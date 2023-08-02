Healthcare and IT industry veteran to drive go-to-market of multi-omics platform for precision cancer diagnosis based on a state-of-the-art AI/ML platform

GEDi Cube, an AI/ML platform that combines differential molecular capabilities with multi-omic analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stage, is delighted to announce the appointment of Craig Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer as the company enters the commercialisation phase.

Craig brings over two decades' experience in the healthcare and life sciences sector, with a primary focus on digital innovation having started his career in the IT industry. He joins GEDi Cube from Nvidia Corporation where he spent over five years as Director for EMEA Healthcare and Life Sciences with responsibility for product development, product strategy, go-to-market and driving revenue pipeline. This included developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for radiology and pathology and collaborating with Kings College London to create MONAI, the medical open network for AI and one of the largest AI programmes in clinical care.

Other experience includes senior positions in the health and life sciences units of Intel and Oracle as well as Innovation Leader for NHS Choices. In these roles, he has directed go-to-market strategies for solutions from disciplines ranging from genomic sequencing and drug discovery to medical imaging and research and he has worked with both public and private healthcare organisations to improve patient outcomes and experience.

GEDi Cube offers a proprietary tool that analyses genetics using explainable AI (XAI) to provide early and accurate cancer diagnosis. The multi-omics platform searches for individual biomarkers that are present even in asymptomatic patients, in a process that also involves the mining of biomarker panels. The company has both technical and clinical validation of cohorts for lung cancer, which was carried out by the renowned Academic Hospital in Antwerp under the auspices of its CEO Prof. Dr. Marc Peeters and Prof. Dr. Ken op te Beeck. Additional validations are being arranged utilising the less invasive methodology of liquid biopsies.

In clinical settings, GEDi Cube enables precise diagnosis of a patient's cancer earlier and more accurately as well as providing insight into reoccurrence after remission, thereby allowing the doctors to make more informed treatment decisions, which reduces cost of care and improves patient outcomes. Other applications include facilitating clinical trials with stratification analysis and creating customised biomarker panels for pharmaceutical companies. In the future, the company expects the platform will also be able to accommodate drug discovery.

GEDi Cube has in silico validated biomarker panels for 13 types of cancer and, through its advanced AI/Machine Learning platform with access to vast amounts of big data, its data mining techniques have resulted in the development of over 2,600 proprietary biomarker panels and counting. The company is now transitioning to the go-to-market phase and has commenced engaging with potential customers.

Craig Rhodes, CEO of GEDi Cube, said: "I am immensely proud to join GEDi Cube as CEO. Our mission to detect cancer at a much earlier stage, or after remission, by utilising artificial intelligence is crucial for giving more life back to those who get diagnosed with cancer. Whether deployed in clinical settings, as part of screening programmes or to help in the hunt for new biomarker panels within the pharmaceutical industry, our technology has the capacity to revolutionise biomarker discovery and transform cancer care. We are very excited to launch GEDi Cube into the market and we look forward to reporting on our progress."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802921991/en/

Contacts:

GEDi Cube

Karen Brink, Chief Growth Officer

pr@gedicube.com



Gracechurch Group

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury

+44 (0)204 582 3500