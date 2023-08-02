Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Subsidiary, SEALSQ Partners with Accubits to Reinforce Security in the Semiconductor and IoT Ecosystem Using LLMs

WISeKey's Subsidiary, SEALSQ Partners with Accubits to Reinforce Security in the Semiconductor and IoT Ecosystem Using LLMs

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - August 2, 2023 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ") and Accubits Technologies Inc. ("Accubits"), a global solution provider focused on enabling enterprises to apply artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in their business, today announced their cutting-edge initiative to dramatically fortify the security infrastructure of semiconductors and the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The partnership aims to harness the potential of Generative AI and Large Language Models, marking a monumental shift in cybersecurity norms.

As part of this pioneering collaboration, WISeKey is creating a novel suite of Trust Services centered on real-world applications of Post-Quantum Encryption (PQE) encompassing digital signatures, encryptions, secure communication channels (TLS), key exchanges, and email security (S/MIME).

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO, commented, "Our implementation of PQE hinges on the 'hybrid signatures' concept, a blend of conventional and PQE signatures within a single X.509 certificate. This approach guarantees backward compatibility while pioneering a new frontier in cybersecurity services."

SEALSQ's post-quantum technology has emerged as an indispensable instrument in preserving data privacy and integrity in IoT networks, offering robust protection against potential breaches by quantum computers, which can theoretically undermine conventional encryption methods.

By integrating SEALSQ with Generative AI capabilities, the partnership will facilitate several advancements, primarily for the IoT sector. These will include secure data processing, enhanced user privacy, secure software updates, confidential machine learning, encrypted command and control, and secure data sharing.

Utilizing Large Language Models with SEALSQ will provide quantum-resistant encryption of updates. Introducing Confidential Machine Learning will enable model training on encrypted data and keep the model confidential. The integration of Encrypted Command and Control will allow users to securely manage IoT devices using natural language, with all communications securely encrypted. Additionally, Secure Data Sharing will enable IoT devices to encrypt data using SEALSQ and process or analyze it using LLM without being decrypted.

Jithin VG, CEO of Accubits, shares his insights on the partnership, "We've been at the forefront of the AI revolution, launching multiple Large Language Models that provide unparalleled performance in their respective fields. Combining our proficiency in Generative AI with SEALSQ's groundbreaking post-quantum technology is a natural progression for us. This collaboration marks a defining moment in cybersecurity, as we together fortify the digital infrastructure and redefine the boundaries of secure IoT interactions."

The requirement to augment security infrastructure for the semiconductor industry has never been more urgent from both technological and strategic perspectives. As AI continues to drive innovation and produce transformative tools central to the global economy, the reliance on sophisticated, high-performance computer chips becomes more critical.

With this groundbreaking collaboration, SEALSQ and Accubits demonstrate their commitment to pushing the boundaries of secure and innovative technology, aiming to safeguard our increasingly interconnected digital landscape.

About Accubits Technologies

Accubits Technologies is a full-service software provider enabling Governments, Fortune 1000 companies, and Tech startups to accelerate their business growth with bleeding-edge technology and solutions. Accubits helps organizations to be future-proof through data-driven solutions for mobile, cloud, and web platforms.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

