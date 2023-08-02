AvidXchange Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

--Strong Q2'23 year over year (Y-O-Y) revenue growth, yield and unit cost-driven gross margin expansion and operating leverage fuel strong financial performance



--Q2'23 Y-O-Y lower net income loss of $(18.8) million vs. loss of $(25.7) million while non-GAAP net income loss drops substantially to loss of $(0.5) million from a loss of $(13.7) million

--Q2'23 adjusted EBITDA swings positively and sharply to $3.0 million from a loss of $(4.7) million

--Raising full year 2023 business outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Coming off of a successful Investor Day with explicit medium and long-term financial targets, we are excited to report another quarter of strong financial results driven by healthy revenue growth and gross margin expansion. In particular, we are extremely pleased with the sharp year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA performance, highlighting the progress we are making on unit costs coupled with the inherent operating leverage in the model. Given the on-going macro volatility, our value proposition for cost containment and reduction has tremendous resonance with our B2B middle market customers. And while it is unclear how this macro backdrop fully plays out across the broader economy, we remained focused on executing strategies that enable us to capitalize on the current macro backdrop and believe we are well positioned to achieve our medium and long-term Rule of 40 and 40-plus targets," said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $91.2 million, an increase of 19.1% year-over-year, compared with $76.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(18.8) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(25.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(0.5) million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(13.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross profit was $55.6 million, or 61.0% of total revenue, compared with $42.9 million, or 56.0% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $62.3 million, or 68.3% of total revenue, compared with $48.7 million, or 63.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million compared with $(4.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Second Quarter 2023 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the second quarter of 2023 were 18.8 million, an increase of 8.7% from 17.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total payment volume in the second quarter of 2023 was $18.7 billion, an increase of 12.6% from $16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Transaction yield in the second quarter of 2023 was $4.84, an increase of 9.5% from $4.42 in the second quarter of 2022.





Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook

As of August 2, 2023, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Current

FY 2023 Guidance Previous

FY 2023 Guidance Revenue $368.0 - $370.0 $363.0 - $368.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $7.0 - $8.0 $2.0 - $4.0

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure. The 2023 updated adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes one-time non-recurring cyber-incident related costs, but includes approximately $2.0 million of incremental second-half investments in IT security enhancements and associated costs related to the cyber incident.



These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,800 businesses and it has made payments to more than 965,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and EBITDA for the full year 2023, statements related to our ability to achieve our medium and long-term Rule of 40 and Rule of 40-plus targets, our progress on controlling unit costs, our response to the cyber security incident detected in April 2023 and its impact on our future results, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, AvidXchange's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the period ended June 30, 2023, and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we revised our definition for Non-GAAP Net Loss to include tax expense adjusted for acquisition-related effects on income tax. This change did not materially change Non-GAAP Net Loss reported in previous periods. The Non-GAAP Net Loss reported for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the new definition.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 91,154 $ 76,561 $ 177,976 $ 147,764 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 30,221 28,979 59,694 56,786 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 20,076 20,448 40,211 37,687 Research and development 24,740 20,107 47,862 40,179 General and administrative 27,716 19,974 50,343 38,662 Depreciation and amortization 8,878 8,301 17,464 16,019 Total operating expenses 81,410 68,830 155,880 132,547 Loss from operations (20,477 ) (21,248 ) (37,598 ) (41,569 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5,204 655 9,720 875 Interest expense (3,363 ) (5,075 ) (6,678 ) (10,052 ) Other income (expense) 1,841 (4,420 ) 3,042 (9,177 ) Loss before income taxes (18,636 ) (25,668 ) (34,556 ) (50,746 ) Income tax expense 135 69 205 138 Net loss $ (18,771 ) $ (25,737 ) $ (34,761 ) $ (50,884 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 201,559,007 197,864,993 200,734,555 197,443,615

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,342 $ 350,563 Restricted funds held for customers 1,189,697 1,283,824 Marketable securities 101,008 110,986 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,352 and $3,123, respectively 43,010 39,668 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,392 and $1,872 respectively 10,205 10,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,931 12,561 Total current assets 1,693,193 1,807,618 Property and equipment, net 102,384 103,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,176 2,343 Deferred customer origination costs, net 27,567 28,284 Goodwill 165,921 165,921 Intangible assets, net 91,952 98,749 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,236 5,189 Total assets $ 2,087,429 $ 2,211,996 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,831 $ 13,453 Accrued expenses 53,588 73,535 Payment service obligations 1,189,697 1,283,824 Deferred revenue 12,581 12,063 Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 346 477 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,637 1,380 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,425 6,425 Total current liabilities 1,281,105 1,391,157 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current portion 17,014 17,487 Contingent consideration, less current portion 70 70 Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 62,252 61,974 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 3,990 4,657 Long-term debt 75,236 75,912 Other long-term liabilities 3,245 3,295 Total liabilities 1,442,912 1,554,552 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 202,113,613 and 199,433,998 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 202 199 Additional paid-in capital 1,653,911 1,632,080 Accumulated deficit (1,009,596 ) (974,835 ) Total stockholders' equity 644,517 657,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,087,429 $ 2,211,996

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (34,761 ) $ (50,884 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 17,464 16,019 Amortization of deferred financing costs 220 679 Provision for credit losses 2,125 2,318 Stock-based compensation 19,952 15,049 Accrued interest 1,004 1,184 Loss on fixed asset disposal - 26 Accretion of investments held to maturity (2,731 ) (494 ) Deferred income taxes 105 108 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (4,711 ) (5,555 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 631 (2,791 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,247 (453 ) Deferred customer origination costs 717 791 Accounts payable 2,925 (2,041 ) Deferred revenue 45 (613 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,636 ) (3,975 ) Operating lease liabilities (242 ) (107 ) Total adjustments 18,115 20,145 Net cash used in operating activities (16,646 ) (30,739 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities held to maturity (162,996 ) (254,026 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity 175,705 106,770 Purchases of equipment (526 ) (2,470 ) Purchases of real estate - (767 ) Purchases of intangible assets (7,733 ) (16,100 ) Supplier advances, net (946 ) (4,796 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,504 (171,389 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - 2,367 Repayments of long-term debt (812 ) - Principal payments on finance leases (305 ) (425 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 703 425 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,178 602 Debt issuance costs (743 ) - Payment of acquisition-related liability (100 ) (344 ) Payment service obligations (94,127 ) (218,444 ) Net cash used in financing activities (94,206 ) (215,819 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (107,348 ) (417,947 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,634,387 1,805,163 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,527,039 $ 1,387,216 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations $ 81 $ 499 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 362 2,831 Common stock issued as contingent consideration - 344 Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 818 29 Interest paid on notes payable 2,541 5,305 Interest paid on finance leases 2,914 2,863

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)