Criteo S.A.: Criteo Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 Activated Media Spend Up 53%

Launched First-ever Supply-side Platform Built for Commerce

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 :



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2023

2022

YoY Change 2023

2022

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $469

$495

(5) % $914

$1,006

(9) % Gross Profit $200

$185

8 % $381

$369

3 % Net Income (loss) $(2)

$(33)

94 % $(14)

$(12)

(20) % Gross Profit margin 43 %

37 %

6ppt 42 %

37 %

5ppt Diluted EPS $(0.05)

$(0.56)

(91) % $(0.26)

$(0.22)

18 % Cash from operating activities $1

$14

(90) % $43

$89

(51) % Cash and cash equivalents $223

$563

(60) % $223

$563

(60) %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $240

$215

12 % $461

$431

7 % Contribution ex-TAC margin 51 %

43 %

8ppt 50 %

43 %

7ppt Adjusted EBITDA $56

$50

12 % $95

$113

(16) % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.49

$0.37

32 % $0.95

$0.90

6 % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $(44)

$(1)

NM $(35)

$68

NM FCF / Adjusted EBITDA (79) %

(3) %

(76)ppt (37) %

60 %

(97)ppt

"We delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, demonstrating our relentless focus on execution. Our transformation to a Commerce Media powerhouse continues to progress with the successful launch of our Commerce Grid SSP," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We have built a highly scalable Commerce Media platform to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Operating Highlights

We launched Commerce Grid, a first-of-its-kind supply-side platform (SSP) purpose-built for agencies and publishers looking to efficiently connect media and commerce with programmatic.

We announced our partnership with Integral Ad Science to bring viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement advancements on any onsite ad format across our network of retailer partners.

Criteo's activated media spend 2 , including Iponweb, was $3.8 billion in the last 12 months and $0.9 billion in Q2, growing 53% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

, including Iponweb, was $3.8 billion in the last 12 months and $0.9 billion in Q2, growing 53% year-over-year at constant currency . Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 20% year-over-year at constant currency 3 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 4 retention for Retail Media was 118%.

and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention for Retail Media was 118%. We expanded our platform adoption to 2,400 brands and 210 retailers, including Canadian Tire's Sport Chek and Mark's, and marketplaces like Debenhams and Sprinter.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC was down 5% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

. One year after the acquisition of Iponweb, we have successfully completed the integration to accelerate our Commerce Media Platform strategy.

We deployed $75 million of capital for share repurchases in the first half of 2023.

Rik van der Kooi was appointed to the board of directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

___________________________________________________

1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue, the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients, and the media spend activated by Iponweb. 3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 4 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q2 2023 was $469 million, gross profit was $200 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $240 million . Net loss for Q2 was $2 million, or $0.05 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was $56 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.49 . As reported, revenue for Q2 decreased by 5%, gross profit increased 8% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 12%. At constant currency, revenue for Q2 decreased by 4% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 13%. Cash flow from operating activities was $1 million in Q2 and Free Cash Flow was $(44) million in Q2. As of June 30, 2023, we had $261 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our second quarter demonstrates the performance of our platform, the resilience of our business model, and our focus on execution. We have momentum heading into the second half of the year, and we remain confident in our 2023 growth outlook."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 5% year-over-year in Q2 2023, or 4% at constant currency, to $469 million (Q2 2022: $495 million). Gross profit increased by 8% year-over-year in Q2 2023 to $200 million (Q2 2022: $185 million ). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 43% (Q2 2022: 37%). Contribution ex-TAC in the second quarter increased 12% year-over-year, or increased 13% at constant currency, to $240 million (Q2 2022: $215 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 51% (Q2 2022: 43%), up 800 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 10%, or decreased 9% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 6%, or decreased 5% at constant currency, driven by anticipated signal loss impacts and ongoing softness in Retail, partially offset by strength in Travel.

Retail Media revenue decreased 18%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 19%, or 20% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue reflects three months of contribution following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income

Net loss was $2 million in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022: net loss of $33 million). In the course of the second quarter 2023, we incurred $22 million in restructuring, integration and transformation costs. Net loss allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $3 million, or $0.05 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2022: net loss available to shareholders of $34 million, or $0.56 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $30 million, or $0.49 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2022: $23 million, or $0.37 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year (Q2 2022: $50 million). This reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and planned cost reduction actions, partially offset by incremental costs following the acquisition of Iponweb. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 23% (Q2 2022: 23%).

