Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise maximum gross proceeds of Cdn $3.0 million. The Company currently has indications from Auramet Capital Partners, other existing shareholders and certain members of senior management, that they intend to participate subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The offering will consist of the issuance of up to 23,076,923 units, which will each be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant. Each unit will be priced at Cdn $0.13 and each full warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn $0.20 per share and a three-year term-to-maturity.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to advance the permitting of the Company's 100% owned Castelo de Sonhos property and for general working capital purposes.

This private placement is planned to close on or about August 21, 2023, subject to all regulatory approvals being received, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws ending four months and one day after issuance.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

On behalf of The Board of Directors of TriStar Gold Inc.

Nick Appleyard

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

