation would fall more sharply than has been the case. Many commentators had described their expectations for inflation as 'transient' but in fact it has been more persistent than most had predicted. Our view over the review period had been that inflation would remain higher for longer and that view has strengthened over the course of this year. Consequently, to curb inflation, interest rates have risen sharply. For the businesses in which we invest, this increases the cost of capital. Our focus has therefore become even more concentrated on strong businesses with pricing power and robust balance sheets.

Q How has the portfolio evolved over the period and how is it currently positioned?

A There have been no material adjustments to the positioning of the portfolio although there has been some trading activity. The holdings of Barratt Developments, DFS Furniture, Johnson Service, Jupiter Fund Management, Restaurant Group and Vodafone were disposed of whilst Next, AstraZeneca and Newmont were reduced in size. The sale of Barratt Developments reflected our view that housebuilders were likely to come under increasing pressure as interest rates rise, whilst DFS Furniture, Restaurant Group and Johnson Service were all sold as the consumer came under increased pressure with the rising cost of living and pressure on disposable incomes. Jupiter Fund Management was sold as the business continued to struggle with performance and fund outflows and we lost conviction in the investment case.

New positions in Lloyds and Man were introduced in the portfolio. The portfolio already has a long standing holding in Barclays, but we think that a holding in Lloyds will complement and diversify our banking exposure. Lloyds has the largest share of retail deposits in the UK and less exposure to corporate business. The business has a new leadership team with a clear mid-term growth strategy & return potential. Man is a leading hedge fund manager with a strong track record of investment return and performance fee generation which should support significant capital returns and share buy backs. The business has multiple and diversified sources of performance fee generation across a broad client base, all of which reduces the risk.

On a sectoral basis and relative to the FTSE All-Share Index, we remain over-weight in utilities and consumer discretionary stocks. The overweight to utilities offers an inflation-linked return that in our view remains underappreciated. We have also maintained our exposure to energy as these companies generate significant free cash flows and make substantial distributions to shareholders, even at currently reduced oil prices. Even in the case of economic weakness we would expect oil prices to prove resilient from here, at least relative to other commodities, as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will continue to manage supply. It is also possible that they will benefit from a rerating as they are rewarded for their increased commitment to invest in low carbon energy projects.

We remain under-weight in consumer staples which we see as expensive, and financials in general but we do have a sizeable position in banks stocks Barclays and Lloyds.

Q What is your outlook for the next 12 months and beyond? Why invest in the UK now?

A The UK economy has weathered its fair share of challenges. However, despite the headwinds of high inflation and higher interest rates, which have been more persistent than anticipated and will likely remain higher for longer, we remain optimistic that inflation will start to moderate towards the end of 2023. The uncertainties in the global economy and the geo-political landscape continue to make the range of possible outcomes particularly wide. We believe that to mitigate these continuing headwinds, a strategy of focusing on companies that are good quality, with sound fundamentals and strong cash generation, is the right course to follow. By carefully selecting stocks with strong liquidity, we can remain active and maintain a portfolio of our highest conviction ideas, across a range of sectors. We remain confident in the long-term prospects of the companies that we own in the UK Equity Portfolio and further believe that these companies have the potential to strengthen their competitive positions in the year ahead irrespective of the economic and market regime that will develop.

We continue to engage closely with the management teams of the companies in which we invest. It is often during challenging market conditions that their insight and expertise, from the sectors and economies in which they operate, is extremely useful and complementary to the data and analysis that is already available to us. It is also due to the global footprint of these companies in the FTSE All-Share Index, that we often say the UK equity market is not a proxy for the UK economy. More than 75% of corporate earnings in the FTSE All-Share Index are derived internationally. UK equities continue to appear attractively valued across a blend of valuation measures, relative to history, and relative to the US market. This opportunity is not just at an index level, but in fact across all the major sectors.

The current environment continues to be difficult to predict. The Bank of England has a difficult task to get inflation under control without inflicting undue damage on the economy by withdrawing economic stimulus. Whilst we believe that inflation may begin to fall later this year, this will be largely due to annualising high prices from last year. The price level for many goods and services will likely remain elevated. Those companies that are able to pass on or absorb these increases, will likely fair better in our view; and although concerns of a shallow recession loom, by strategically positioning the portfolio for a range of outcomes we hope to navigate the potential headwinds that might occur.

James Goldstone & Ciaran Mallon

Joint Portfolio Managers

1 August 2023

UK Equity Share Portfolio List of Investments

AT 31 May 2023

Ordinary shares listed in the UK unless stated otherwise

Market Value % of Company Sector† £'000 Portfolio Shell Oil, Gas and Coal 7,299 5.4 SSE Electricity 6,853 5.1 National Grid Gas, Water and Multi-utilities 6,255 4.7 RELX Media 6,254 4.6 BP Oil, Gas and Coal 6,026 4.5 Next Retailers 5,448 4.1 AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 4,687 3.5 Barclays Banks 4,524 3.4 Barrick Gold - US Listed Precious Metals and Mining 4,362 3.2 PRS REIT Real Estate Investment Trusts 4,022 3.0 Top Ten Holdings 55,730 41.5 Bunzl General Industrials 3,955 2.9 Phoenix Life Insurance 3,683 2.8 Ferguson Industrial Support Services 3,678 2.7 Experian Industrial Support Services 3,661 2.7 Drax Electricity 3,592 2.7 Tesco Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 3,212 2.4 Legal & General Life Insurance 2,995 2.2 Young & Co's Brewery - Non-Voting??? Travel and Leisure 2,881 2.2 British American Tobacco Tobacco 2,862 2.1 United Utilities Gas, Water and Multi-utilities 2,549 1.9 Top Twenty Holdings 88,798 66.1 Compass Consumer Services 2,530 1.9 Ashtead Industrial Transportation 2,526 1.9 Whitbread Travel and Leisure 2,381 1.8 Newmont - US Listed Precious Metals and Mining 2,376 1.8 Smith & Nephew Medical Equipment and Services 2,334 1.7 Coats General Industrials 2,237 1.6 Croda International Chemicals 2,158 1.6 JD Sports Fashion Retailers 1,989 1.5 Lloyds Banks 1,907 1.4 Lancashire Non-life Insurance 1,905 1.4 Top Thirty Holdings 111,141 82.7

Market Value % of Company Sector† £'000 Portfolio XPS Pensions Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 1,905 1.4 Hiscox Non-life Insurance 1,833 1.4 Chemring Aerospace and Defence 1,724 1.3 JTC Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 1,651 1.2 CVS??? Consumer Services 1,605 1.2 Chesnara Life Insurance 1,598 1.2 Man Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 1,555 1.1 Cranswick Food Producers 1,467 1.1 Babcock International Aerospace and Defence 1,444 1.1 PureTech Health Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,423 1.1 Top Forty Holdings 127,346 94.8 Sirius Real Estate Real Estate Investment Trusts 1,361 1.0 Hays Industrial Support Services 1,243 0.9 Nichols??? Beverages 1,212 0.9 Treatt Chemicals 1,126 0.8 Essentra Industrial Support Services 1,076 0.8 Future Media 600 0.5 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 382 0.3 Total Holdings 47 (2022: 51) 134,346 100.0

AIM Investments quoted on AIM.

† FTSE Industry Classification Benchmark.

UK Equity Share Portfolio

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

Income Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (Losses)/gains on investments held at fair value - (8,678) (8,678) - 5,449 5,449 Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange - 2 2 - (11) (11) Income 5,314 176 5,490 5,369 - 5,369 Investment management fees (210) (490) (700) (240) (561) (801) Other expenses (418) (1) (419) (337) (2) (339) Net return before finance costs and taxation 4,686 (8,991) (4,305) 4,792 4,875 9,667 Finance costs (97) (226) (323) (50) (118) (168) Return before taxation 4,589 (9,217) (4,628) 4,742 4,757 9,499 Tax (48) - (48) (45) - (45) Return after taxation for the financial year 4,541 (9,217) (4,676) 4,697 4,757 9,454 Return per ordinary share - note 7 6.40p (12.99)p (6.59)p 6.00p 6.07p 12.07p

Summary of Net Assets

AT 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets 134,346 158,450 Current assets 1,010 1,126 Creditors falling due within one year, excluding borrowings (270) (452) Bank facility (9,650) (15,750) Net assets 125,436 143,374 Net asset value per share 182.11p 194.35p Gearing: - gross 7.7% 11.0% - net 7.5% 10.8%

Summary of Changes in Net Assets

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Net assets brought forward 143,374 166,334 Shares bought back and held in treasury (6,286) (22,245) Share conversions (1,995) (4,956) Return after taxation for the financial year (4,676) 9,454 Dividend paid (4,981) (5,213) Net assets 125,436 143,374

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Performance Record

Total Return For the year ended 31 May 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Asset Value(1) 9.8% 9.6% 35.9% -6.4% -1.3% Share Price(1) 4.6% 4.4% 32.6% -6.1% -0.1% MSCI World Index (£)(1) 3.8% 7.4% 22.3% 8.9% 5.3% Revenue return per share 5.20p 4.85p 3.95p 5.39p 6.90p Dividends 7.20p 7.15p 7.10p 7.05p 6.90p

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Historical Shareholder Returns from an Initial Investment of £1,000 on 31 May 2013

Annual dividends from investment(1) £ Cumulative dividends from investment(1) £ Capital value (using mid-market share price) £ Outcome if dividends reinvested on payment date £ Annual dividends per share(1) pence Mid-market share price pence 31 May 2013 - - - 140.00 1,000 1,000 2014 3.55 25 25 148.00 1,057 1,083 2015 4.60 33 58 166.75 1,191 1,257 2016 6.00 43 101 156.00 1,114 1,222 2017 6.40 45 146 197.50 1,411 1,601 2018 6.70 48 194 202.00 1,443 1,691 2019 6.90 49 243 195.00 1,393 1,690 2020 7.05 51 294 176.50 1,261 1,587 2021 7.10 50 344 226.00 1,614 2,103 2022 7.15 51 395 229.00 1,635 2,197 2023 7.20 52 447 232.00 1,657 2,296

Source: Refinitiv.

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Manager's Report

Q How did the portfolio perform in the year under review?

A We are pleased to report the portfolio outperformed both its peer group and its relevant benchmark. The net asset value of the portfolio grew in the year to 31 May 2023, by 9.8%, this exceeded the return of the comparator benchmark which increased in value by 3.8%.

The whole of the year to May 2023 in financial markets was dominated by concerns around rising inflation, and the impact on economic activity of central bank actions (i.e. raising interest rates) to bring it back under control. Investor sentiment has swung between periods of pessimism such as in summer and early autumn 2022, where investor expectations became overly bearish expecting a deep recession in response to the rapid tightening of monetary policy; to periods through the spring of 2023 where optimism around new technology (such as AI) and resilient corporate earnings, together with better inflation data, have fuelled hopes of a soft landing for the global economy.

At a regional level, the US market has been dominated by sentiment around the technology sector; it was extremely weak through much of 2022, however recovered strongly during 2023 despite a mini regional banking crisis on positive earnings announcements and more recently expectation of a new wave of earnings growth arising from developments in AI. The UK has been amongst the worst performers globally over the 12-month period, its large index weight in commodity and energy stocks was a drag as prices fell back following the sharp spikes post the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Europe has performed somewhat better, the expected energy crisis over the winter of 2022 did not materialise and generally the economy and corporate earnings have exceeded expectations. In Asia, the recovery of the Chinese economy from Covid-19 has been slower than expected, the region has performed relatively poorly. In contrast to Japan, where particularly in 2023 the stock market has outperformed other regions, being seen by investors as something of a safe haven from rising interest rates whilst enjoying reasonable valuations.

Q What were the key contributors and detractors to performance?

A Performance of the fund was driven by stock selection rather than over or under allocation to geographies or sectors. We are comfortable, indeed pleased with this as we spend most of our time analysing individual stocks rather than looking at macro-economic trends and forecasts.

The largest position in the portfolio, 3i, was also the largest positive contributor. We have held 3i, the UK listed private equity company since 2021. We are attracted to the quality and future growth potential of its largest asset, Action, a European discount retailer. It generates high returns, and we believe it retains significant growth potential. We are also impressed by the quality of 3i's management and how they have managed the remainder of their portfolio assets.

During the summer/autumn 2022 market weakness we added to our semiconductor holdings such as Broadcom and Nvidia, both of which subsequently performed well. We acquired a position in Besi, a Dutch listed company specialising in a semiconductor packaging technique known as hybrid bonding, which improves the overall performance, power efficiency and cost of semiconductors. We felt it was trading well below its intrinsic value. The recovery in the share price since has been strong, although justified in our view by some significant new customer wins. We retain a position though we have taken some profits.

Verallia, the French listed glass packaging manufacturer performed well as natural gas prices collapsed and the resilience of the business model became better understood.

Other strong contributors included Next where we built a position during the UK market dislocation following the budget whilst Liz Truss was Prime Minister, we sold the position in spring 2023 following strong performance. Also, Broadcom, the US based semiconductor company specialising in chips for the communications sector, where the company has continued to deliver results ahead of market expectations.

On the negative side of the ledger our holding in American Tower, the real estate company focused on owning and renting sites for mobile phone masts was weak as investors became more concerned by the impact of rising interest rates on profitability. The other property asset in the portfolio, Link REIT, the Hong Kong property company, was also weak for this reason, but also the slow economic recovery in Asia and its decision to raise capital.

We are underweight in the energy sector, but our only holding, Aker BP, the Norwegian oil producer was an underperformer. There was no bad news, however the stock drifted lower with the underlying commodity price.

Top Contributors

Year end Average Portfolio Benchmark Contribution Weight Weight to Return Holding (%) (%) (%) 3i 6.3 0.03 3.25 Besi 2.0 - 1.86 Verallia 4.8 - 1.56 Broadcom 5.4 0.44 1.55 Next 0.3 0.02 0.63 Bottom Contributors Year end Average Portfolio Benchmark Contribution Weight Weight to Return Holding (%) (%) (%) American Tower 4.3 0.2 -1.68 Link REIT 2.6 0.03 -1.30 Aker BP 2.7 0.02 -1.30 Apple - 4.75 -0.89 Union Pacific 3.4 0.25 -0.44

Q Has the portfolio changed significantly over the period?

A The portfolio has evolved quite considerably over the period. However, it is interesting to note the largest holdings in the portfolio at year end 2022 remain our largest holdings today, such as 3i, Verallia, American Tower, Broadcom, AIA and Microsoft. Others such as Standard Chartered and Coca-Cola are just outside the top ten holdings.

Another constant has been our overweight in the financials sector, however whilst we are overweight in the insurance sector and private equity companies (3i and KKR & Co) we continue to be very underweight banks. Whilst we acknowledge rising interest rates have provided a tailwind to interest income, we remain concerned by credit quality risks as the global economy slows down. By year end Standard Chartered was our sole bank holding.

As already mentioned, market sentiment has swung between pessimism and over optimism, we have taken the opportunities provided by the market to buy good companies when we felt they were on sale. In the early part of the period, we reduced exposure to consumer staples such as Nestle, and US DIY chain Home Depot as we felt they were fully valued. We increased exposure to more cyclical and technology names such as Celanese, the US based chemical company with a strong record of value creation, also the aforementioned Besi who produce equipment that increases the efficiency and performance of semiconductors. We also added US-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the global exchange and data services company, after recent share price weakness led to a more attractive entry point. In the latter part of the year we scaled back some of our more economically sensitive holdings where our conviction was lower, selling out of JP Morgan, the US bank and Volkswagen (VW), the German automotive manufacturer. We added Asahi, and Royal Unibrew, the Japanese and Danish brewers whose recovery prospects post pandemic we felt were underappreciated, and toward the end of the period Reckitt Benckiser the UK listed household consumer products company.

Q Do you worry the crisis during the spring in US regional banks is a foretaste of banking turmoil in the year ahead?

A Whilst we would never completely rule it out as banks remain leveraged plays on the global economy, we believe it is extremely unlikely. The circumstances that pertained to Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic in the US were quite unique. The larger banks in the US and in particular Europe are much better capitalised and regulated than before the financial crisis of 2008. However, at present we do not find the risk reward profile attractive relative to other opportunities in the market.

Q There is much excitement around the potential for Artificial Intelligence, what's your take?

A The emergence of Chat GPT in recent months, and then the significant rise in profit guidance from Nvidia toward the end of May 2023 has set interest in this developing technology alight. Our view is that it is a further evolution of the digitalisation trends in almost all areas of our lives. It will provide a further leg to growth for the broader semiconductor and software industries in years to come.

We held Nvidia through most of the period, making close to 60% profit on our investment. We sold in March/April 2023 as we saw the company as being fully valued. Clearly if they can deliver on recent forecasts, we would be proved wrong, but we felt the risk/ reward trade-off was no longer compelling given the high valuation of the stock.

We would caution however on getting carried away, other than Nvidia there are not many pure plays on the theme and share prices across the whole technology sector have moved sharply higher in recent months. Much future good news is already priced into the sector.

Q How has the portfolio gearing evolved over the last year?

A We started the year in June 2022 with around 10% portfolio gearing, toward the end of 2022 following a reasonable recovery in markets it was reduced to around 7%, then 5% in March 2023 following a strong start to the year. By 31 May 2023 the portfolio had no gearing, reflecting our greater caution considering strong market performance set against what appears to us to be a very uncertain macroeconomic outlook around the world.

Q When considering stock selection for the portfolio, how do you incorporate ESG risks and considerations.

A Our approach whilst always evolving has not changed significantly over the last year.

We view analysing ESG risks as a key part of our investment process. As active, fundamental managers we consider every key aspect of a company's true worth, including material ESG considerations because we believe that the most sustainable way to make money is to buy companies for less than they are worth. Establishing an estimated 'fair value' of a company is therefore essential and this entails incorporating ESG aspects into our investment methodology. We take a holistic approach where a company's ESG credentials are scrutinised alongside traditional financial and qualitative aspects to derive a fair value. All companies face challenges regarding ESG and therefore we must consider materiality (the impact of ESG factors on fair value) and ESG momentum (the potential for ESG improvement over time). Both can influence a stock's potential returns and our conviction levels in an investment. As shareholders we actively engage with companies to enhance the value of our investments. We encourage companies to create sustainable value and mitigate risks in relation to their corporate activities. This can include prompting them to improve governance structures, make better asset allocation decisions, instilling sustainable practices and policies, and providing better disclosure. This reinforces our fundamental belief that responsible investing demands a long-term view and that a stakeholder-centric culture of ownership and stewardship is at the heart.

Q How do you view the outlook for financial markets in the next 12 months?

A We said last year how difficult we felt the market was to forecast, sadly this year is no different. We have become progressively more cautious through 2023 as valuations have risen and profit margins widened, whilst at the same time monetary conditions have tightened, this is reflected in our more balanced portfolio positioning and lack of gearing.

Our best assessment is that the global economy will continue to slow over the summer as the sharp rise in interest rates around the world increasingly impact businesses and the consumer, especially as excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns have now been largely spent. We could see quite a contraction in economic activity and sentiment by the early autumn, which may well impact share prices. The upside would be a further reduction in inflation and hopefully by year end or early 2024 some modest decline in interest rates, which may well provide investors with renewed optimism. Our sense at present is that the US may be first to see falling interest rates, the UK last, Europe in between.

For our part we will continue to invest in companies with strong balance sheets and generating free cashflows. Of course, no company or portfolio can ever fully insulate itself from the prevailing economic weather, but we hope to continue to outperform our benchmark in what may well be choppy waters.

Stephen Anness

Portfolio Manager

1 August 2023

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio List of Investments

AT 31 May 2023

Ordinary shares unless stated otherwise

At Market Value % of Company Sector† Country £'000 Portfolio 3i Financial Services United Kingdom 4,136 6.3 Broadcom Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment United States 3,581 5.4 Verallia Materials France 3,177 4.8 Microsoft Software & Services United States 3,020 4.6 American Tower Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) United States 2,817 4.3 AIA Insurance Hong Kong 2,812 4.2 Samsung Electronics Technology Hardware & Equipment South Korea 2,374 3.6 - preference shares UnitedHealth Health Care Equipment & Services United States 2,351 3.5 Union Pacific Transportation United States 2,247 3.4 Royal Unibrew Food, Beverage & Tobacco Denmark 2,107 3.2 Top Ten Holdings 28,622 43.3 Standard Chartered Banks United Kingdom 1,966 3.0 Zurich Insurance Insurance Switzerland 1,850 2.8 Coca-Cola Food, Beverage & Tobacco United States 1,830 2.7 Aker BP Energy Norway 1,800 2.7 Progressive Insurance United States 1,775 2.7 Universal Music Media & Entertainment Netherlands 1,765 2.7 Link REIT Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Hong Kong 1,701 2.6 KKR & Co Financial Services United States 1,656 2.5 Reckitt Benckiser Household & Personal Products United Kingdom 1,634 2.5 Asahi Food, Beverage & Tobacco Japan 1,582 2.4 Top Twenty Holdings 46,181 69.9 RELX Commercial & Professional Services United Kingdom 1,455 2.2 Infrastrutture Telecommunication Services Italy 1,443 2.2 Celanese Materials United States 1,359 2.0 Kone - B shares Capital Goods Finland 1,345 2.0 Intercontinental Exchange Financial Services United States 1,326 2.0 Besi Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Netherlands 1,305 2.0 Home Depot Consumer Discretionary Distribution & Retail United States 1,236 1.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Taiwan 1,231 1.9 Recordati Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Italy 1,231 1.9 Texas Instruments Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment United States 1,174 1.8 Top Thirty Holdings 59,286 89.8 Herc Holdings Capital Goods United States 1,159 1.8 Ferguson Capital Goods United Kingdom 1,119 1.7 Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Switzerland 927 1.4 Sciences Canadian Pacific Kansas City Transportation Canada 906 1.4 Rolls-Royce Capital Goods United Kingdom 657 1.0 Danaher Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life United States 600 0.9 Sciences TencentR Media & Entertainment China 576 0.9 American Express Financial Services United States 294 0.4 Next Consumer Discretionary Distribution & United Kingdom 184 0.3 Retail Mainfreight Transportation New Zealand 155 0.2 Top Forty Holdings 65,863 99.8 Howden Joinery Capital Goods United Kingdom 101 0.1 Accenture - A shares Software & Services United States 62 0.1 Sberbank* - ADR Banks Russia - - Total Holdings 43 (2022: 41) 66,026 100.0

ADR American Depositary Receipts - are certificates that represent shares in the relevant stock and are issued by a US bank. They are denominated and pay dividends in US dollars.

R Red Chip Holdings - holdings in companies incorporated outside the PRC, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and controlled by PRC entities by way of direct or indirect shareholding and/or representation on the board.

† MSCI and Standard & Poor's Global Industry Classification Standard.

* The investment in Sberbank - ADR has been valued at zero as secondary listings of the depositary receipts on Russian companies have been suspended from trading.

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

Income Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains on investments held at fair value - 4,782 4,782 - 4,380 4,380 Gains on foreign exchange - 11 11 - 16 16 Income 1,893 92 1,985 1,601 - 1,601 Investment management fees (107) (250) (357) (102) (237) (339) Other expenses (176) (4) (180) (136) (2) (138) Net return before finance costs and taxation 1,610 4,631 6,241 1,363 4,157 5,520 Finance costs (50) (117) (167) (20) (47) (67) Return before taxation 1,560 4,514 6,074 1,343 4,110 5,453 Tax (261) (14) (275) (146) - (146) Return after taxation for the financial year 1,299 4,500 5,799 1,197 4,110 5,307 Return per ordinary share - note 7 5.20p 18.03p 23.23p 4.85p 16.66p 21.51p

Summary of Net Assets

AT 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets 66,026 67,630 Current assets 861 566 Creditors falling due within one year, excluding borrowings (144) (206) Bank facility - (5,352) Net assets 66,743 62,638 Net asset value per share 265.53p 249.00p Gearing: - gross 0.0% 8.5% - net -0.8% 8.2%

Summary of Changes in Net Assets

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Net assets brought forward 62,638 55,602 Shares bought back and held in treasury (1,677) (1,337) Share conversions 1,774 4,823 Return after taxation for the financial year 5,799 5,307 Dividend paid (1,791) (1,757) Net assets at the year end 66,743 62,638

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Performance Record

Total Return

For the year ended 31 May

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Asset Value(1) -11.4% 0.3% 25.4% -3.1% -2.7% Share Price(1) -14.3% -5.2% 26.4% -6.9% -0.7% Composite Benchmark(2) -17.1% -6.1% 16.8% 2.8% -1.3% ICE BoA Merrill Lynch 3 month LIBOR plus 5% per annum(1) 7.5% 5.1% 5.1% 5.9% 5.8% Revenue return per share 3.38p 1.05p -0.17p -0.02p 0.42p Dividends 1.00p nil nil nil nil

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

(2) With effect from 1 June 2021, the benchmark adopted by the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio is comprised of 50% 30-year UK Gilts Index, 25% GBP hedged MSCI World Index (net) and 25% GBP hedged S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index. Prior to this, the benchmark was ICE BoA Merrill Lynch 3 month LIBOR plus 5% per annum. Accordingly, both the new and old benchmark are shown.

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Historical Shareholder Returns from an Initial Investment of £1,000 on 31 May 2013

Annual Cumulative dividends from investment(1) £ Capital value (using mid-market share price) £ Outcome if dividends reinvested on payment date £ Annual dividends per share(1) pence dividends from Mid-market share price pence investment(1) 31 May £ 2013 - - - 111.00 1,000 1,000 2014 - - - 116.00 1,045 1,045 2015 - - - 121.75 1,097 1,097 2016 - - - 119.25 1,074 1,074 2017 - - - 133.50 1,203 1,203 2018 - - - 139.50 1,257 1,257 2019 - - - 138.50 1,248 1,248 2020 - - - 129.00 1,162 1,162 2021 - - - 163.00 1,468 1,468 2022 - - - 154.50 1,392 1,392 2023 1.00 9.00 9.00 131.50 1,185 1,194

Source: Refinitiv.

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Manager's Report

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio is to provide shareholders with an attractive total return in differing economic environments, and with low to moderate correlation to equity and bond market indices by gaining exposure to three asset classes: debt securities, equities, and commodities.

Q How has the strategy performed in the year under review?

A The Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio posted a negative return of -11.4% over the fiscal year, outperforming the benchmark by 5.7%. The past twelve months proved to be a challenging year amid an environment of higher inflation, widespread rate hikes and fresh concerns of a growth slowdown, leading to a renewed bout of volatility. Against this backdrop, risk assets broadly struggled with commodities declining the most, followed by bonds and equities.