Operating expenses decreased 18% year-over-year to $199 million (Q2 2022: $241 million), mostly driven by cost reduction actions and the partial reversal of the previously accrued liability for loss contingency following the CNIL's decision. This was partially offset by equity awards compensation expense, and operating costs from Iponweb. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 6% or $9 million, to $157 million (Q2 2022: $148 million ).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $1 million in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022: $14 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased to $(44) million in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022: $(1) million). This was mainly driven by the planned five-year renewal cycle of our data centers and restructuring.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $113 million compared to December 31, 2022 to $261 million, after spending $75 million on share repurchases in the first half of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $747 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2023 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of August 2, 2023, amidst an uncertain macro-economic backdrop.

Fiscal year 2023 guidance:

High single-digit to low double-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28% of Contribution ex-TAC

Third quarter 2023 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $238 million and $242 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +7% to +9%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +7% to +9%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition Adjusted EBITDA between $58 million and $62 million

The above guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.917, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 137, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.807, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,295 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.00.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the third quarter of 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 .

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisitions of Iponweb and Brandcrush, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. have impacted Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States : +1 855 209 8212

International: +1 412 317 0788

France 080-510-2319

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 223,183

$ 348,200 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 55.7 million and $ 47.8 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

573,463

708,949 Income taxes

28,473

23,609 Other taxes

92,063

78,274 Other current assets

45,268

51,866 Restricted cash - current

75,000

25,000 Marketable securities - current portion

21,151

25,098 Total current assets

1,058,601

1,260,996 Property, plant and equipment, net

143,724

131,207 Intangible assets, net

179,185

175,983 Goodwill

522,536

515,140 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

100,971

102,176 Restricted cash - non current

-

75,000 Marketable securities - non current portion

16,299

- Non-current financial assets

5,311

5,928 Other non-current assets

49,719

50,818 Deferred tax assets

52,021

31,646 Total non-current assets

1,069,766

1,087,898 Total assets

$ 2,128,367

$ 2,348,894









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 616,590

$ 742,918 Contingencies - current portion

45,403

65,759 Income taxes

3,743

13,037 Financial liabilities - current portion

614

219 Lease liability - operating - current portion

32,180

31,003 Other taxes

60,574

58,031 Employee - related payables

100,465

85,569 Other current liabilities

89,447

83,457 Total current liabilities

949,016

1,079,993 Deferred tax liabilities

3,537

3,463 Defined benefit plans

4,358

3,708 Financial liabilities - non current portion

75

74 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

74,722

77,536 Contingencies - non current portion

32,625

33,788 Other non-current liabilities

21,022

69,226 Total non-current liabilities

136,339

187,795 Total liabilities

1,085,355

1,267,788 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 63,337,453 and 63,248,728 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

2,081

2,079 Treasury stock, 7,412,578 and 5,985,104 shares at cost as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(214,046)

(174,293) Additional paid-in capital

787,674

734,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(91,328)

(91,890) Retained earnings

527,857

577,653 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,012,238

1,048,041 Non-controlling interests

30,774

33,065 Total equity

1,043,012

1,081,106 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,128,367

$ 2,348,894

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY change

2023

2022

YoY change

























Revenue

$ 468,934

$ 495,090

(5) %

$ 913,950

$ 1,005,657

(9) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(228,717)

(280,565)

(18) %

(453,115)

(574,215)

(21) % Other cost of revenue

(40,435)

(29,550)

37 %

(79,544)

(62,443)

27 %

























Gross profit

199,782

184,975

8 %

381,291

368,999

3 %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(67,775)

(41,496)

63 %

(131,365)

(75,523)

74 % Sales and operations expenses

(112,511)

(99,313)

13 %

(213,753)

(188,312)

14 % General and administrative expenses

(18,537)

(100,672)

(82) %

(58,707)

(134,008)

(56) % Total Operating expenses

(198,823)

(241,481)

(18) %

(403,825)

(397,843)

2 % Income (loss) from operations

959

(56,506)

(102) %

(22,534)

(28,844)

(22) % Financial and Other income (expense)

(1,852)

16,412

(111) %

4,975

20,442

(76) % Loss before taxes

(893)

(40,094)

(98) %

(17,559)

(8,402)

109 % Provision for income tax (expense) benefit

(1,078)

7,121

(115) %

3,517

(3,293)

(207) % Net loss

$ (1,971)

