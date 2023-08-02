The completion of a new 1.5 MW solar farm has brought Tasmania's King Island closer to achieving a permanent shift to 100% renewable energy.From pv magazine Australia Hydro Tasmania said the new AUD 3.35 million ($2.22 million) King Island solar farm, comprising about 5,000 panels spread across an almost six-hectare site, will increase the amount of renewable energy produced on the island and cut diesel consumption by 300,000 liters per year. The government-owned utility said the 1.5 MW plant, delivered by Queensland-based GEM Energy, will soon be connected to the local grid, forming part of ...

