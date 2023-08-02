Anzeige
WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: S3P
Frankfurt
02.08.23
08:01 Uhr
24,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,64 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 12:21
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Revenue

$128.3

$118.6

8.2 %

$128.4

$118.6

8.2 %

Gross Profit

$54.7

$50.2

9.0 %

$58.0

$53.2

9.0 %

Gross Margin

42.6 %

42.3 %

30 bps

45.2 %

44.9 %

3 0 bps

Operating Income

$19.6

$16.9

16.0 %

$23.4

$20.7

12.9 %

Operating Margin

15.3 %

14.3 %

100 bps

18.2 %

17.5 %

70 bps

Net Income (*)

$15.4

$11.9

29.3 %

$18.6

$15.0

24.2 %

Diluted EPS

$0.28

$0.21

33.3 %

$0.33

$0.27

22.2 %


(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin, driven by significant growth in North American and European markets," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "In the second quarter, our North American revenue growth exceeded 8%, and EMEA revenue increased by over 5%. Our Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a "Luminary" Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America . We recently announced that Sapiens will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Power Virtual Agents to provide generative AI solutions for insurance companies."

"Today, we are raising our full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance for 2023 from $507 - $512 million to $511 - $516 million . We are also increasing the lower range of our operating margin from 17.8% to 18%. Our full-year Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for 2023 is 18.0% - 18.2%," added Mr. Al-Dor.

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, or $14.4 million in total for the first six months of 2023." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2023, to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 .

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 4:30 p.m. in Israel ) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
International: 972-3-9180609
UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq2-2023. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of

Investor Relations, Sapiens

[email protected]

+1 917-533-4782

Investor Contacts

Brett Maas
Managing Partner, Hayden IR
+1 646-536-7331
[email protected]

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,




2023


2022


2023


2022




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)











Revenue


128,299


118,582


253,020


236,277

Cost of revenue


73,635


68,416


145,327


136,694











Gross profit


54,664


50,166


107,693


99,583











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net


15,746


14,451


31,363


28,601


Selling, marketing, general and administrative


19,297


18,805


37,816


37,524

Total operating expenses


35,043


33,256


69,179


66,125











Operating income


19,621


16,910


38,514


33,458











Financial and other expenses, net


562


2,467


1,759


2,119

Taxes on income


3,587


2,512


6,917


5,450





















Net income


15,472


11,931


29,838


25,889











Attributable to non-controlling interest


69


21


239


53











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


15,403


11,910


29,599


25,836





















Basic earnings per share


0.28


0.22


0.54


0.47











Diluted earnings per share


0.28


0.21


0.53


0.46




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


55,196


55,110


55,176


55,101










Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


55,582


55,572


55,576


55,602

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


128,299


118,582


253,020


236,277

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


55


23


110


45

Non-GAAP revenue


128,354


118,605


253,130


236,322










GAAP gross profit


54,664


50,166


107,693


99,583

Revenue adjustment


55


23


110


45

Amortization of capitalized software


1,425


1,410


2,856


2,881

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,848


1,608


3,696


3,640

Non-GAAP gross profit


57,992


53,207


114,355


106,149










GAAP operating income


19,621


16,910


38,514


33,458

Gross profit adjustments


3,328


3,041


6,662


6,566

Capitalization of software development


(1,679)


(1,621)


(3,337)


(3,367)

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,084


1,155


2,160


2,399

Stock-based compensation


1,059


1,129


1,922


2,060

Acquisition-related costs *)


4


133


10


400

Non-GAAP operating income


23,417


20,747


45,931


41,516










GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


15,403


11,910


29,599


25,836

Operating income adjustments


3,796


3,837


7,417


8,058

Taxes on income


(589)


(768)


(1,153)


(1,618)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Sapiens' shareholders


18,610


14,979


35,863


32,276


(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022










GAAP operating profit


19,621


16,910


38,514


33,458










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


55


23


110


45

Amortization of capitalized software


1,425


1,410


2,856


2,881

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,932


2,763


5,856


6,039

Capitalization of software development


(1,679)


