Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
% Change
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
% Change
Revenue
$128.3
$118.6
8.2 %
$128.4
$118.6
8.2 %
Gross Profit
$54.7
$50.2
9.0 %
$58.0
$53.2
9.0 %
Gross Margin
42.6 %
42.3 %
30 bps
45.2 %
44.9 %
3 0 bps
Operating Income
$19.6
$16.9
16.0 %
$23.4
$20.7
12.9 %
Operating Margin
15.3 %
14.3 %
100 bps
18.2 %
17.5 %
70 bps
Net Income (*)
$15.4
$11.9
29.3 %
$18.6
$15.0
24.2 %
Diluted EPS
$0.28
$0.21
33.3 %
$0.33
$0.27
22.2 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
"Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin, driven by significant growth in North American and European markets," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "In the second quarter, our North American revenue growth exceeded 8%, and EMEA revenue increased by over 5%. Our Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a "Luminary" Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America . We recently announced that Sapiens will integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Power Virtual Agents to provide generative AI solutions for insurance companies."
"Today, we are raising our full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance for 2023 from $507 - $512 million to $511 - $516 million . We are also increasing the lower range of our operating margin from 17.8% to 18%. Our full-year Non-GAAP operating margin guidance for 2023 is 18.0% - 18.2%," added Mr. Al-Dor.
"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, or $14.4 million in total for the first six months of 2023." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.
The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2023, to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 .
The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 4:30 p.m. in Israel ) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
International: 972-3-9180609
UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq2-2023. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of
Investor Relations, Sapiens
[email protected]
+1 917-533-4782
Investor Contacts
Brett Maas
Kimberly Rogers
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
128,299
118,582
253,020
236,277
Cost of revenue
73,635
68,416
145,327
136,694
Gross profit
54,664
50,166
107,693
99,583
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
15,746
14,451
31,363
28,601
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
19,297
18,805
37,816
37,524
Total operating expenses
35,043
33,256
69,179
66,125
Operating income
19,621
16,910
38,514
33,458
Financial and other expenses, net
562
2,467
1,759
2,119
Taxes on income
3,587
2,512
6,917
5,450
Net income
15,472
11,931
29,838
25,889
Attributable to non-controlling interest
69
21
239
53
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
15,403
11,910
29,599
25,836
Basic earnings per share
0.28
0.22
0.54
0.47
Diluted earnings per share
0.28
0.21
0.53
0.46
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,196
55,110
55,176
55,101
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
55,582
55,572
55,576
55,602
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
128,299
118,582
253,020
236,277
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
55
23
110
45
Non-GAAP revenue
128,354
118,605
253,130
236,322
GAAP gross profit
54,664
50,166
107,693
99,583
Revenue adjustment
55
23
110
45
Amortization of capitalized software
1,425
1,410
2,856
2,881
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,848
1,608
3,696
3,640
Non-GAAP gross profit
57,992
53,207
114,355
106,149
GAAP operating income
19,621
16,910
38,514
33,458
Gross profit adjustments
3,328
3,041
6,662
6,566
Capitalization of software development
(1,679)
(1,621)
(3,337)
(3,367)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,084
1,155
2,160
2,399
Stock-based compensation
1,059
1,129
1,922
2,060
Acquisition-related costs *)
4
133
10
400
Non-GAAP operating income
23,417
20,747
45,931
41,516
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
15,403
11,910
29,599
25,836
Operating income adjustments
3,796
3,837
7,417
8,058
Taxes on income
(589)
(768)
(1,153)
(1,618)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
18,610
14,979
35,863
32,276
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating profit
19,621
16,910
38,514
33,458
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
55
23
110
45
Amortization of capitalized software
1,425
1,410
2,856
2,881
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,932
2,763
5,856
6,039
Capitalization of software development
(1,679)
(1,621)
(3,337)
(3,367)
Stock-based compensation
1,059
1,129
1,922
2,060
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-
4
133
10
400
Non-GAAP operating profit
23,417
20,747
45,931
41,516
Depreciation
976
934
2,031
2,075
Adjusted EBITDA
24,393
21,681
47,962
43,591
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Revenues
128,354
124,776
119,486
119,019
118,605
Gross profit
57,992
56,363
53,774
53,546
53,207
Operating income
23,417
22,514
21,058
20,902
20,747
Adjusted EBITDA
24,393
23,569
22,092
22,036
21,681
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
18,610
17,253
18,022
16,871
14,979
Diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.31
0.32
0.30
0.27
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
North America
52,116
50,371
50,801
49,555
48,154
Europe
62,960
64,572
56,910
56,887
59,868
Rest of the World
13,278
9,833
11,775
12,577
10,583
Total
128,354
124,776
119,486
119,019
118,605
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
82,559
71,965
164,401
147,589
Pre-production implementation services (**)
45,795
46,640
88,729
88,733
Total Revenues
128,354
118,605
253,130
236,322
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
42,437
37,599
87,286
78,045
Pre-production implementation services (**)
15,555
15,608
27,069
28,104
Total Gross profit
57,992
53,207
114,355
106,149
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
51.4 %
52.2 %
53.1 %
52.9 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
34.0 %
33.5 %
30.5 %
31.7 %
Gross Margin
45.2 %
44.9 %
45.2 %
44.9 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Cash-flow from operating activities
14,603
22,188
14,430
4,405
6,615
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,679)
(1,658)
(1,238)
(1,492)
(1,621)
Capital expenditures
(775)
(634)
(400)
(1,047)
(803)
Free cash-flow
12,149
19,896
12,792
1,866
4,191
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
-
30
1,100
-
-
Adjusted free cash-flow
12,149
19,926
13,892
1,866
4,191
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
89,417
160,285
Short-term bank deposit
90,000
20,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
89,338
93,382
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,539
11,640
Total current assets
283,294
285,307
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,453
12,021
Severance pay fund
3,696
3,996
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
312,474
319,661
Operating lease right-of-use assets
25,264
33,688
Other long-term assets
16,864
13,671
Total long-term assets
369,751
383,037
TOTAL ASSETS
653,045
668,344
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
8,475
9,415
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
68,553
76,962
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
7,463
9,063
Deferred revenue
36,275
30,720
Total current liabilities
140,562
145,956
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
39,511
59,275
Deferred tax liabilities
12,218
11,363
Other long-term liabilities
12,728
13,312
Long-term operating lease liabilities
22,037
28,432
Redeemable non-controlling interest
85
89
Accrued severance pay
7,223
7,063
Total long-term liabilities
93,802
119,534
EQUITY
418,681
402,854
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
653,045
668,344
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
29,838
25,889
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,743
10,995
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
32
42
Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment
86
36
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
1,922
2,060
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
2,351
(10,758)
Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net
45
(607)
Decrease (increase) in other operating assets
(390)
4,151
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,014)
7,035
Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities
(12,572)
(10,662)
Increase in deferred revenues
5,284
(3,090)
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
466
(146)
Net cash provided by operating activities
36,791
24,945
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,439)
(1,265)
Investment in deposits
(70,002)
(15,160)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
30
9
Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(3,467)
Capitalized software development costs
(3,337)
(3,367)
Acquisition of intellectual property
(177)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(74,925)
(23,250)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Distribution of dividend
(13,796)
(25,900)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(47)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(33,639)
(45,696)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
905
(5,113)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(70,868)
(49,114)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
160,285
190,243
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
89,417
141,129
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $416.2 million .
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (39.76)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.29).
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation