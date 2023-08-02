Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A3D9FW | ISIN: GRS001003045 | Ticker-Symbol: BCA
Frankfurt
02.08.23
09:15 Uhr
12,100 Euro
-0,460
-3,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATTICA BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATTICA BANK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30012,50011:12
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 11:06
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greek Media Uncovers the Reality of the Situation Between Thrivest, Ellington, and Attica Bank

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Various legitimate sources have praised the Greek newspaper Kathimerini for publishing an article that impartially and objectively presents the history of Ellington Management Group's & Ellington Solutions' involvement with Attica Bank.

The article, amongst other things, mentions the existence of confidential agreements between Ellington and Thrivest Holdings.

Unlike other Greek media outlets that have been publishing inaccurate, and likely biased news articles since June 2023, Kathimerini's reporting on the matter has been refreshingly fair and factual.

Ellington expresses satisfaction with this reporting and remains committed to resolving the situation with all parties involved, but will not be providing further comments at this time.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greek-media-uncovers-the-reality-of-the-situation-between-thrivest-ellington-and-attica-bank-301890788.html

