GlobeNewswire
02.08.2023 | 10:22
141 Leser
Procedure for termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS initiated

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-02 10:18 CEST --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated a
procedure for termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS on the First
North market. 

The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the
termination of trading procedure will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
