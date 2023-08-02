Procedure for termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS initiated

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-02 10:18 CEST -- In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated a procedure for termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS on the First North market. The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the termination of trading procedure will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.