$ (32,973)

94 %

$ (14,042)

$ (11,695)

(20) %

























Net loss available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ (2,876)

$ (33,614)

91 %

$ (14,685)

$ (13,027)

(13) % Net income (loss) available to non-controlling interests

$ 905

$ 641

41 %

$ 643

$ 1,332

(52) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:























Basic

55,924,824

60,240,344

(7) %

56,094,887

60,488,429

(7) % Diluted

55,924,824

60,240,344

(7) %

56,094,887

60,488,429

(7) %

























Net loss allocated to shareholders per share:























Basic

$ (0.05)

$ (0.56)

(91) %

$ (0.26)

$ (0.22)

18 % Diluted

$ (0.05)

$ (0.56)

(91) %

$ (0.26)

$ (0.22)

18 %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change Net loss

$ (1,971)

$ (32,973)

94 %

$ (14,042)

$ (11,695)

(20) % Non-cash and non-operating items

16,939

63,501

(73) %

48,886

98,227

(50) % - Amortization and provisions

10,111

87,891

(88) %

37,422

114,502

(67) % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

27,173

12,021

126 %

52,341

21,510

NM - Net (gain) or loss on disposal of non-current assets

(7)

(705)

(99) %

(8,797)

(696)

NM - Change in deferred taxes

(8,239)

(9,982)

(17) %

(20,536)

(7,114)

NM - Change in income taxes

(13,478)

(14,246)

(5) %

(13,615)

(14,678)

(7) % - Other

1,379

(11,478)

(112) %

2,071

(15,297)

NM Changes in working capital related to operating activities

(13,640)

(16,556)

(18) %

8,448

2,370

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

(34,666)

(27,262)

27 %

129,454

65,476

98 % - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

16,454

32,695

(50) %

(128,557)

(16,977)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

6,942

4,352

60 %

(6,652)

(14,595)

(54) % - Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

(2,069)

(28,131)

(93) %

14,597

(31,313)

NM - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(301)

1,790

(117) %

(394)

(221)

78 % CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

1,328

13,972

(90) %

43,292

88,902

(51) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(24,312)

(21,937)

11 %

(61,507)

(32,794)

88 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(21,207)

6,485

(427) %

(17,231)

11,778

NM Payment for business, net of cash acquired

(457)

-

NM

(6,957)

-

NM Proceeds from disposition of investment

-

-

NM

9,625

-

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

(6,259)

21,822

(129) %

(12,267)

44,311

NM CASH FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(52,235)

6,370

(920) %

(88,337)

23,295

NM Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

-

-

NM

-

78,513

NM Repayment of borrowings

-

-

NM

-

(78,513)

NM Change in other financial liabilities

-

7,808

(100) %

-

-

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

431

80

439 %

1,697

351

NM Repurchase of treasury stocks

(23,836)

(21,030)

13 %

(74,866)

(29,334)

NM Cash payment for contingent consideration

-

-

NM

(22,025)

-

NM Other

(495)

-

NM

(923)

14,474

NM CASH FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(23,900)

(13,142)

82 %

(96,117)

(14,509)

NM Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(7,673)

(33,996)

(77) %

(8,855)

(50,669)

(83) % Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(82,480)

(26,796)

208 %

(150,017)

47,019

NM Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

380,663

589,342

(35) %

448,200

515,527

(13) % Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 298,183

$ 562,546

(47) %

$ 298,183

$ 562,546

(47) %

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (23,201)

$ (17,107)

36 %

$ (31,101)

$ (25,085)

24 % Cash paid for interest

$ (60)

$ (261)

(77) %

$ (676)

$ (626)

8 %





(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $26.7 million and $11.5 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $51.4 million and $20.6 million of equity awards compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2022, respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change

























CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 1,328

$ 13,972

(90) %

$ 43,292

$ 88,902

(51) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(24,312)

(21,937)

11 %

(61,507)

(32,794)

88 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(21,207)

6,485

(427) %

(17,231)

11,778

NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ (44,191)

$ (1,480)

NM

$ (35,446)

$ 67,886

NM





(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30,





June 30,



2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change























Gross Profit 199,782

184,975

8 %

381,291

368,999

3 %























Other Cost of Revenue 40,435

29,550

37 %

79,544

62,443

27 %























Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 240,217

$ 214,525

12 %

$ 460,835

$ 431,442

7 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.



CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,









Segment

2023

2022

YoY Change

YoY Change at Constant Currency (3)

2023

2022

YoY Change

YoY Change at Constant Currency (3) Revenue

































Marketing Solutions

$ 395,274

$ 440,423

(10) %

(9) %

$ 777,181

$ 904,311

(14) %

(12) %

Retail Media (2)

44,590

54,667

(18) %

(18) %

82,611

101,346

(18) %

(18) %

Iponweb

29,070

-

NM

NM

54,158

-

NM

NM

Total

468,934

495,090

(5) %

(4) %

913,950

1,005,657

(9) %

(7) %



































Contribution ex-TAC

































Marketing Solutions

167,629

177,969

(6) %

(5) %

325,807

364,057

(11) %

(7) %

Retail Media (2)

43,518

36,556

19 %

20 %

80,870

67,385

20 %

21 %

Iponweb

29,070

-

NM

NM

54,158

-

NM

NM

Total (1)

$ 240,217

$ 214,525

12 %

13 %

$ 460,835

$ 431,442

7 %

10 %





(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric. (2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition. (3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change Net loss

$ (1,971)

$ (32,973)

(94) %

$ (14,042)

$ (11,695)

20 % Adjustments:























Financial (Income) expense

1,956

(15,924)

(112) %

(4,650)

(19,954)

(77) % Provision for income taxes

1,078

(7,121)

(115) %

(3,517)

3,293

(207) % Equity awards compensation expense

27,831

12,020

132 %

53,896

21,510

151 % Pension service costs

177

264

(33) %

353

539

(35) % Depreciation and amortization expense

26,606

20,141

32 %

51,926

42,285

23 % Acquisition-related costs

362

1,977

(82) %

1,194

4,521

(74) % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(21,616)

65,684

(133) %

(21,616)

65,684

(133) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

21,563

5,925

264 %

31,165

6,635

370 % Total net adjustments

57,957

82,966

(30) %

108,751

124,513

(13) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 55,986

$ 49,993

12 %

$ 94,709

$ 112,818

(16) %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoYhange Research and Development expenses

$ (67,775)

$ (41,496)

63 %

$ (131,365)

$ (75,523)

74 % Equity awards compensation expense

16,339

5,578

193 %

32,675

9,545

242 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

8,518

3,181

168 %

18,844

6,474

191 % Pension service costs

94

136

(31) %

186

278

(33) % Acquisition-related costs

99

-

NM

503

-

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,467

1,029

334 %

5,341

1,038

415 % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(38,258)

(31,572)

21 %

(73,816)

(58,188)

27 % Sales and Operations expenses

(112,511)

(99,313)

13 %

(213,753)

(188,312)

14 % Equity awards compensation expense

5,687

2,550

123 %

10,427

5,118

104 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

4,059

3,729

9 %

6,875

7,338

(6) % Pension service costs

27

39

(31) %

55

79

(30) % Acquisition-related costs

-

178

(100) %

-

178

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

12,667

4,076

211 %

17,401

4,532

284 % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(90,071)

(88,741)

1 %

(178,995)

(171,067)

5 % General and Administrative expenses

(18,537)

(100,672)

(82) %

(58,707)

(134,008)

(56) % Equity awards compensation expense

5,805

3,892

49 %

10,794

6,847

58 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

566

606

(7) %

1,086

1,216

(11) % Pension service costs

56

89

(37) %

112

182

(38) % Acquisition-related costs

263

1,799

(85) %

691

4,343

(84) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,429

820

440 %

8,423

1,065

691 % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(21,616)

65,684

(133) %

(21,616)

65,684

(133) % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(29,034)

(27,782)

5 %

(59,217)

(54,671)

8 % Total Operating expenses

(198,823)

(241,481)

(18) %

(403,825)

(397,843)

2 % Equity awards compensation expense

27,831

12,020

132 %

53,896

21,510

151 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

13,143

7,516

75 %

26,805

15,028

78 % Pension service costs

177

264

(33) %

353

539

(35) % Acquisition-related costs

362

1,977

(82) %

1,194

4,521

(74) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

21,563

5,925

264 %

31,165

6,635

370 % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(21,616)

65,684

(133) %

(21,616)

65,684

(133) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

(157,363)

$ (148,095)

6 %

(312,028)

(283,926)

10 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change

























Net loss

$ (1,971)

$ (32,973)

(94) %

$ (14,042)

$ (11,695)

20 % Adjustments:























Equity awards compensation expense

27,831

12,020

132 %

53,896

21,510

151 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

8,812

3,614

144 %

17,345

7,322

137 % Acquisition-related costs

362

1,977

(82) %

1,194

4,521

(74) % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(21,616)

65,684

(133) %

(21,616)

65,684

(133) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

21,563

5,925

264 %

31,165

6,635

370 % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(5,333)

(33,220)

(84) %

(10,282)

(37,176)

(72) % Total net adjustments

31,619

56,000

(44) %

71,702

68,496

5 % Adjusted net income(2)

$ 29,648

$ 23,027

29 %

$ 57,660

$ 56,801

2 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

55,924,824

60,240,344





56,094,887

60,488,429



- Diluted

60,474,688

62,303,670





60,489,192

62,957,718





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.38

39 %

$ 1.03

$ 0.94

10 % - Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.37

32 %

$ 0.95

$ 0.90

6 %





(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 199,782

$ 184,975

8 %

$ 381,291

$ 368,999

3 %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

(40,435)

(29,550)

37 %

(79,544)

(62,443)

27 %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(1)

240,217

214,525

12 %

460,835

431,442

7 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

2,205









12,144







Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency(2)

242,422

214,525

13 %

472,979

431,442

10 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

51 %

43 %





50 %

43 %





























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(228,717)

(280,565)

(18) %

(453,115)

(574,215)

(21) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(2,140)









(10,658)







Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

(230,857)

(280,565)

(18) %

(463,773)

(574,215)

(19) %

























Revenue as reported

468,934

495,090

(5) %

913,950

1,005,657

(9) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

4,345









22,802







Revenue at constant currency

$ 473,279

$ 495,090

(4) %

$ 936,752

$ 1,005,657

(7) %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Six Months Ended



2023

2022 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

57,263,624

60,675,474 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(1,168,737)

(187,045) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

56,094,887

60,488,429 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

-

- Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

56,094,887

60,488,429









Shares issued as at June 30, before Treasury stocks

63,337,453

65,794,032 Treasury stocks as of June 30,

(7,412,578)

(5,265,393) Fully diluted shares as at June 30,

55,924,875

60,528,639 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

9,340,335

6,874,991 Fully diluted shares as at June 30,

65,265,210

67,403,630

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

























Clients (1.6) % (0.4) % 18,646 18,679 18,990 19,008 18,911 18,764 NA NA NA NA

























Revenue (5) % 5 % 468,934 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 Americas (4) % 9 % 204,755 188,288 281,806 201,274 213,340 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 EMEA (11) % (1) % 158,215 160,214 185,125 150,915 176,867 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 APAC 1 % 10 % 105,964 96,514 97,494 94,732 104,883 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081

























Revenue (5) % 5 % 468,934 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 Marketing Solutions (10) % 4 % 395,274 381,907 470,918 387,288 440,423 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 Retail Media (2) (18) % 17 % 44,590 38,021 59,801 41,170 54,667 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 Iponweb NM 16 % 29,070 25,088 33,706 18,463 - - - - - -

























TAC (18) % 2 % (228,717) (224,398) (281,021) (233,543) (280,565) (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) Marketing Solutions (13) % 2 % (227,645) (223,729) (278,302) (229,266) (262,454) (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) Retail Media (2) (94) % 60 % (1,072) (669) (2,719) (4,277) (18,111) (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) Iponweb NM NM - - - - - - - - - -

























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 12 % 9 % 240,217 220,618 283,404 213,378 214,525 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 Marketing Solutions (6) % 6 % 167,629 158,178 192,616 158,022 177,969 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 Retail Media (2) 19 % 17 % 43,518 37,352 57,082 36,893 36,556 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 Iponweb NM 16 % 29,070 25,088 33,706 18,463 - - - - - -

























Cash flow from operating activities (90) % (97) % 1,328 41,964 125,455 41,628 13,972 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362

























Capital expenditures 195 % 37 % 45,519 33,219 14,522 20,307 15,452 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780

























Capital expenditures/Revenue 211 % 30 % 10 % 7 % 3 % 5 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 %

























Net cash position (47) % (22) % 298,183 380,663 448,200 407,323 562,546 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060

























Headcount 12 % (3) % 3,514 3,636 3,716 3,537 3,146 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532

























Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) (7) days (5) days 69 74 71 78 76 74 65 70 66 64





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

SOURCE Criteo S.A.