Q What were the biggest contributors and detractors to performance?

A Exposure to commodity markets was the largest detractor from performance, with three of the four complexes posting losses, led by energy, reflecting increasing concerns about the current and future state of the global economy. Energy saw declines in all six exposures, with natural gas being the worst-performing commodity in the complex. Agriculture exposure also detracted, as the soy complex declined on news of a bumper crop in Brazil as well as a forecast from the International Grains Council that supply is likely to outpace demand in 2023. Sugar was the top agriculture contributor as a lack of product available for delivery has taken prices to 2011 levels. Industrial metals saw losses in both copper and aluminium as prices remain under pressure following continued disappointing economic data from China, the world's top consumer of these metals. Precious metals were the sole complex to post gains with both gold and silver advancing. Both gold and silver rose in response to the banking crisis, lower interest rates and a weaker US dollar.

Exposure to equities detracted from results for the period as three of the six markets contended with an environment of higher rates, higher inflation and ongoing geopolitical turmoil. Emerging market equities were the largest detractor from results as inflation pressures remained elevated and concerns of weakness in China, where the recovery has not been as robust as expected. Both US large and small caps declined as well, as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) continued to press forward with aggressive rate hikes amid disappointingly persistent inflation readings. Small caps underperformed large caps as investors shifted out of higher-beta exposure, the result of investors' clear preference for larger, more liquid stocks. European equities were a top contributor, despite rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), benefiting from rising investor optimism. Lower energy prices helped the European continent avoid a stagflationary spiral and saw the Euro Stoxx 50 Index near its highest point since the Global Financial Crisis. Japanese equities were the top contributor for the period on relative valuations, strong earnings reports, encouraging corporate reforms and the Bank of Japan maintaining its accommodative monetary policy.

Exposure to government bonds detracted from results as five of the six markets produced negative results. A combination of strong tightening moves across most major central banks and persistently high inflation readings had bond investors expecting further hikes, reducing the attractiveness of bonds. The sole market to post positive results for the period was Japan. Yields across most of the markets in which the portfolio invests have seemingly peaked, but the path remains choppy and range-bound, reflecting ongoing uncertainty around the strength of both growth and inflation.

Q How did the tactical allocation perform?

A The tactical allocation detracted from performance as the inconsistency of returns month-to-month across assets made positioning difficult. Tactical equity disappointed due to a lack of persistent trend, with equities up one month, down the next. Tactical commodities detracted largely due to overweights across energy for most of the period. Tactical bonds detracted due to mixed positioning for most of the period.

Q What is your 30-day outlook?

A Due to the flexible nature of the portfolio in terms of allocation across asset classes, the outlook is reassessed every 30 days, hence the reason why this period has been chosen.

Although the highly anticipated recession has not materialised yet, there is still reason for caution. Markets have remained resilient, but global economic indicators are flashing recessionary signals. Multiple vulnerabilities mark the landscape, including the prospect of more interest rate increases and their ultimate effect on economic growth. Should economic strength continue, inflation will likely remain elevated, keeping monetary policy tight. Looking forward, one of the main questions to be addressed is whether such significant monetary tightening will lead to credit issues.

The latest tactical positioning, as at the date of this report, includes overweights across all equity markets. Emerging markets and US small caps have transitioned from underweight to modestly overweight. In fixed income, the tactical positioning is now underweight all markets except Japan. Positioning within commodities is similar to last month, with all four complexes maintaining net underweight positions.

Scott Wolle

Portfolio Manager

1 August 2023

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio List of Derivative Instruments

AT 31 MAY 2023

Notional Notional Exposure Exposure as % of £'000 Net Assets Government Bond Futures: Australia 1,691 27.3 Japan 1,458 23.6 Germany 935 15.1 Canada 659 10.6 UK 483 7.8 Total Bond Futures (5) 5,226 84.4 Commodity Futures: Agriculture Soyabean meal 158 2.5 Sugar 111 1.8 Soyabean 104 1.7 Soyabean oil 67 1.1 Cotton 64 1.0 Coffee 54 0.9 Corn 24 0.4 Energy Gasoline 168 2.7 Brent crude 118 1.9 Low sulphur gasoline 106 1.7 New York Harbor ultra-low sulphur diesel 77 1.3 WTI crude 55 0.9 Natural gas 28 0.4 Industrial Metals Copper 164 2.6 Aluminium 134 2.2 Precious Metals Gold 160 2.6 Silver 96 1.6 Total Commodity Futures (17) 1,688 27.3 Equity Futures: Japan 736 11.9 UK 521 8.4 Europe 364 5.9 Emerging markets 230 3.7 US small cap 211 3.4 US large cap 169 2.7 Total Equity Futures (6) 2,231 36.0 Total Derivative Instruments (28) 9,145 147.7 Target Annualised Risk The targeted annualised risk (volatility of monthly returns) for the portfolio as listed above is analysed as follows: Asset Class Risk Contribution Fixed Income 3.1% 40.5% Equities 2.9% 37.7% Commodities 1.6% 21.8% 7.6% 100.0%

List of Investments

Market % Yield value of % £'000 Portfolio Short Term Investments Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling 4.45 3,107 56.1 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 18 Sep 2023 4.09 739 13.3 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 06 Nov 2023 4.70 587 10.6 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 30 Oct 2023 4.71 490 8.8 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 13 Nov 2023 4.60 269 4.9 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 23 Oct 2023 4.66 196 3.5 UK Treasury Bill - 0% 31 Jul 2023 4.13 149 2.7 Total Short Term Investments 5,537 99.9 Hedge Funds(1) Harbinger Streamline Offshore Fund 5 0.1 Total Hedge Funds 5 0.1 Total Fixed Asset Investments 5,542 100.0

(1) The hedge fund investments are residual holdings of the previous investment strategy, which are awaiting realisation of underlying investments.

Derivative instruments held in the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio are shown on the previous page. At the year end all the derivative instruments held in the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio were exchange traded futures contracts. Holdings in futures contracts that are not exchange traded are permitted as explained in the investment policy on page 45.

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

Income Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Losses on investments held at fair value - (2) (2) - (1) (1) Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments 27 (963) (936) 72 (32) 40 Gains on foreign exchange - 15 15 - 38 38 Income 172 - 172 12 - 12 Investment management fees (15) (34) (49) (16) (38) (54) Other expenses (27) (2) (29) (24) (2) (26) Net return before finance costs and taxation 157 (986) (829) 44 (35) 9 Finance costs - - - - - - Return before taxation 157 (986) (829) 44 (35) 9 Tax (16) 16 - - - - Return after taxation for the financial year 141 (970) (829) 44 (35) 9 Return per ordinary share - note 7 3.38p (23.16)p (19.78)p 1.05p (0.83)p 0.22p

Summary of Net Assets

AT 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets 5,542 6,233 Derivative assets held at fair value though profit or loss 125 362 Current assets 735 732 Derivative liabilities held at fair value though profit or loss (186) (225) Creditors falling due within one year, excluding borrowings (26) (17) Net assets 6,190 7,085 Net asset value per share 149.56p 169.87p Notional exposure of derivative instruments as % of net assets 147.7% 145.7%

Summary of Changes in Net Assets

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Net assets brought forward 7,085 6,890 Shares bought back and held in treasury (147) (275) Share conversions 122 461 Return after taxation for the financial year (829) 9 Dividend paid (41) - Net assets at the year end 6,190 7,085

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Performance Record

Total Return

For the year ended 31 May

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Asset Value(1) 3.5% -0.3% 3.6% 1.1% 1.3% Share Price(1) -5.2% -4.0% 0.5% 1.6% -0.5% Revenue return per share 1.06p -0.02p 1.35p(2) 0.65p 0.59p Dividends 1.00p 1.00p nil 0.80p 0.80p

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

(2) Includes a £34,000 (1.40p per share) refund of management fees in respect of prior year overcharges.

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Historical Shareholder Returns from an Initial Investment of £1,000 on 31 May 2013

Annual dividends from investment(1) £ Cumulative dividends from investment(1) £ Capital value (using mid-market share price) £ Outcome if dividends reinvested on payment date £ Annual dividends per share(1) pence Mid-market share price pence 31 May 2013 - - - 101.00 1,000 1,000 2014 - - - 101.37 1,004 1,004 2015 - - - 101.88 1,009 1,009 2016 - - - 101.00 1,000 1,000 2017 - - - 101.50 1,005 1,005 2018 - - - 102.00 1,010 1,010 2019 0.80 7 7 101.50 1,005 1,005 2020 0.80 8 15 101.50 1,005 1,021 2021 - - 15 102.00 1,010 1,026 2022 1.00 10 25 97.00 960 985 2023 1.00 10 35 91.00 901 934

Source: Refinitiv.

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Manager's Report

Q How does the portfolio generate returns?

A The investment objective of the portfolio is to produce an appropriate level of income return combined with a high degree of security. We aim to generate returns by investing mainly in sterling-based high quality debt securities and similar assets but with the flexibility to invest in assets with a greater weighted average maturity than a money market fund. Accordingly the value of the portfolio may rise or fall.

The majority of the portfolio is invested in the iShares - Sterling Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF. We reviewed the ETF universe in December 2022 and elected to retain this ETF. We also hold a portion of the portfolio in the Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling to meet short term payment obligations.

The iShares - Sterling Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF invests in sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds and quasi-government bonds, aiming to track performance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort Index and has a weighted average maturity of around one year.

Q What has the performance of your fund been over the last year?

A The Managed Liquidity Portfolio NAV total return for the year ended 31 May 2023 was 3.5%.

The year was marked by a steady increase in interest rates with the Bank of England raising base rates from 1% in May 2022 to 4.5% at 31 May 2023 as part of an effort by central banks globally to cool inflation. Inflation had started to rise in 2021 as Covid-19 stimulus began to be spent on economies re-opening. Energy prices accelerated this in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions and this has subsequently fed into a broad rise in consumer prices and wages, resulting in determined action to cool spending.

The portfolio maintains a very short duration at 0.26 years and so has been protected from the falls experienced in many bond funds from interest rates rising faster than expected and performance exceeded the Markit iBoxx GBP Liquid Investment Grade Ultrashort Index return of 2.8% over the period.

Q What is the outlook for returns given high inflation and rising interest rates?

A The yield to maturity of the iShares - Sterling Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF was 5.13% at 31 May 2023, demonstrating that portfolio returns continue to benefit from higher interest rates and in particular to continue to deliver a meaningful pickup over base rates while providing ready access to capital with a high degree of security.

Turning to the wider monetary environment, in the UK further interest rate rises are still expected and we would expect this to benefit portfolio returns.

Opinions differ as to how long higher rates will be with us. The average interest rate in the decade to 2008 was a little over 5%, and substantially higher in the four preceding decades that followed post-WWII austerity. Nevertheless, energy prices have now fallen, globalisation as a driver of economic growth has largely stalled in favour of greater on-shoring of supply lines, and developed economies continue to age, meaning that the very long-term outlook for rates is more likely to be lower than higher. In 2023-24 however, higher interest rates appear to be here to stay to reduce consumer spending if central banks are to achieve their mandates of around 2% inflation.

Derek Steeden

Portfolio Manager

1 August 2023

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio List of Investments

AS AT 31 MAY

2023 2022 Market Market Value % of Value % of £'000 Portfolio £'000 Portfolio Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling 130 8.8 130 9.0 iShares - Sterling Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF 1,345 91.2 1,315 91.0 1,475 100.0 1,445 100.0

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

Summary of Net Assets

AT 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets 1,475 1,445 Current assets 34 17 Creditors falling due within one year, excluding borrowings (139) (138) Net assets 1,370 1,324 Net asset value per share 109.51p 106.92p

Income Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value - 23 23 - (4) (4) Income 21 - 21 6 - 6 Investment management fees (2) - (2) (2) - (2) Other expenses (6) - (6) (5) - (5) Net return before finance costs and taxation 13 23 36 (1) (4) (5) Finance costs - - - - - - Return before taxation 13 23 36 (1) (4) (5) Tax - - - - - - Return after taxation for the financial year 13 23 36 (1) (4) (5) Return per ordinary share - note 7 1.06p 1.80p 2.86p (0.07)p (0.28)p (0.35)p

Summary of Changes in Net Assets

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Net assets brought forward 1,324 1,738 Shares bought back and held in treasury (77) (66) Share conversions 99 (328) Return after taxation for the financial year 36 (5) Dividend paid (12) (15) Net assets at the year end 1,370 1,324

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ('ESG') statement from the Managers

UK Equity Share Portfolio & Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

What does ESG mean to us?

Ciaran Mallon

UK Equities Fund Manager

James Goldstone

UK Equities Fund Manager

Stephen Anness

Global Equities Fund Manager

· Investing in stocks which have good ESG momentum behind them can be a positive way for our portfolios to potentially generate returns in excess of the benchmark

· We draw upon ESGintel, Invesco's proprietary tool, which helps us to better understand how companies are addressing ESG issues

· Engaging with companies to understand corporate strategy today in order to assess how this could evolve in the future

· Monitoring how companies are performing from an ESG perspective and if the valuations fairly reflect the progress being made

Our focus as active fund managers is always on finding mispriced stocks and ESG integration underpins our investment process.

The incorporation of ESG into our investment process considers ESG factors as inputs into the wider investment process as part of a holistic consideration of the investment risk and opportunity, from valuation through investment process to engagement and monitoring. The core aspects of our ESG philosophy include: materiality; ESG momentum; and engagement.

