MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported second quarter financial results and affirmed 2023 earnings guidance.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales were $398.6 million; value-added sales 1 were roughly flat year over year at $268.3 million

were roughly flat year over year at $268.3 million Strong second quarter operating profit was $35.4 million; record second quarter adjusted EBITDA 2 of $55.5 million versus $47.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 18%

of $55.5 million versus $47.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 18% Second quarter records for both net income of $1.15 per share, diluted, and adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share

Affirmed adjusted earnings outlook of $5.60 - $6.00/share

Growth Highlights

Outperformed midterm adjusted EBITDA target margin of 20%

Delivered eleventh consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth

Robust pipeline of new customer projects positioning Materion for sustainable long-term market outgrowth

"I am proud of our global team for delivering record second quarter results despite significant softness in the semiconductor market," Jugal Vijayvargiya, Materion President and CEO said. "The diversity of our portfolio combined with our proven operational excellence track record contributed to our performance and further demonstrated the underlying strength of our company."

"Our deep technical expertise and strong customer partnerships continue to yield fantastic new growth opportunities aligned with compelling global megatrends, positioning us to continue to deliver sustainable long-term market outgrowth."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $398.6 million, compared to $445.3 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $268.3 million for the quarter, roughly flat with prior year due to the expected semiconductor demand softness, offset by strength in aerospace & defense, telecom & data center and precision clad strip.

Operating profit for the quarter was $35.4 million and net income was $24.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $31.9 million and net income of $23.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3 primarily related to the targeted cost improvement initiatives, adjusted EBITDA was $55.5 million in the quarter, compared to $47.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven mainly by favorable price/mix, strong operational performance and the benefit of cost improvement initiatives.

Adjusted net income was $28.9 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.38 per diluted share, an increase of 8% compared to $1.28 per share in the prior year period.

OUTLOOK

With accelerating contributions from our organic pipeline, a semiconductor recovery expected to start in the fourth quarter, and the benefit of our targeted cost improvement initiatives, we remain confident in our ability to execute and deliver another year of record results. With that, we are affirming our adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $5.60 to $6.00, an increase of 10% at the midpoint versus the prior year.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 2, 2023. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company's website at www.materion.com. By phone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Calls outside the U.S. can dial (973) 528-0011; please reference participant access code of 268050. A replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 if international; please reference replay ID number 46838. The call will also be archived on the Company's website.

FOOTNOTES

1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales

2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization

3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

ABOUT MATERION

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns or sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful start-up and completion of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company's stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions in operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including outbreaks from infectious diseases and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; realization of expected financial benefits expected from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net sales $ 398,551 $ 445,295 $ 841,076 $ 894,340 Cost of sales 309,496 357,868 660,685 731,622 Gross margin 89,055 87,427 180,391 162,718 Selling, general, and administrative expense 38,911 42,047 79,247 83,708 Research and development expense 7,154 7,592 14,776 14,666 Restructuring expense 1,454 - 2,118 1,076 Other - net 6,192 5,928 11,966 11,801 Operating profit 35,344 31,860 72,284 51,467 Other non-operating income-net (726 ) (1,168 ) (1,456 ) (2,337 ) Interest expense - net 7,641 4,701 15,142 8,437 Income before income taxes 28,429 28,327 58,598 45,367 Income tax expense 4,347 5,072 8,928 8,093 Net income $ 24,082 $ 23,255 $ 49,670 $ 37,274 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 2.41 $ 1.82 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 1.15 $ 1.12 $ 2.38 $ 1.80 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,625 20,517 20,596 20,491 Diluted 20,896 20,723 20,892 20,743

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,574 $ 13,101 Accounts receivable, net 188,166 215,211 Inventories, net 455,343 423,080 Prepaid and other current assets 37,750 39,056 Total current assets 697,833 690,448 Deferred income taxes 3,248 3,265 Property, plant, and equipment 1,232,787 1,209,205 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (739,670 ) (760,440 ) Property, plant, and equipment-net 493,117 448,765 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 60,207 64,249 Intangible assets, net 137,937 143,219 Other assets 25,140 22,535 Goodwill 320,229 319,498 Total Assets $ 1,737,711 $ 1,691,979 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 27,471 $ 21,105 Accounts payable 123,862 107,899 Salaries and wages 21,552 35,543 Other liabilities and accrued items 42,501 54,993 Income taxes 2,558 3,928 Unearned revenue 15,306 15,496 Total current liabilities 233,250 238,964 Other long-term liabilities 13,658 12,181 Operating lease liabilities 55,951 59,055 Finance lease liabilities 13,824 13,876 Retirement and post-employment benefits 20,591 20,422 Unearned income 111,598 107,736 Long-term income taxes 827 665 Deferred income taxes 28,156 28,214 Long-term debt 412,733 410,876 Shareholders' equity 847,123 799,990 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,737,711 $ 1,691,979