(1,621)


(3,337)


(3,367)

Stock-based compensation


1,059


1,129


1,922


2,060

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-
related costs


4


133


10


400










Non-GAAP operating profit


23,417


20,747


45,931


41,516










Depreciation


976


934


2,031


2,075










Adjusted EBITDA


24,393


21,681


47,962


43,591

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022











Revenues

128,354


124,776


119,486


119,019


118,605

Gross profit

57,992


56,363


53,774


53,546


53,207

Operating income

23,417


22,514


21,058


20,902


20,747

Adjusted EBITDA

24,393


23,569


22,092


22,036


21,681

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

18,610


17,253


18,022


16,871


14,979











Diluted earnings per share

0.33


0.31


0.32


0.30


0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022











North America

52,116


50,371


50,801


49,555


48,154

Europe

62,960


64,572


56,910


56,887


59,868

Rest of the World

13,278


9,833


11,775


12,577


10,583











Total

128,354


124,776


119,486


119,019


118,605

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

82,559


71,965


164,401


147,589

Pre-production implementation services (**)

45,795


46,640


88,729


88,733









Total Revenues

128,354


118,605


253,130


236,322










Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

42,437


37,599


87,286


78,045

Pre-production implementation services (**)

15,555


15,608


27,069


28,104









Total Gross profit

57,992


53,207


114,355


106,149




Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

51.4 %


52.2 %


53.1 %


52.9 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

34.0 %


33.5 %


30.5 %


31.7 %









Gross Margin

45.2 %


44.9 %


45.2 %


44.9 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022











Cash-flow from operating activities

14,603


22,188


14,430


4,405


6,615

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,679)


(1,658)


(1,238)


(1,492)


(1,621)

Capital expenditures

(775)


(634)


(400)


(1,047)


(803)

Free cash-flow

12,149


19,896


12,792


1,866


4,191











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
costs(*) (**)

-


30


1,100


-


-











Adjusted free cash-flow

12,149


19,926


13,892


1,866


4,191



(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities


(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets
and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands










June 30,


December 31,




2023


2022




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


89,417


160,285


Short-term bank deposit


90,000


20,000


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


89,338


93,382


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


14,539


11,640








Total current assets


283,294


285,307







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


11,453


12,021


Severance pay fund


3,696


3,996


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


312,474


319,661


Operating lease right-of-use assets


25,264


33,688


Other long-term assets


16,864


13,671








Total long-term assets


369,751


383,037







TOTAL ASSETS


653,045


668,344







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


8,475


9,415


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


68,553


76,962


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


7,463


9,063


Deferred revenue


36,275


30,720








Total current liabilities


140,562


145,956







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


39,511


59,275


Deferred tax liabilities


12,218


11,363


Other long-term liabilities


12,728


13,312


Long-term operating lease liabilities


22,037


28,432


Redeemable non-controlling interest


85


89


Accrued severance pay


7,223


7,063








Total long-term liabilities


93,802


119,534







EQUITY



418,681


402,854







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


653,045


668,344






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands


For the six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

29,838


25,889

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

10,743


10,995

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

32


42

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

86


36

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,922


2,060





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

2,351


(10,758)

Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net

45


(607)

Decrease (increase) in other operating assets

(390)


4,151

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,014)


7,035

Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities

(12,572)


(10,662)

Increase in deferred revenues

5,284


(3,090)

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

466


(146)





Net cash provided by operating activities

36,791


24,945





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,439)


(1,265)

Investment in deposits

(70,002)


(15,160)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

30


9

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(3,467)

Capitalized software development costs

(3,337)


(3,367)

Acquisition of intellectual property

(177)


-





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(74,925)


(23,250)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Distribution of dividend

(13,796)


(25,900)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(47)


-





Net cash used in financing activities

(33,639)


(45,696)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

905


(5,113)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(70,868)


(49,114)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

160,285


190,243





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

89,417


141,129

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $416.2 million .

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (39.76)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.29).

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