· Materiality refers to the consideration of ESG issues that are financially material to the company we are analysing.

· The concept of ESG Momentum, or improving ESG performance over time, indicates the degree of improvement of various ESG metrics and factors and help fund managers identify upside in the future. We find that companies which are improving in terms of their ESG practices may enjoy favourable financial performance in the longer term.

· Engagement is part of our responsibility as active owners which we take very seriously, and we see engagement with companies as an opportunity to encourage continual improvement. Dialogue with portfolio companies is a core part of the investment process for our investment team. As such, we often participate in board level dialogue and are instrumental in giving shareholder views on management, corporate strategy, transparency, and capital allocation as well as wider ESG aspects.

ESG integration is an ongoing strategic effort to systematically incorporate ESG Factors into fundamental analysis. The aim is to provide a 360 degree evaluation of financial and non-financial materially relevant considerations and to help guide the portfolio strategy.

Our investment process has four stages. In this report we go through in detail how ESG is integrated into each stage of our process.

Idea Generation

We believe it is important to spread our nets as wide as possible when trying to come up with stock ideas which may find their way into our portfolios. We remain open minded as to the type of companies we will consider. This means not ruling out companies just because they happen to be unpopular at that time and vice versa. ESG can create opportunities too - for example, the benefits of moving towards more sustainable sources of energy like wind, solar and hydroelectric power generation. This was one of the reasons we became interested in some of our utility holdings which are held in the UK portfolio. This highlights the importance of opportunities brought about by ESG and not just the risks. Investing in stocks which have the right ESG momentum behind them - by focusing on fundamentals and the broader investment landscape - can be a unique way for our portfolios to potentially generate returns in excess of the benchmark as those businesses that have got ESG momentum behind them have the potential to be rerated.

Fundamental Research & ESG Analysis

Research is at the core of what we do. Our fundamental analysis covers many drivers, for example, corporate strategy, market positioning, competitive dynamics, the macroeconomic environment, financials, regulation, valuation, and, of course, ESG considerations, which guide our analysis throughout.

We use a variety of tools from different providers to measure ESG factors. In addition, at Invesco, we have developed ESGintel, Invesco's proprietary tool built by our Global ESG research team in collaboration with our Technology Strategy Innovation and Planning (SIP) team.

ESGintel provides fund managers with environmental, social and governance insights, metrics, data points and direction of change. In addition, ESGintel offers fund managers an internal rating on a company, a rating trend, and a rank against sector peers. The approach ensures a targeted focus on the issues that matter most for sustainable value creation and risk management.

This provides a holistic view on how a company's value chain is impacted in different ways by various ESG topics, such as compensation and alignment, health and safety, and low carbon transition/climate change.

We always try to meet with a company prior to investment. Based on our fundamental research, including any ESG findings, we focus on truly understanding the key drivers and, most importantly, the path to change. This helps us better understand corporate strategy today and how this could evolve in the future. Today, the subject of ESG is increasingly part of these discussions, led by us.

Portfolio Construction

We aim to create a well-diversified portfolio of active positions that reflect our assessment of the potential upside for each stock weighted against our assessment of the risks. Sustainability and ESG factors will be assessed alongside other fundamental drivers of valuation. The impact of any new purchases will need to be considered at a portfolio level. How will it affect the shape of the portfolio having regard to objectives, existing positions, overall size of the portfolio, liquidity and conviction?

We do not seek out stocks which score well on internal or third party research simply to reduce portfolio risk.

Ongoing Monitoring

Our fund managers and analysts continuously monitor how the stocks are performing as well as considering possible replacements. Is the company performing from an ESG perspective and are the valuations fairly reflecting the progress being made or not?

How do we monitor our holdings from an ESG perspective? Again, the same resources used during the fundamental stage are available to us. Our regular meetings with the management teams of the companies we own provides an ideal platform to discuss key ESG issues, which will be researched in advance. We draw on our own knowledge as well as relevant analysis from our ESG team and data from our previously mentioned proprietary system ESGintel which allows us to monitor progress and improvement against sector peers. Outside of company management meetings we constantly discuss as a team all relevant ESG issues, either stimulated internally or from external sources.

Additional ESG analysis is carried out by the team, when warranted, on particular companies. Such cases would be those that are more controversial, considered to be higher risk and viewed poorly by ESG providers, resulting in a valuation discount. We don't just look at the specific issue considered to be higher risk either, for example the environmental risk of an oil company, but all areas of ESG. This means undertaking extensive analysis of social and governance policies and actions at the same time.

Challenge, Assessing & Monitoring Risk

In addition, there are two more formal ways in which our portfolios are monitored:

There is a rigorous semi-annual review process which includes a meeting led by the ESG team to assess how our portfolios are performing from an ESG perspective. This ensures a circular process for identifying flags and monitoring of improvements over time. These meetings are important in capturing issues that have developed and evolved whilst we have been shareholders.

There is also the 'CIO challenge', a formal review meeting held between the Henley Investment Centre's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and each fund manager. This review includes a full breakdown of the ESG performance using Sustainalytics and ISS data, such as the absolute ESG performance of the portfolio, relative performance to benchmarks, stocks exposed to severe controversies, top and bottom ESG performers, carbon intensity and trends. The ESG team review the ESG data and develop stock specific or thematic ESG questions. The ESG performance of the portfolio is discussed with the CIO using the data and the stock specific questions to analyse the fund manager's level of ESG integration. The aim of these meetings is not to prevent a fund manager from holding any specific stock: rather, what matters is that the fund manager can evidence understanding of ESG issues and show that they have been taken into consideration when building the investment case.

Climate Risk

UK Equity Portfolio

A core aspect of our philosophy on ESG issues is the concept of ESG momentum or improving ESG performance over time. We find that companies which are improving in terms of their ESG practices may enjoy favourable financial performance in the longer term. As indicated by ISS Scope 1 + 2 measures, Carbon intensity in the UK Equity Share Portfolio has decreased by 33% from May 2022 to May 2023 and stands at 114.5. This is just 2% higher than the FTSE All-Share Index. Looking deeper into the underlying data, reveals additional interesting detail.

· The biggest single contributor to carbon intensity of the UK Equity Share Portfolio (we estimate around 24% of the total ISS defined emissions) derives from the position held in utility company SSE. As a major distributor of electrical power in the UK, SSE at present has significant exposure to distribution of power generated from non-renewable sources. However, it is in our view at the very forefront of progress as an enabler of transition towards net zero: it develops, builds and operates infrastructure needed to support the transition, and has set out detailed and specific targets across each of scope 1, 2 and 3*.

· As of 31 May 2023, 34 out of the 47 holdings (72%) in the UK Equity Share Portfolio have aligned with, are aligning, or are committed to aligning with the net zero objective by 2050.

We continue to believe that the approach to climate change, and the philosophies behind all aspects of ESG deserve to be embedded in an investment framework which encourages positive change.

Coupling this with a focus on valuation is, to our minds, the best way to deliver strong investment outcomes over the long term for our clients.

Global Equity Income Portfolio

Climate change continues to be a strategic priority for Invesco, with a commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Companies' climate transition plans were the most common topic of our targeted ESG engagements over the last twelve months. We monitor the progress made in reducing carbon emissions (ISS Scope 1+2); between May 2022 and May 2023 the portfolio carbon intensity increased marginally by 3%, this compares with the MSCI World Index benchmark which reduced emissions by 25%. Despite the slight uptick in this year's carbon intensity number, we expect to see additional net zero commitments from the companies in which we invest, as this is the direction of travel.

We would highlight however that the process may not be smooth. Different regions are moving at different speeds, with Europe and the UK in front, Asia and Emerging Markets still lagging. Larger companies are leading smaller and mid-size companies.

As of 31 May 2023, 28 out of the 43 holdings (65%) in the portfolio have aligned with, or are committed to aligning, with the net zero objective by 2050. All companies in our portfolio produce sustainability reports and we are encouraging all companies that we meet to sign up to the net zero initiative, whilst in acknowledging for some companies it may not be technically feasible yet.

* Scope 1 and 2 are those emissions that are owned or controlled by a company. Scope 3 refers to the indirect emissions that occur at different points in the full range of activities undertaken in order to create the products or services of the reporting company.

Company Specific Examples

In the selection overleaf, we highlight some of the recent engagements that we have had with companies to give you a flavour of how active engagement can create positive outcomes.

UK Equity Portfolio Examples

Retailer of clothing, footwear, accessories and homeware products

Key ESG issues

Rated LowRiskby Sustainalytics.

E Sustainable products, Emissions

S Working conditions, Labour rights

G No major issues

- The UK Equity team engaged with the company in conjunction with the Invesco ESG team. The discussion centred around responsible materials, product life cycle, sustainable sourcing and Scope 3 emissions.

- On environmental factors responsible materials were discussed and the extent to which they are significantly more expensive. The company advised that for some material there is no upcharge but for others, like polyester & wool, there are. The degree of the increase varies by material and by sourcing country.

- With regard to the performance of sustainable product lines the company have found that this is not yet a significant driver of buyer behaviour. New plans on product life cycle were discussed and despite it being a challenge at present they want to be responsible and know exactly where used and recycled goods are going.

- On balancing sustainable sourcing with working conditions, circa 97% of the company's products come from factories graded 1-3 (1. Excellent, 2. Good and 3. Fair). Their Code of Practice team has 50 people based in 11 key sourcing countries. They are unique in having their own people on the ground and an in-house auditing team. With around 1,800 factories, visits are based on the audit rating of each one. Generally speaking, each factory is visited once every 9 months.

- On tackling Scope 3 emissions, through the Higg Index and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) the company is gathering data which is giving them a greater understanding on their emissions. Through the Higg Index they have established a UK brand forum whereby they can collaborate with other brands, share factory data and work together to make the biggest impact.

- We will continue to engage on all of the above matters and monitor progress. Action: position maintained

International Bank

Key ESG issues

Rated Medium Risk by Sustainalytics.

E Emissions, Net Zero transition

S No major issues

G Sustainable Finance

- Invesco met with the company as part of a regular engagement. We discussed their introduction of a new methodology which has been developed together with Sustainalytics for measuring financed emissions and tracking them at a portfolio level against the goals of the Paris Agreement.

- The new methodology starts by selecting an appropriate benchmark for a sector, which defines how financed emissions for a portfolio need to change over time in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The company then determines how their sector portfolios are performing against these benchmarks. They estimate the emissions that their clients will produce, determine how those emissions should be linked to the financing they provide, and then aggregate those measurements into a portfolio-level metric. This portfolio-level metric is then compared to the benchmark.

- The company believes that they should continue to provide finance to clients in order to support their energy transitions where appropriate. They will continue to refine their specific lending policies and the requirement for clients to share information on their transition plans to determine, client by client, whether they think they are making appropriate progress.

- The company has appointed 2 MD's who will share responsibility for sustainable lending. Last year they appointed a CFO for Climate who has a background in stress testing and reporting. In addition, they have put in place a specific finance team to focus on this area. Invesco will continue to engage to understand the effectiveness of this methodology. Action: position maintained

Global Equity Income Portfolio Examples

A supplier of lifts and escalators

Key ESG issues

Rated Low Risk by Sustainalytics.

E Carbon emissions from production and operation of lifts

S No major issues

G No major issues

- Many lifts in older buildings are more than 30 years old, new lifts consume 60-90% less electricity than old lifts. We discussed progress being made in improving energy efficiency, also the use of remote monitoring of installations that can help minimise out of service times, which is particular benefit to residents, particularly the elderly. We also raised issues around carbon reduction targets and waste disposal in the production of the company's products. We have also discussed the timeline of rolling out carbon neutral maintenance services. Achievement of environmental goals form part of senior management renumeration targets.

- Although the company scores well on employee satisfaction surveys and female participation at senior levels of management we continue to ask questions in relation to employee safety at work, noting several work related accidents in 2021.

- We also discussed from a governance perspective, issues relating to financial reporting regarding the segmentation of different business units. Action: position maintained

A global healthcare services provider

Key ESG issues

Rated Low Risk by Sustainalytics.

E No major issues

S Political contributions and diversity

G Issues around employee pay on termination

- We spent considerable time discussing with management a number of proposals made on the proxy agenda at their AGM.

- With regard to renumeration the company insisted they would not pay more than 2.99 times salary and bonus in cash upon employee termination. The company explained that it wished to retain the right to pay employees deferred compensation in accelerated form in a limited number of circumstances such as death, disability, or company takeover. In their view from the perspective of the employee that would be considered normal.

- We also discussed the vexatious issue of political donations. The company is acutely conscious around the sensitivities of donations to certain trade associations at present due to divisive social issues in its major market. The company is well regarded (CPA-Zicklin Index) for its transparency on political issues and has a published guide to its policy on donations. The board are concerned about potentially being seen to take positions on highly polarised topics which would not be in stakeholders interests.

- We also asked about issues around diversity and inclusion. The company feels that it has done a huge amount of work on health equity in its major market, though more can always be done. It monitors closely the proportion of women and people of colour in the workforce and at senior levels. Staff surveys are regular and closely watched. We note the company has a published equal opportunities policy and is not out of line with competitors regarding women in senior management. Action: position maintained

Voting Policy

We review Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') proposals taking into account our own knowledge of the companies in which our portfolios are invested, as well as the comments and recommendations of proxy voting analysis providers ISS*, Glass Lewis and IVIS**. In addition, Invesco provides proprietary proxy voting recommendations and publishes these recommendations via its PROXYintel platform. All voting decisions remain with the portfolio manager, however, where a portfolio manager votes against an Invesco voting recommendation, the rationale for such decision is recorded and available on the platform. There will be times when we will follow the recommendations made by proxy research providers but times where we disagree with the stance being taken.

Voting in line with management recommendations should not be seen as evidence of a lack of engagement or challenge on our part, but rather that we believe that the governance of the companies in which we are invested is appropriately robust and worthy of support. There may be instances where we vote in support of management, but the ESG performance of the company is not perfect and issues have been identified. In this situation we would seek to engage with the company leading up to the vote and if necessary, would have raised concerns and likely given a time horizon or measure for improvement which, if not met, could lead to a vote against in the future. In that respect, our approach to governance is one of engagement and improvement.

We do not expect companies to change overnight but we do expect continual review of governance processes and continued improvement. Further details of how the manager has voted on holdings in the portfolio is available on the Company's website at www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-selecttrust-plc.html.

A recent example of voting engagement, which concerned employee pay on termination, political donations and diversity and inclusion is shown above, under the global healthcare services provider case study.

* ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services .

** IVIS - Institutional Voting Information Service.

Conclusion

The regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving, which increasingly compels organisations and investors alike to clearly demonstrate their awareness of ESG issues in their decisions. Landmark initiatives such as the European Union's new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) are at the forefront of this shift.

We believe that our approach is fair, coherent and pragmatic. Whilst we consider ESG aspects, we are not bound by any specific ESG criteria and have the flexibility to invest across the ESG spectrum from best to worst in class, but we think that the principles behind ESG deserve to be embedded in an investment framework which encourages positive change. Coupling this with a focus on valuation is, to our minds, the best way to deliver strong investment outcomes for our clients' long term. This reinforces our fundamental belief that responsible investing demands a long-term view and that a stakeholder-centric culture of ownership and stewardship is at the heart of ESG integration.

Business Review

Purpose, Business Model and Strategy

Invesco Select Trust plc is a UK investment company with four share classes, each of which has separate investment objectives, as set out below, and is represented by a separate portfolio. The Company's purpose is to generate sustainable returns for its shareholders by providing a choice of investment strategies and the ability to switch between them, free of cost, according to shareholders' needs. The underlying strategies are each targeted at achieving returns corresponding with specified objectives through a disciplined investment process. The strategy the Board follows to achieve its overall objective and those of each share class is to set investment policy and risk guidelines, together with investment limits, and to monitor how they are applied. These are also set out below.

The business model the Company has adopted to achieve its objective has been to contract investment management and administration to appropriate external service providers. The Board has oversight of the Company's service providers, and monitors them on a formal and regular basis. The Board has a collegiate culture and pursues its fiduciary responsibilities with independence, integrity and diligence, taking advice and outside views as appropriate and constructively challenging and interacting with service providers, including the Manager.

The principal service provider is Invesco Fund Managers Limited ('IFML' or the 'Manager'). In addition to managing the portfolios in accordance with the Board's strategy and under its oversight, the Manager is also responsible for providing company secretarial, marketing, accounting and general administration services. In practice, many of these services are performed under delegated authority by Invesco Asset Management Limited (IAML), a company related to IFML. References to the Manager in this Annual Financial Report should consequently be considered to include both entities.

All administrative support is provided by third parties under the oversight of the Board. In addition to the management and administrative functions of the Manager, the Company has contractual arrangements with Link Group to act as registrar and The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited (BNYMIL) as depositary and custodian.

Investment Policy

The Company's and respective share classes' investment objectives, investment policies and risk and investment limits combine to form the 'Investment Policy' of the Company.

The Company

Investment Objective and Policy

The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a choice of investment strategies and policies, each intended to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The Company's share capital comprises four Share classes: UK Equity Shares, Global Equity Income Shares, Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and Managed Liquidity Shares, each of which has its own separate portfolio of assets and attributable liabilities. The investment objectives, policies and risks and limits of the portfolios for these share classes follow. With the exception of borrowings, the limits for the Company and the four share classes are measured at the point of acquisition of investments, unless otherwise stated.

Investment Limits of the Company

The Board has prescribed limits on the Investment Policy of the Company, which include the following:

· no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment; and

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies (excluding property companies structured as REITs).

UK Equity Share Portfolio

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the UK Equity Portfolio is to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return, with an income that will grow over time, by investing primarily in UK quoted equities.

Investment Policy and Risk

The UK Equity Portfolio is invested primarily in UK-quoted equities and may also hold equity-related or fixed interest securities of UK companies across all market sectors. The portfolio will not invest in companies which are not listed, quoted or traded at the time of investment, although it may have exposure to such companies where, following investment, the relevant securities cease to be listed, quoted or traded.

The Manager invests the UK Equity Portfolio so as to maximise exposure to the most attractive sectors and securities, within a portfolio structure that reflects the Manager's view of the macroeconomic environment. The Manager does not set out to manage the risk characteristics of the UK Equity Portfolio relative to the FTSE All-Share Index (the 'benchmark index') and the investment process may result in potentially very significant over or underweight positions in individual sectors versus the benchmark. The size of weightings will reflect the Manager's view of the attractiveness of a security and the degree of conviction held. If a security is not considered to be a good investment, it will not be held in the UK Equity Portfolio, irrespective of its weight in the benchmark index.

The Manager controls the stock-specific risk of individual securities by ensuring that the UK Equity Portfolio is always diversified across market sectors. In-depth and continual analysis of the fundamentals of investee companies allows the Manager to assess the financial risks associated with any particular security.

It is expected that, typically, the portfolio will hold between 40 and 50 securities.

The Directors believe that the use of borrowings can enhance returns to shareholders and the UK Equity Portfolio will generally use borrowings in pursuing its investment objective.

Investment Limits

The Board has prescribed limits on the investment policy of the UK Equity Portfolio, which include the following:

· no more than 12% of the gross assets of the UK Equity Portfolio may be held in a single investment;

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the UK Equity Portfolio may be held in other listed investment companies (excluding REITs);

· no more than 20% of the gross assets of the UK Equity Portfolio may be held in overseas assets; and

· borrowings may be used to raise equity exposure up to a maximum of 25% of the net assets of the UK Equity Portfolio when it is considered appropriate.

Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Global Equity Income Portfolio is to provide an attractive and growing level of income return and capital appreciation over the long term, predominantly through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities worldwide.

Investment Policy and Risk

The portfolio will be invested predominantly in a portfolio of listed, quoted or traded equities worldwide, but may also hold other securities from time to time including, inter alia, fixed interest securities, preference shares, convertible securities and depositary receipts. Investment may also be made in regulated or authorised collective investment schemes. The portfolio will not invest in companies which are not listed, quoted or traded at the time of investment, although it may have exposure to such companies where, following investment, the relevant securities cease to be listed, quoted or traded. The Manager will at all times invest and manage the portfolio's assets in a manner that is consistent with spreading investment risk, but there will be no rigid industry, sector, region or country restrictions.

The portfolio may utilise derivative instruments including index-linked notes, contracts for differences, covered options and other equity-related derivative instruments for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes. Any use of derivatives for investment purposes will be made on the basis of the same principles of risk spreading and diversification that apply to the portfolio's direct investments, as described above.

It is expected that, typically, the portfolio will hold between 40 and 55 securities.

The Directors believe that the use of borrowings can enhance returns to shareholders, and the Global Equity Income Portfolio may use borrowings in pursuing its investment objective.

The Company's foreign currency investments will not be hedged to sterling as a matter of general policy. However, the Manager may employ currency hedging, either back to sterling or between currencies (i.e. cross hedging of portfolio investments).

Investment Limits

The Board has prescribed the following limits on the investment policy of the Global Equity Income Portfolio:

· no more than 20% of the gross assets of the Global Equity Income Portfolio may be invested in fixed interest securities;

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the Global Equity Income Portfolio may be held in a single investment;

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the Global Equity Income Portfolio may be held in other listed investment companies (excluding REITs); and

· borrowings may be used to raise equity exposure up to a maximum of 20% of the net assets of the Global Equity Income Portfolio, when it is considered appropriate.

Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio is to provide shareholders with an attractive total return in differing economic and inflationary environments, and with low correlation to equity and bond market indices by gaining exposure to three asset classes: debt securities, equities and commodities.

Investment Policy and Risk

The portfolio utilises two main strategies: the first seeks to balance the risk contribution from each of three asset classes (equities, bonds and commodities), with the aim of reducing the probability, magnitude and duration of capital losses, and the second seeks to shift tactically the allocation among the assets with the aim of improving expected returns.

The portfolio is constructed so as to achieve appropriate diversity and to balance risk by asset class (bonds, equities and commodities) and by asset within each asset class. Neutral risk weighting is achieved when each asset class contributes an equal proportion of the total portfolio risk and each asset contributes an equal proportion of the total risk for its respective asset class. The Manager is permitted to actively vary asset class weightings, subject to a maximum of 150% and a minimum of 50% of each asset class's neutral weight. The Manager is also permitted to actively vary individual asset weightings, provided the asset class guidelines are not violated. Asset weights may not be less than zero (short) and will not exceed twice the neutral weight. For the purposes of the maximum weighting only, commodity exposures are aggregated and measured by commodity complex rather than by individual assets.

The portfolio will be mainly invested directly in highly liquid and transparently priced exchange-traded futures contracts, with cash and cash equivalents being held as collateral. However, the portfolio may also be invested in equities, equity-related securities and debt securities (including floating rate notes). Financial derivative instruments (including but not limited to futures and total return swaps) are used only to achieve long exposure to the three asset classes. The portfolio may also use financial derivative instruments, including currency futures and forwards, for efficient portfolio management, hedging and investment purposes. Financial derivative instruments will not be used to create net short positions in any asset class. The derivatives portfolio will typically comprise between 20 and 33 investment positions.

It is expected that the portfolio's investments will mainly be denominated in sterling. Any non-sterling derivative investments may be hedged back into sterling at the discretion of the Manager when it is economic to do so.

Investment Limit

The Board has prescribed the following limits on the investment policy of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio:

· the aggregate notional amount of financial derivative instruments positions may not exceed 250% of the net assets of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio; and

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio may be held in other listed investment companies.

Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio is to produce an appropriate level of income return combined with a high degree of security.

Investment Policy and Risk

The Managed Liquidity Portfolio invests mainly in a range of sterling-based or related high quality debt securities and similar assets (which may include transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes and deposits), either directly or indirectly through authorised funds investing in such instruments, including funds managed by Invesco.

The Managed Liquidity Portfolio generally invests in funds authorised as UCITS schemes (Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities, being open ended retail investment funds), which are required under governing regulations to provide a prudent spread of risk. In the event that the Managed Liquidity Portfolio is invested directly in securities and instruments, the Manager will observe investment restrictions and risk diversification policies that are consistent with UCITS regulations.

Investment Limits

The Board has prescribed limits on the investment policy of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio, which include the following:

· no more than 10% of the gross assets of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio may be held in a single investment, other than authorised funds or high quality sovereign debt securities; and

· no more than 5% of the gross assets of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio may be held in unquoted investments, other than authorised funds.

Investors should note that the Managed Liquidity Shares are not designed to replicate the returns or other characteristics of a bank or building society deposit or money market fund. In particular, the portfolio will typically contain some assets with a greater residual maturity, and as a whole will have greater weighted average maturity, than is prescribed by regulation governing money market funds. As such, the portfolio may be more sensitive to and impacted by interest rate movements and other factors.

Key Performance Indicators

The Board reviews the performance of the Company by reference to a number of Key Performance Indicators, at either a Company or portfolio level, which include the following:

· Investment Performance

· Revenue and Dividends

· Discount/Premium

· Ongoing Charges

Investment Performance

To assess investment performance the Board monitors the net asset value (NAV) performance of the individual Share classes relative to that of benchmark indices it considers to be appropriate. However, given the requirements and constraints of the investment objectives and policies followed, no index can be expected to fully represent the performance that might reasonably be expected from any one or all of the Company's Share classes.

The NAV total return performance of each of the portfolios over the year to 31 May 2023 and of relevant benchmark indices were as follows:

UK Equity Portfolio -2.6% FTSE All-Share Index 0.4% Global Equity Income Portfolio 9.8% MSCI World Index (£) 3.8% Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio -11.4% Composite Benchmark -17.1% ICE BoA Merrill Lynch 3 month LIBOR plus 5% per annum 7.5% Managed Liquidity Portfolio 3.5%

Source: Refinitiv.

Other performance periods, together with share price total returns, are shown on pages 11, 19, 27 and 34.

Further details on the definition and calculation of total returns can be found in the Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 116 to 119 of the financial report.

Revenue and Dividends

The Directors review revenue estimates and prospective dividend levels at each Board meeting. For the equity share classes the Directors have become more focused on total return since sanctioning contributions to dividends from capital, but dividends paid continue to be mostly constituted from revenue and revenue is an important element of overall portfolio returns.

UK Equity Shares

Revenue earnings per Share for the UK Equity Share Portfolio was 6.40p (2022: 6.00p), based on net revenue for the year of £4,541,000 (2022: £4,697,000), which included £92,000 (2022: £438,000) of non-recurring special dividends.

Dividend Policy:

It is the Board's policy that the Directors will declare four dividends in respect of each accounting year (with payment in the month following) comprising of three equal interim dividends, declared in July, October and January, and a 'wrap-up' fourth interim dividend, declared in April. Depending on the level of income received in each quarter, and in the year, these four dividends may be enhanced with contributions from capital profits to achieve the Board's target level. In recent years the Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of annual UK Equity dividends per share from year to year. The Directors did not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2023 due to the ongoing uncertainty to income flows, due in particular to the risk of entering a period of global recession. Having considered the income expectations of the UK Equity Share Portfolio for the year to 31 May 2024, the Directors have set a target of at least maintaining the dividend level paid on the UK Equity Shares for the year to 31 May 2023.

Dividends Declared:

The Directors have declared and paid four interim dividends for the year ended 31 May 2023 totalling 7.05p per UK Equity Share (2022: 6.70p) of which 6.40p (2022: 6.00p) was met from revenue earned in the year. The aggregate of dividends paid in respect of the year was £4,981,000 (2022: £5,213,000).

A first interim dividend for the year to 31 May 2024 of 1.60p was declared on 13 July 2023. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the dividend policy set out above, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly dividends.

Global Equity Income Shares

Revenue earnings per Share for the Global Equity Income Share Portfolio was 5.20p (2022: 4.85p), based on net revenue for the year of £1,299,000 (2022: £1,197,000), which included £1,000 (2022: £149,000) of non-recurring special dividends.

Dividend Policy:

It is the Board's policy that the Directors will declare four dividends in respect of each accounting year (with payment in the month following) comprising of three equal interim dividends, declared in July, October and January, and a 'wrap-up' fourth interim dividend, declared in April. Depending on the level of income received in each quarter, and in the year, these four dividends may be enhanced with contributions from capital profits to achieve the Board's target level. In recent years the Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of annual Global Equity Income dividends per share from year to year. The Directors did not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2023 due to the ongoing uncertainty to income flows, due in particular to the risk of entering a period of global recession. Having considered the income expectations of the Global Equity Income Portfolio for the year to 31 May 2024, the Directors have set a target of at least maintaining the dividend level paid on the Global Equity Income Shares for the year to 31 May 2023.

Dividends Declared:

The Directors have declared and paid four interim dividends for the year ended 31 May 2023 totalling 7.20p (2022: 7.15p) per Global Equity Income Share, of which 5.20p (2022: 4.85p) was met from revenue earned in the year. The aggregate of dividends paid in respect of the year was £1,791,000 (2022: £1,757,000).

A first interim dividend for the year to 31 May 2024 of 1.60p was declared on 13 July 2023. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the dividend policy set out above, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly dividends.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

In order to maximise the capital return on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares, the Directors only intend to declare dividends on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares annually when the level of income allows and having taken into account the dividends paid on the other share classes. The Directors declared and paid one interim dividend for the year ended 31 May 2023 totalling 1.00p (2022: nil). The portfolio recorded a net revenue return of £141,000 in the year (2022: £44,000).

A first interim dividend and a special dividend for the year to 31 May 2024 of 1.00p and 2.00p respectively were declared on 13 July 2023.

Managed Liquidity Shares

The Board only intends to declare dividends on the Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio annually when the level of income available allows and having taken into account the dividends paid on the other share classes. The Directors declared and paid one interim dividend for the year ended 31 May 2023 totalling 1.00p (2022: 1.00p). The Managed Liquidity Portfolio recorded a net revenue return for the year of £13,000 (2022: loss of £1,000).

A first interim dividend for the year to 31 May 2024 of 1.00p was declared on 13 July 2023 and this will be funded from current year revenue. It is unlikely, given the quantum of revenue being earned, that future dividends will be more frequent than annual and they could be less frequent.

Discount

The Company has a discount control policy in place for all four share classes, whereby the Company offers to issue or buy back shares of all classes with a view to maintaining the market price of the shares at close to their respective net asset values and, by so doing, avoid significant overhangs or shortages in the market. It is the Board's policy to buy back shares and to sell shares from treasury on terms that do not dilute the net asset value attributable to existing shareholders at the time of the transaction. The Board reviews the buy back parameters from time to time taking into account current market conditions and other factors and instructs the brokers accordingly.

The operation of this policy is dependent upon the authorities to buy back and issue shares being renewed by shareholders. Notwithstanding the intended effect of this policy, there can be no guarantee that the Company's shares will trade at close to their respective net asset values. Shareholders should also be aware that there is a risk that this discount policy may lead to a reduction in the size of the Company over time.

The Board and the Manager closely monitor movements in the Company's share prices and dealings in the Company's shares. Share movements in the year are summarised on page 48. At 31 May 2023, the share prices, net asset values ('NAV') and the discounts of the four share classes were as follows:

2023 2022 Net Asset Value (Pence) Share Price (Pence) Net Asset Value (Pence) Share Price (Pence) Share Class Discount(1) Discount(1) UK Equity 182.11 159.50 (12.4)% 194.35 175.00 (10.0)% Global Equity Income 265.53 232.00 (12.6)% 249.00 229.00 (8.0)% Balanced Risk Allocation 149.56 131.50 (12.1)% 169.87 154.50 (9.0)% Managed Liquidity 109.51 91.00 (16.9)% 106.92 97.00 (9.3)%

(1) Further details on the definition and calculation of the discount can be found in the Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 116 to 119 of the financial report.

The charts on pages 47 and 48 show the premium/(discount) at which the shares traded over the two years to 31 May 2023. The shares of all four portfolios have generally traded in a range of 3% premium to 25% discount. As can be seen on pages 47 and 48, given the macro-economic environment and ongoing geopolitical events, including the conflict in Ukraine, the volatility in markets has led to higher levels of discount being seen throughout the period.

Source: Refinitiv.

Ongoing Charges

The expenses of managing the Company are reviewed by the Board at every meeting. The Board aims to minimise the ongoing charges figure which provides a guide to the effect on performance of all annual operating costs of the Company. The ongoing charges figure is calculated by dividing the annualised ongoing charges, including those charged to capital, by the average daily net asset value during the year, expressed as a percentage.

Further details on the definition and calculation of ongoing charges can be found in the Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 116 to 119 of the financial report.

At the year end the ongoing charges figure of the Company and that for the different share classes were as follows:

Global Balanced UK Equity Risk Managed Company Equity Income Allocation Liquidity 2023 0.83% 0.81% 0.82% 1.16% 0.60% 2022 0.76% 0.74% 0.78% 1.09% 0.45%

The above excludes rebates received by the Managed Liquidity Portfolio. In addition to inflationary effects, shrinkage from buybacks in connection with the discount control policy will tend to cause the ongoing charge percentages to gradually increase.

Financial Position

Assets and Liabilities

The Company's balance sheet on page 85 shows the assets and liabilities at the year end. Details of the Company's borrowing facility are shown in note 13 of the financial statements on page 96, with interest paid (finance costs) in note 5.

Owing to the readily realisable nature of the Company's assets, cash flow does not have the same significance as for an industrial or commercial company. The Company's principal cash flows arise from the purchases and sales of investments and the income from investments against which must be set the costs of borrowing and management expenses.

Borrowing Policy

Borrowing policy is under the control of the Board, which has established effective parameters for the portfolios. Borrowing levels are regularly reviewed. As part of the Company's Investment Policy, the approved borrowing limits are 25% of the net assets of the UK Equity Portfolio and 20% of net assets of the Global Equity Income Portfolio. The Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio does not use borrowings, but is geared by means of the derivative instruments used to implement its investment policy. The Managed Liquidity Portfolio does not use borrowings.

Issued Share Capital

All share classes have a nominal value of 1 penny per share.

Authorities given to the Directors at the AGM on 4 October 2022 to allot shares, disapply statutory pre-emption rights and buy back shares will expire at the forthcoming AGM. The following table summarises the Company's share capital at the year end and movements during the year.

Global Balanced UK Equity Risk Managed Number of shares Equity Income Allocation Liquidity Shares held at the year end - excluding treasury 68,881,153 25,135,742 4,138,995 1,251,360 - held in treasury 38,515,775 16,776,159 6,547,218 9,393,678 - % of issued shares held in treasury 35.86 40.03 61.27 88.24 Movements during the year: - (decrease)/increase arising from conversions (1,119,504) 719,958 78,057 93,106 - shares bought back into treasury (3,772,000) (740,000) (110,000) (80,000) - % of issued shares bought back during year 3.51 1.77 1.03 0.75 - average price thereon 165.5p 224.9p 132.9p 94.8p - nominal value of shares bought back £37,720 £7,400 £1,100 £800

Since the year end no further shares have been bought back into treasury.

Further details on net changes in issued share capital are set out in note 14 to the financial statements on pages 97 and 98. No treasury shares were cancelled during the year.

Current and Future Developments

As part of the Company's overall strategy, the Company seeks to manage its affairs so as to maximise returns for shareholders. The Board also has a longer-term objective, consistent with the business combination with Invesco Income Growth Trust plc in April 2021, to increase the size of the Company in the belief that increasing the assets of the Company in this way will make the Company's shares more attractive to investors and improve the liquidity of the shares.

Details of trends and factors likely to affect the future development, performance and position of the Company's business can be found in the Chairman's Statement and the Portfolio Managers' reports. Further details as to the risks affecting the Company are set out under 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' below.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Audit Committee regularly undertakes a robust assessment of the risks the Company faces, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency, reputation or liquidity and emerging risks, on behalf of the Board (see Audit Committee Report on pages 68 and 69). In carrying out this assessment, the Audit Committee together with the Manager, have considered emerging risks such as geopolitical risks, evolving cyber threats and ESG, including climate related risks.

The following are considered to be the most significant risks, after consideration of mitigating factors, to the Company and to shareholders in relation to their investments in the Company. Further details of risks and risk management policies as they relate to the financial assets and liabilities of the Company are detailed in note 17 to the financial statements.

Category and Principal Risk Description Mitigating Procedures and Controls Risk trend during the year Strategic Risk Investment Objectives and Attractiveness to Investors There is no guarantee that the Investment Policy of the Company and of each portfolio will provide the returns sought by the Company. There can be no guarantee, therefore, that the Company will achieve its investment objectives or that the shares will continue to meet investors' needs (for example if the Company fails to adapt to changes in investor demand including in relation to ESG and climate change). As a result the Company may become unattractive to investors, leading to decreased demand for its shares and a widening discount. The Board monitors the share registers and the performance of the Company and each portfolio. It has established a structure offering a range of options for investors and has set guidelines to ensure that the Investment Policy of the Company and each portfolio is pursued by the Manager. ? Unchanged Market Movements and Portfolio Performance Individual portfolio performance is substantially dependent on the performance of the securities (including derivative instruments) held within the portfolio. The prices of these securities are influenced by many factors including the general health of regional and worldwide economies; interest rates; inflation; government policies; industry conditions; political and diplomatic events; tax laws; environmental laws; and by the demand from investors. The current conflict in Ukraine has had an impact on the global economy, ranging from decreases to the supply (and/or increases to the costs) of goods to increases (and increased volatility) in energy and commodity prices and inflation. In addition, the portfolios' investments are subject to risks arising from inflation and rising interest rates. This was driven by the knock-on effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and other geopolitical tensions and uncertainties which have impacted global supply chains. These risks represent the potential loss the portfolio might suffer through holding investments in the face of negative market movements. The Manager strives to maximise the total return from the portfolios, but the investments held are influenced by market conditions and the Board acknowledges the external influences on the performance of each portfolio. Further risks specifically applicable to the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares are set on page 52 below. The performance of the Manager is carefully monitored by the Board and the continuation of the Manager's mandates is reviewed each year. The Board has established guidelines to ensure that the investment policies of each class of share are pursued by the Manager. For a fuller discussion of the economic and market conditions facing the Company and the current and future performance of the different portfolios of the Company, please see both the Chairman's Statement on pages 6 to 9 and the Portfolio Managers' reports starting on pages 10 to 38. The Company has a nil-valued holding in Sberbank, a Russian bank, but no other direct investments in Russia or other holdings with significant links to Russia. ? Increased Risks Applicable to the Company's Shares Shares in the Company are designed to be held over the long-term and may not be suitable as short-term investments. There can be no guarantee that any appreciation in the value of the Company's shares will occur and investors may not get back the full value of their investments. Owing to the potential difference between the mid-market price of the shares and the prices at which they are sold, there is no guarantee that their realisable value will reflect their mid-market price. The market value of a share, as well as being affected by its net asset value (NAV), is also influenced by investor demand, its dividend yield, where applicable, and prevailing interest rates, amongst other factors. As such, the market value of a share can fluctuate and may not reflect its underlying NAV. Shares may therefore trade at discounts to their NAVs. Past performance of the Company's shares is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The Board has adopted a discount control policy that applies to all share classes and the Board and the Manager monitor the market rating of each share class. While it is the intention of the Directors to pay dividends to holders of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Shares, this will be affected by the returns achieved by the respective portfolios and the dividend policy adopted by the Board. Accordingly, the amount of dividends paid to shareholders may fluctuate. Any change in the tax or accounting treatment of dividends received or other returns may also affect the level of dividend paid on the shares in future years. The Directors have resolved, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to supplement revenue with capital profits in order to pay equity portfolio dividends at levels set by the Board (see pages 46 and 47). ? Unchanged Viability and Compulsory Conversion of a Class of Share It is possible that through poor performance, market sentiment, or otherwise, lack of demand for one of the Company's share classes could result in the relevant portfolio becoming too small to be viable. The continued listing on the Official List of each class of share is dependent on at least 25% of the shares in that class being held in public hands. This means that if more than 75% of the shares of any class were held by, inter alia, the Directors, persons connected with Directors or persons interested in 5% or more of the relevant shares, the listing of that class of share might be suspended or cancelled. The Listing Rules state that the FCA may allow a reasonable period of time for the Company to restore the appropriate percentage if this rule is breached, but in the event that the listing of any class of shares were cancelled the Company would lose its investment trust status. The Board monitors share conversions and portfolio sizes and liaises with the Manager on the continued viability of each share class. The Board has received assurances from the Manager that the size of the portfolio is not critical to the Manager being able to continue to offer its investment management services in respect of any of the Company's four portfolio strategies. If at any time the Board considers that the listing of any class of share on the Official List is likely to be cancelled and the loss of such listing would mean that the Company would no longer be able to qualify for approval as an investment trust under section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010, the Board may serve written notice on the holders of the relevant shares requiring them to convert their shares into another share class. ? Unchanged Liability of a Portfolio for the Liabilities of Another Portfolio The Directors intend that, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, each portfolio will effectively operate as if it were a stand-alone company. However, investors should be aware of the following factors: · As a matter of law, the Company is a single entity. Therefore, in the event that any of the portfolios has insufficient funds or assets to meet all of its liabilities, on a winding-up or otherwise, such a shortfall would become a liability of the other portfolios and would be payable out of the assets of the other portfolios in such proportions as the Board may determine; and · The Companies Act 2006 prohibits the Directors from declaring dividends in circumstances where, following the distribution, the Company's assets would represent less than one and a half times the aggregate of its liabilities or the amount of net assets would be less than the aggregate of its share capital and undistributable reserves. If the Company were to incur material liabilities in the future, a significant fall in the value of the Company's assets as a whole may affect the Company's ability to pay dividends on a particular class of share, even though there are distributable profits attributable to the relevant portfolio. ? Unchanged Gearing Borrowing will amplify the effect on shareholders' funds of gains and losses on the underlying securities. Whilst the use of borrowings by the Company should enhance the total return on a particular class of share where the return on the underlying securities is rising and exceeds the cost of borrowing, it will have the opposite effect where the underlying return is falling, further reducing the total return on that share class. Similarly, the use of gearing by investment companies or funds in which the Company invests increases the volatility of those investments. The Company has a £40 million 364 day multicurrency revolving credit facility and there is no guarantee that these facilities will be renewed at maturity or on terms acceptable to the Company. If it were not possible to renew these facilities or replace them with one from another lender, the amounts owing by the Company would need to be funded by the sale of securities. Gearing levels of the different portfolios will change from time to time in accordance with the respective Portfolio Managers' assessments of risk and reward. The Manager assesses the exposure to gearing on a regular basis, including the level of borrowings and covenants of the credit facility. The Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio may also be geared (by up to 250%, according to the investment policy set out on page 45) by means of the derivative instruments in which it invests. This is discussed separately below, under the heading: Additional Risks Applicable to Balanced Risk Allocation Shares. The Manager assesses the exposure to gearing on a regular basis, including the level of borrowings and covenants of the credit facility. ? Unchanged Hedging Where hedging is used there is a risk that the hedge will not be effective. The Company may use derivatives to hedge its exposure to currency or other risks and for the purpose of efficient portfolio management. There may be a correlation between price movements in the underlying securities, currency or index, on the one hand, and price movements in the investments, which are the subject of the hedge, on the other hand. In addition, an active market may not exist for a particular hedging derivative instrument at any particular time. ? Unchanged Regulatory and Tax Related The Company is subject to various laws and regulations by virtue of its status as a public limited investment company registered under the Companies Act 2006, its status as an investment trust and its listing on the London Stock Exchange. Loss of investment trust status could lead to the Company being subject to UK Capital Gains Tax on the sale of its investments. A serious breach of other regulatory rules could lead to suspension from the London Stock Exchange, a fine or a qualified Audit Report. Other control failures, either by the Manager or any other of the Company's service providers, could result in operational or reputational problems, erroneous disclosures or loss of assets through fraud, as well as breaches of regulations. The Manager reviews the level of compliance with the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and other financial regulatory requirements on a daily basis. All transactions, income and expenditure are reported to the Board. The Board regularly considers the risks to which the Company is exposed, the measures in place to control them and the potential for other risks to arise. The Board ensures that satisfactory assurances are received from service providers. The depositary and the Manager's compliance and internal audit officers report regularly to the Company's Audit Committee. The risks and risk management policies and procedures as they relate to the financial assets and liabilities of the Company are also detailed in note 17 to the financial statements. ? Unchanged Additional Risks Applicable to Balanced Risk Allocation Shares The use of financial derivative instruments, in particular futures, forms part of the investment policy and strategy of the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio. The degree of leverage inherent in futures trading potentially means that a relatively small price movement in a futures contract may result in an immediate and substantial loss to the portfolio. The portfolio's ability to use these instruments may be limited by market conditions, regulatory limits and tax considerations. The absence of a liquid market for any particular instrument at any particular time may inhibit the ability of the Manager to liquidate a financial derivative instrument at an advantageous price. The Manager actively seeks the most liquid means of obtaining the required exposures. The financial derivative instruments used for the strategy are geared instruments and the aggregate notional exposure will usually exceed the net asset value of the portfolio. Whilst this could result in greater fluctuations in the net asset value, and consequently the share price, the use of leverage is normally necessary to achieve the target volatility required to meet the return objective. The degree of leverage inherent in futures trading potentially means that a relatively small price movement in a futures contract may result in an immediate and substantial loss and it would be necessary to increase the collateral held at the clearing broker to cover such loss. This is mitigated by the Company not using financial derivative instruments to create net short positions in any asset class combined with holding cash balances sufficient to meet collateral requirements. ? Unchanged Third Party Service Providers Risk Reliance on Third Party Service Providers The Manager may be exposed to reputational risks. In particular, the Manager may be exposed to the risk that litigation, misconduct, operational failures, negative publicity and press speculation, whether or not it is valid, will harm its reputation. Any damage to the reputation of the Manager could result in potential counterparties and third parties being unwilling to deal with the Manager and by extension the Company. This could have an adverse impact on the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its Investment Policy. The Company has no employees and the Board comprises non-executive directors only. The Company is therefore reliant upon the performance of third-party service providers for its executive function and service provisions. The Company's operational structure means that all cyber risk (information and physical security) arises at its third-party service providers, including fraud, sabotage or crime against the Company. The Company's operational capability relies upon the ability of its third-party service providers to continue working throughout the disruption caused by a major event such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company and could affect the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its investment policy. The Company's main service providers, of which the Manager is the principal provider, are listed on page 115. The Manager may be exposed to reputational risks. In particular, the Manager may be exposed to the risk that litigation, misconduct, operational failures, negative publicity and press speculation, whether or not it is valid, will harm its reputation. Damage to the reputation of the Manager could potentially result in counterparties and third parties being unwilling to deal with the Manager and by extension the Company, which carries the Manager's name. This could have an adverse impact on the ability of the Company to pursue its investment policy successfully. Third-party service providers are subject to ongoing monitoring by the Manager and the Company. The Manager reviews the performance of all third-party providers regularly through formal and informal meetings. The Audit Committee reviews regularly the performance and internal controls of the Manager and all third-party providers through audited service organisation control reports, together with updates on information security, the results of which are reported to the Board. The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements. The Board receives regular update reports from the Manager and third-party service providers on business continuity processes and has been provided with assurance from them all insofar as possible that measures are in place for them to continue to provide contracted services to the Company. ? Unchanged

Viability Statement

The Company is an investment company which operates as a collective investment vehicle, designed and managed for long term investment. The Board considers long term for this purpose to be at least three years and so has assessed the Company's viability over this period. However, the life of the Company is not intended to be limited to that or any other period.

In assessing the viability of the Company the Board considered the principal and emerging risks to which it is exposed, as set out on pages 49 to 53, together with mitigating factors. The risks of failure to meet the Company's and the portfolios' investment objectives, contributory market and investment risks and the challenges of lack of scale have been considered to be of particular importance. The Board also took into account the capabilities of the Manager and the varying market conditions already experienced by the Company since its launch in 2006, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global economies and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite the disruption to markets from these and other more recent geopolitical and macro-economic events, the Directors remain confident that the Company's investment strategies will continue to serve shareholders well over the longer term. On the question of scale, the Board has also concluded that if an individual portfolio became too small it should not cause the Company itself to be unviable.

In terms of financial risks to viability, materially all of the investments comprising the portfolios are readily realisable. The equity portfolios also produce a stream of dividend income, which may fluctuate but which the Board expects to continue. The Company has no long term liabilities and the total value of the portfolios more than covers the value of the Company's short term liabilities and annual operating costs. In arriving at this assessment, the Board considered stressed scenario-testing for both income and loan covenants; borrowing structure; level of gearing; and the liquidity of the portfolios. Consequently, there appears little to no prospect of the Company not being able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due in the next three years.

Based on the above, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period of their assessment.

Audit Committee Report

The audit committee report required by the AIC Corporate Governance Code is set out on pages 68 and 69. There are no areas of concern in relation to the financial statements to bring to the attention of shareholders.

Duty to Promote the Success of the Company (s.172)

The Directors have a statutory duty under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 to promote the success of the Company whilst also having regard to certain broader matters, including the need to engage with employees, suppliers, customers and others, and to have regard to their interests. The Company has no employees and no customers in the traditional sense and in accordance with the Company's nature as an investment trust, the Board's principal concern has been, and continues to be, the interests of the Company's shareholders taken as a whole. In doing so, it has due regard to the impact of its actions on other stakeholders including the Manager, other third-party service providers and the impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment which are all taken into account during all discussions and as part of the Board's decision making.

The Board is committed to maintaining open channels of communication and engagement with stakeholders in a manner which they find most meaningful. The table below sets out how the Board engages with each of its key stakeholders:

Stakeholder Key considerations and engagement Shareholders - continued shareholder support and engagement are important to the business and the delivery of its long-term strategy. Further details of our strategy can be found on pages 44 to 46. Shareholder relations are given high priority by the Board and the Manager. The prime means by which the Company communicates with shareholders are the annual and half-yearly financial reports, which aim to provide shareholders with a full understanding of the Company's activities and its results. This information is supplemented by daily publication of the NAVs of the Company's shares via the London Stock Exchange, ad hoc regulatory announcements, monthly factsheets and other information on the Manager's website www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html , including pre-investment information, Key Information Document ('KID'), shareholder circulars, portfolio disclosures, conversion forms and instructions, Stock Exchange announcements, schedule of matters reserved for the Board, terms of reference of Board Committees, Directors' letters of appointment, the Company's share price and proxy voting results. The Chairman and Directors welcome contact with shareholders. There is a regular dialogue between the Manager and individual major shareholders to discuss aspects of investment performance, governance and strategy and to listen to shareholder views in order to help develop a balanced understanding of their issues and concerns. The Company's corporate broker, Winterflood Securities Limited, is also consulted. General presentations to institutional shareholders and analysts take place throughout the year. All meetings between the Manager and institutional shareholders are reported to the Board. It is the intention of the Board that the annual financial report and the notice of the AGM be issued to shareholders so as to provide at least twenty working days' notice of the AGM. Shareholders wishing to lodge questions in advance of the AGM are invited to do so in writing to the Company Secretary at the address given on page 115. The Manager - the Manager's performance is critical for the Company to successfully deliver its investment strategy and meet its objective to provide shareholders with consistent long-term returns. Further details of the Portfolio Managers investment approach can be found in the Portfolio Manager Reports on pages 13 to 36. The Board engages with the Manager at every Board meeting and reviews the Company's relationships with other service providers, such as the registrar, depositary and custodian, at least annually. During the year the most significant engagement was with the Manager and, in particular the individual Portfolio Managers. At every Board meeting the Directors receive an investor relations update from the Manager, which details any signi?cant changes in the Company's shareholder register, shareholder feedback, as well as noti?cations of any publications or press articles. Maintaining a close and constructive working relationship with the Manager is crucial as the Board and the Manager both aim to achieve consistent, long-term returns in line with the Company's investment strategy. Important components in the collaboration with the Manager, representative of the Company's culture are: - Encouraging an open discussion with the Manager, allowing time and space for original and innovative thinking; - Recognising that the interests of shareholders and the Manager are, for the most part, well aligned, adopting a tone of constructive challenge, balanced with robust negotiation of the Manager's terms of engagement if those interests should not be fully united; - The regular review of underlying strategic and investment objectives; - Drawing on Directors' individual experience and knowledge to support and challenge the Manager in its monitoring of portfolio companies and engagement with its investee companies; and - Willingness to make the Directors' experience available to support and challenge the Manager in the sound long-term development of its business and resources, recognising that the long-term health of the Manager's business is in the interests of shareholders in the Company. Third-party Service Providers - in order to function as an investment trust with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, the Company relies on a diverse range of reputable advisers for support in meeting all relevant obligations. The Board through the Manager maintains regular contact with its key external service providers and receives regular reporting from them, both through the Board and committee meetings, as well as outside of the regular meeting cycle. Their advice, as well as their needs and views are routinely taken into account. The Board (through the Management Engagement Committee) formally assesses the third-party service providers' performance, fees and continuing appointment annually to ensure that the key service providers continue to function at an acceptable level and are appropriately remunerated to deliver the expected level of service. The Audit Committee reviews and evaluates the financial reporting control environments in place at each service provider. There have been no material changes to the level of service provided by the Company's third-party suppliers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Investee Companies - the Board recognises the importance of good stewardship and communication with investee companies in meeting the Company's investment objective and strategy. On the Company's behalf the Portfolio Managers engage with investee companies, particularly in relation to ESG matters and shares held in the portfolio are voted at general meetings. Examples of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Managers' engagement with investee companies can be found on pages 42 and 43. Regulators - the Company can only operate as an investment trust if it conducts its affairs in compliance with such status. Interaction with regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA)' and Financial Reporting Council ('FRC'), who have a legitimate interest in how the Company operates in the market and treats its shareholders, and industry bodies such as the Association of Investment Companies, remains an area of Board focus. The Company regularly considers how it meets various regulatory and statutory obligations and how any governance decisions it makes can have an impact on its stakeholders, both in the shorter and in the longer term. The Board receives reports from the Manager and Auditor on their respective regulatory compliance and any inspections or reviews that are commissioned by regulatory bodies. The Company is a member of the AIC, which looks after the interests of investment trusts and provides information to the market. Comprehensive information relating to the Company can be found on the AIC website, www.aic.co.uk. As a member of the AIC, the Company is welcomed to comment on consultations and proposal documents on matters affecting the Company and annually to nominate and vote for future board members.