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Thousands) June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,670 $ 37,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 31,444 26,070 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 855 780 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 5,042 3,694 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (166 ) 1,966 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,886 (2,566 ) Inventory (36,451 ) (67,304 ) Prepaid and other current assets 1,210 (2,462 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10,583 ) 8,897 Unearned revenue (9,222 ) (141 ) Interest and taxes payable (1,441 ) (1,765 ) Unearned income due to customer prepayments 15,061 13,059 Other-net (1,783 ) 3,913 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,522 21,415 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (59,469 ) (37,730 ) Payments for mine development (3,617 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 409 105 Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (2,971 ) Net cash used in investing activities (62,677 ) (40,596 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities, net 15,151 54,853 Repayment of long-term debt (7,743 ) (7,177 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,117 ) (1,334 ) Cash dividends paid (5,254 ) (5,112 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (4,872 ) (2,812 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (3,835 ) 38,418 Effects of exchange rate changes (537 ) (1,524 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,473 17,713 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,101 14,462 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,574 $ 32,175

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net Sales Performance Materials $ 182.8 $ 154.9 $ 369.8 $ 304.5 Electronic Materials 190.7 261.0 419.5 531.8 Precision Optics 25.1 29.4 51.7 58.0 Total $ 398.6 $ 445.3 $ 841.0 $ 894.3 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Materials $ 17.2 $ 20.9 $ 36.2 $ 41.4 Electronic Materials 113.1 155.2 238.0 323.8 Precision Optics - - - 0.1 Other - 0.4 - 1.1 Total $ 130.3 $ 176.5 $ 274.2 $ 366.4 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Materials $ 165.6 $ 134.0 $ 333.6 $ 263.1 Electronic Materials 77.6 105.8 181.5 208.0 Precision Optics 25.1 29.4 51.7 57.9 Other - (0.4 ) - (1.1 ) Total $ 268.3 $ 268.8 $ 566.8 $ 527.9 Gross Margin Performance Materials(1) $ 54.5 $ 39.0 $ 108.7 $ 76.3 Electronic Materials(1) 27.2 38.6 55.8 68.1 Precision Optics(1) 7.4 9.8 15.9 18.3 Other - - - - Total $ 89.1 $ 87.4 $ 180.4 $ 162.7 (1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Operating Profit Performance Materials $ 36.5 $ 21.8 $ 72.0 $ 40.9 Electronic Materials 9.1 18.2 18.8 26.2 Precision Optics (1.5 ) 0.7 (1.9 ) - Other (8.7 ) (8.8 ) (16.6 ) (15.6 ) Total $ 35.4 $ 31.9 $ 72.3 $ 51.5 Non-Operating (Income)/Expense Performance Materials $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 Electronic Materials - - - - Precision Optics (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Other (0.6 ) (1.1 ) (1.3 ) (2.2 ) Total $ (0.7 ) $ (1.2 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (2.3 ) Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Performance Materials $ 8.5 $ 5.5 $ 15.9 $ 11.4 Electronic Materials 4.3 4.2 8.6 8.3 Precision Optics 3.0 2.6 5.9 5.3 Other 0.5 0.6 1.0 1.1 Total $ 16.3 $ 12.9 $ 31.4 $ 26.1 Segment EBITDA Performance Materials $ 44.9 $ 27.2 $ 87.7 $ 52.0 Electronic Materials 13.4 22.4 27.4 34.5 Precision Optics 1.7 3.5 4.4 5.7 Other (7.6 ) (7.1 ) $ (14.3 ) (12.3 ) Total $ 52.4 46.0 105.2 $ 79.9 Special Items(2) Performance Materials $ 1.0 $ - $ 1.0 $ 2.7 Electronic Materials 1.2 0.4 1.6 7.2 Precision Optics 0.9 0.1 1.1 0.3 Other - 0.5 - 1.5 Total $ 3.1 $ 1.0 $ 3.7 $ 11.7 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items Performance Materials $ 45.9 $ 27.2 $ 88.7 $ 54.7 Electronic Materials 14.6 22.8 29.0 41.7 Precision Optics 2.6 3.6 5.5 6.0 Other (7.6 ) (6.6 ) (14.3 ) (10.8 ) Total $ 55.5 $ 47.0 $ 108.9 $ 91.6 The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales. The Company's pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company's results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company's intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals. (2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 398.6 $ 445.3 $ 841.0 $ 894.3 Pass-through metal cost 130.3 176.5 274.2 366.4 Value-added sales $ 268.3 $ 268.8 $ 566.8 $ 527.9 Net income $ 24.1 9.0 % $ 23.3 8.7 % $ 49.7 8.8 % $ 37.3 7.1 % Income tax expense 4.3 1.6 % 5.1 1.9 % 8.9 1.6 % 8.1 1.5 % Interest expense - net 7.7 2.8 % 4.7 1.7 % 15.2 2.7 % 8.4 1.6 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16.3 6.1 % 12.9 4.8 % 31.4 5.5 % 26.1 4.9 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 52.4 19.5 % $ 46.0 17.1 % $ 105.2 18.6 % $ 79.9 15.1 % Special items Restructuring and cost reduction $ 3.1 1.2 % $ - - % $ 3.7 0.7 % $ 1.1 0.2 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % 1.0 0.4 % - - % 10.6 2.0 % Total special items 3.1 1.2 % 1.0 0.4 % 3.7 0.7 % 11.7 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.5 20.7 % $ 47.0 17.5 % $ 108.9 19.2 % $ 91.6 17.4 % In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 6, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as restructuring and cost reductions and merger and acquisition costs. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 Diluted EPS July 1, 2022 Diluted EPS June 30, 2023 Diluted EPS July 1, 2022 Diluted EPS Net income and EPS $ 24.1 $ 1.15 $ 23.3 $ 1.12 $ 49.7 $ 2.38 $ 37.3 $ 1.80 Special items Restructuring and cost reduction $ 3.1 $ - $ 3.7 $ 1.1 Merger and acquisition costs - 1.0 - 10.6 Provision for income taxes(1) (0.8 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (2.6 ) Total special items 2.3 0.12 0.7 0.04 2.2 0.11 9.1 0.44 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 26.4 $ 1.27 $ 24.0 $ 1.16 $ 51.9 $ 2.49 $ 46.4 $ 2.24 Acquisition amortization (net of tax) 2.5 0.11 2.4 0.12 4.9 0.23 4.9 0.23 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS excl. amortization $ 28.9 $ 1.38 $ 26.4 $ 1.28 $ 56.8 $ 2.72 $ 51.3 $ 2.47 (1) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of certain discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.

Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Segment Net sales to Segment Value-added sales and Segment EBITDA to Adjusted Segment EBITDA

(Unaudited) Performance Materials Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 182.8 $ 154.9 $ 369.8 $ 304.5 Pass-through metal cost 17.2 20.9 36.2 41.4 Value-added sales $ 165.6 $ 134.0 $ 333.6 $ 263.1 EBITDA $ 44.9 27.1 % $ 27.2 20.3 % $ 87.7 26.3 % $ 52.0 19.8 % Restructuring and cost reduction 1.0 0.6 % - - % 1.0 0.3 % - - % Merger and acquisition costs - - % - - % - - % 2.7 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 45.9 27.7 % $ 27.2 20.3 % $ 88.7 26.6 % $ 54.7 20.8 % Electronic Materials Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 190.7 $ 261.0 $ 419.5 $ 531.8 Pass-through metal cost 113.1 155.2 238.0 323.8 Value-added sales $ 77.6 $ 105.8 $ 181.5 $ 208.0 EBITDA $ 13.4 17.3 % $ 22.4 21.2 % $ 27.4 15.1 % $ 34.5 16.6 % Restructuring and cost reduction 1.2 1.5 % - - % 1.6 0.9 % 0.8 0.4 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % 0.4 0.4 % - - % 6.4 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.6 18.8 % $ 22.8 21.6 % $ 29.0 16.0 % $ 41.7 20.0 % Precision Optics Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA Net sales $ 25.1 $ 29.4 $ 51.7 $ 58.0 Pass-through metal cost - - - 0.1 Value-added sales $ 25.1 $ 29.4 $ 51.7 $ 57.9 EBITDA $ 1.7 6.8 % $ 3.5 11.9 % $ 4.4 8.5 % $ 5.7 9.8 % Restructuring and cost reduction 0.9 3.6 % - - % 1.1 2.1 % 0.2 0.3 % Merger and acquisition costs - - % 0.1 0.3 % - - % 0.1 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.6 10.4 % $ 3.6 12.2 % $ 5.5 10.6 % $ 6.0 10.4 % Other Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA July 1, 2022 % of VA EBITDA $ (7.6 ) $ (7.1 ) $ (14.3 ) $ (12.3 ) Restructuring and cost reduction - - - 0.1 Merger and acquisition costs - 0.5 - 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7.6 ) $ (6.6 ) $ (14.3 ) $ (10.8 )

Attachment 8 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 54.5 $ 39.0 $ 108.7 $ 76.3 Electronic Materials 27.2 38.6 55.8 68.1 Precision Optics 7.4 9.8 15.9 18.3 Other - - - - Total $ 89.1 $ 87.4 $ 180.4 $ 162.7 Special Items (1) Performance Materials $ 0.7 $ - $ 0.7 $ 2.6 Electronic Materials 0.6 - 0.6 5.0 Precision Optics 0.3 - 0.3 - Other - - - - Total $ 1.6 $ - $ 1.6 $ 7.6 Adjusted Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 55.2 $ 39.0 $ 109.4 $ 78.9 Electronic Materials 27.8 38.6 56.4 73.1 Precision Optics 7.7 9.8 16.2 18.3 Other - - - - Total $ 90.7 $ 87.4 $ 182.0 $ 170.3 (1) Special items impacting gross margin represent restructuring and cost reduction in 2023 and merger and acquisition costs in 2022.