The mechanisms for engaging with stakeholders are kept under review by the Directors and will be discussed on a regular basis at Board meetings to ensure that they remain effective. Examples of key discussions and considerations of the Board made during the year were:

· to consider and approve the appointment of a new corporate broker and financial adviser (see page 8for further details);

· to consider and recommend to shareholders the cancellation of the UK Equity and Balanced Risk Allocation share premium accounts (see page 8 and note 14 on page 97 for further details);

· to consider and approve the renewal of the Company's loan facility;

· to consider and approve four quarterly dividend payments (see pages 46 and 47 for further details);

· to consider and approve four quarterly share conversions (see page 2 for further details); and

· to consider and approve the ongoing use of share buybacks as part of the Board's adopted discount policy (see page 47 for further details).

Board Diversity

The Company's policy on diversity is set out on page 62, under the section 'Nomination Committee'. The Board considers diversity, including the balance of skills, knowledge, experience and gender amongst other factors when reviewing its composition and appointing new directors. The Board continues to recognise the importance of having a range of skilled, experienced individuals with the right knowledge represented on the Board in order to allow it to fulfil its obligations.

In view of its relatively small size, the Board will continue to ensure that all appointments are made on the basis of merit against the specification prepared for each appointment. In doing so, the Board will seek to meet the targets set out in the FCA's Listing Rule 9.8.6R (9)(a), which are summarised below.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.6R (9), (10) and (11) the Board has provided the following information in relation to its diversity as at 31 May 2023, being the financial year-end of the Company. The information included in the tables below has been obtained following confirmation from the individual Directors. As shown in the tables, the Company did not meet the FCA ethnic diversity target as at 31 May 2023, however the Board will continue to take all matters of diversity into account as part of its succession planning.

Board Gender as at 31 May 2023

Number of senior positions on the Board Number in executive managementA Percentage of executive managementA Number of Board members Percentage of the Board Men 3 60% 0C n/a n/a Women 2 40%B 2C,D n/a n/a

A The Company does not disclose the number of directors in executive management as this is not applicable for an investment trust.

B Meets the target of 40% as set out in LR 9.8.6R (9)(a)(i).

C The positions of Chairman and Senior Independent Director are held by women. The position of Chair of the Audit Committee is held by a man but this is not currently defined as a senior position.

D Exceeds target of 1 as set out in LR 9.8.6R (9)(a)(ii).

Number of senior positions on the Board Number in executive managementA Percentage of executive managementA Number of Board members Percentage of the Board White British or other White (including minority-white groups) 5 100% 2 n/a n/a Minority ethnic 0B 0% 0 n/a n/a

A The Company does not disclose the number of directors in executive management as this is not applicable for an investment trust.

B Does not meet the target as set out in LR 9.8.6R (9)(a)(iii).

There have been no changes since the year end that have affected the Company's ability to meet the targets set in LR 9.8.6R (9)(a).

Environment, Social and Governance ('ESG') Matters

In relation to the portfolios, the Company has delegated the management of the Company's investments to the Manager, who has an ESG Guiding Framework which sets out a number of principles that are considered in the context of its responsibility to manage investments in the financial interests of shareholders.

The Manager is committed to being a responsible investor and applies, and is a signatory to, the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment ('PRI'), which demonstrates its extensive efforts in terms of ESG integration, active ownership, investor collaboration and transparency. The Manager scored four stars for its Investment & Stewardship Policy under new scoring methodology produced by PRI. This followed five consecutive years of achieving an A+ rating for responsible investment (Strategy & Governance) under the previous methodology. In addition, the Manager is an active member of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association as well as a supporter of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure ('TCFD') since 2019 and published its third iteration of its TCFD-aligned Climate Change Report in 2022.

The Manager is complying with the spirit of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ('SFDR') which came into effect within the European Union on 10 March 2021 and is disclosing in its AIFM document as well as its website how sustainability risks are integrated.

The wider Invesco investment team incorporates ESG considerations in its investment process as part of the evaluation of new opportunities, with identified ESG concerns feeding into the final investment decision and assessment of relative value. The Portfolio Managers make their own conclusions about the ESG characteristics of each investment held and about the overall ESG characteristics of the portfolios, although third party ESG ratings may inform their view. Additionally, the Manager's ESG team provides formalised ESG portfolio monitoring. This is a rigorous semi-annual process where the portfolios are reviewed from an ESG perspective.

Regarding stewardship, the Board considers that the Company has a responsibility as a shareholder towards ensuring that high standards of corporate governance are maintained in the companies in which it invests. To achieve this, the Board does not seek to intervene in daily management decisions, but aims to support high standards of governance and, where necessary, will take the initiative to ensure those standards are met. The principal means of putting shareholder responsibility into practice is through the exercise of voting rights. The Company's voting rights are exercised on an informed and independent basis.

Further details are shown in the ESG Statement from the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Portfolio Managers on pages 39 to 43.

The Company's stewardship functions have been delegated to the Manager. The Manager has adopted a clear and considered policy towards its responsibility as a shareholder on behalf of the Company. As part of this policy, the Manager takes steps to satisfy itself about the extent to which the companies in which it invests look after shareholders' value and comply with local recommendations and practices, such as the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Manager is also a Tier 1 signatory of the Financial Reporting Council's Stewardship Code, which seeks to improve the quality of engagement between institutional investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and the efficient exercise of governance responsibilities.

A copy of the current Manager's Stewardship Policy can be found at www.invesco.com/uk.

A greenhouse gas emissions statement is included in the Directors' Report on page 63.

The Manager's Group Level Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') Climate Report is available on the Managers' Website at www.invesco.com/uk. The Manager has provided a TCFD climate report covering the Company's UK Equity and Global Equity Income Share Classes and this is available on the Company's website at www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html. The TCFD climate report does not cover the Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity Share Classes given the underlying nature of their portfolio assets.

Modern Slavery

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

This Strategic Report was approved by the Board on 1 August 2023.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

IN RESPECT OF THE PREPARATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT.

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Financial Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under the law the Directors have elected to prepare financial statements in accordance with UK Accounting Standards, including FRS 102 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland.' Under company law, the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

· select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

· make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

· state whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

· prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, which includes a Corporate Governance Statement, and a Directors' Remuneration Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors confirm that:

· in so far as they are aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware; and

· each Director has taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as a Director in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's Auditor is aware of that information.

The Directors of the Company each confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

· the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, net return and cash flows of the Company; and

· this Annual Financial Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

The Directors consider that this Annual Financial Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Victoria Muir

Chairman

1 August 2023

Electronic Publication

The Annual Financial Report is published on the Manager's website www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website, which is maintained by the Company's Manager. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Income Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

2023 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (Losses)/gains on investments held at fair value 9 - (3,875) (3,875) - 9,824 9,824 Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments 10 27 (963) (936) 72 (32) 40 Gains on foreign exchange - 28 28 - 43 43 Income 2 7,400 268 7,668 6,988 - 6,988 Investment management fees 3 (334) (774) (1,108) (360) (836) (1,196) Other expenses 4 (627) (7) (634) (502) (6) (508) Net return before finance costs and taxation 6,466 (5,323) 1,143 6,198 8,993 15,191 Finance costs 5 (147) (343) (490) (70) (165) (235) Return before taxation 6,319 (5,666) 653 6,128 8,828 14,956 Tax 6 (325) 2 (323) (191) - (191) Return after taxation for the financial year 5,994 (5,664) 330 5,937 8,828 14,765 Return per ordinary share (basic and diluted) 7 - UK Equity Share Portfolio 6.40p (12.99)p (6.59)p 6.00p 6.07p 12.07p - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio 5.20p 18.03p 23.23p 4.85p 16.66p 21.51p - Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio 3.38p (23.16)p (19.78)p 1.05p (0.83)p 0.22p - Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio 1.06p 1.80p 2.86p (0.07)p (0.28)p (0.35)p

The total column of this statement represents the Company's Income Statement prepared in accordance with UK Accounting Standards. The return after taxation is the total comprehensive income and therefore no additional statement of other comprehensive income is presented. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are presented for information purposes in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the current year. Income Statements for the different share classes are shown on pages 17, 25, 32 and 38 for the UK Equity, Global Equity Income, Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity Share Portfolios respectively.

The accompanying accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY

Capital Share Share Special redemption Capital Revenue capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 31 May 2021 1,715 122,990 25,463 364 80,059 (27) 230,564 Cancellation of deferred shares - - (8) 8 - - - Shares bought back and held in treasury 14 - - (10,438) - (13,485) - (23,923) Share conversions (6) - 4,478 - (4,472) - - Return after taxation per the income statement - - - - 8,828 5,937 14,765 Dividends paid 8 - - (560) (516) (5,909) (6,985) At 31 May 2022 1,709 122,990 18,935 372 70,414 1 214,421 Cancellation of deferred shares - - (5) 5 - - - Shares bought back and held in treasury 14 - - (4,671) - (3,516) - (8,187) Share conversions (2) - 1,107 - (1,105) - - Return after taxation per the income statement - - - - (5,664) 5,994 330 Dividends paid 8 - - (932) - - (5,893) (6,825) Cancellation of share premium account 15 - (122,990) 122,990 - - - - At 31 May 2023 1,707 - 137,424 377 60,129 102 199,739

Balance Sheet

AS AT 31 MAY 2023

Global Balanced UK Equity Risk Managed Company Equity Income Allocation Liquidity Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 9 134,346 66,026 5,542 1,475 207,389 Current assets Derivative assets held at fair value through profit or loss 10 - - 125 - 125 Debtors 11 732 350 460 4 1,546 Cash and cash equivalents 278 511 275 30 1,094 1,010 861 860 34 2,765 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Derivative liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss 10 - - (186) - (186) Other creditors 12 (270) (144) (26) (139) (579) Bank facility 13 (9,650) - - - (9,650) (9,920) (144) (212) (139) (10,415) Net current (liabilities)/assets (8,910) 717 648 (105) (7,650) Net assets 125,436 66,743 6,190 1,370 199,739 Capital and reserves Share capital 14(a) 1,074 419 107 107 1,707 Special reserve 15 117,607 16,809 2,263 745 137,424 Capital redemption reserve 15 84 81 28 184 377 Capital reserve 15 6,671 49,434 3,713 311 60,129 Revenue reserve 15 - - 79 23 102 Shareholders' funds 125,436 66,743 6,190 1,370 199,739 Net asset value per ordinary share 16 182.11p 265.53p 149.56p 109.51p

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

The total column of this statement represents the Company's Balance Sheet prepared in accordance with UK accounting standards.

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 1 August 2023.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Victoria Muir

Chairman

The accompanying accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Balance Sheet

AS AT 31 MAY 2022

Global Balanced UK Equity Risk Managed Company Equity Income Allocation Liquidity Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 9 158,450 67,630 6,233 1,445 233,758 Current assets Derivative assets held at fair value through profit or loss 10 - - 362 - 362 Debtors 11 804 351 331 8 1,494 Cash and cash equivalents 322 215 401 9 947 1,126 566 1,094 17 2,803 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Derivative liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss 10 - - (225) - (225) Other creditors 12 (448) (206) (17) (138) (809) Bank facility 13 (15,754) (5,352) - - (21,106) (16,202) (5,558) (242) (138) (22,140) Net current (liabilities)/assets (15,076) (4,992) 852 (121) (19,337) Net assets 143,374 62,638 7,085 1,324 214,421 Capital and reserves Share capital 14(a) 1,085 412 106 106 1,709 Share premium 15 121,700 - 1,290 - 122,990 Special reserve 15 - 17,211 1,000 724 18,935 Capital redemption reserve 15 80 81 27 184 372 Capital reserve 15 20,509 44,934 4,683 288 70,414 Revenue reserve 15 - - (21) 22 1 Shareholders' funds 143,374 62,638 7,085 1,324 214,421 Net asset value per ordinary share 16 194.35p 249.00p 169.87p 106.92p

Individual portfolio breakdowns are provided for additional information only. See note 1(a)(ii) on page 88 for further details.

The total column of this statement represents the Company's Balance Sheet prepared in accordance with UK accounting standards.

The accompanying accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Cash Flow Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAY