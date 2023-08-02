INTRODUCING THE SIMPLE TRUTH REPORT

UNCOVERING CHALLENGES CONSUMERS FACE IN THE ERA OF MISINFORMATION AND OVER-COMPLICATION, FOR A MORE STRAIGHTFORWARD SKINCARE INDUSTRY

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple stands for honesty, uncomplicated beauty, and creating effective solutions gentle enough for even the most sensitive types. This is The Simple Truth.

Download the Simple Truth Report here.

We have cared for skin since 1960, using the purest possible skin-loving ingredients, and nothing else. Simple started when a British chemist created the world's first perfume and colour-free skincare to soothe his children's sensitive skin - it went on to become a household staple.

Since then, we have witnessed great change, but the needs of our skin remain the same no matter how much time has passed; smart skincare supported by science, efficacious and proven ingredients that deliver results, and honest, straightforward information.

Right now, we are living in an era of mis- and disinformation, a time when skincare myths and half-truths are widespread. We commissioned this research to get a better understanding of what people think. Afterall, the skincare industry is worth £3.1 billion in the UK* and everyone has some level of interaction with it.

The research and analysis behind The Simple Truth report was designed by Beauty SEEN Limited on our behalf, while fieldwork was conducted by Savanta Group Limited among 2,003 UK-based skincare consumers, men and women, aged 18+ in February 2023.

We hope you find this report both enlightening and motivating because, together, we can make real change when we're armed with the facts.

Magali Giupponi, Global Brand Lead, House of Naturals and Simple, says:

"The skincare industry is a beautifully diverse and innovative place. It's somewhere that helps people feel seen, empowered, and comfortable in their own skin. It's a thriving environment of creativity, self-care, and community. But, as I know from 27 years working within it, it also has its flaws."

This is where the Simple Truth Report comes in to help provide clarity and straightforward facts.

"It is impossible to ignore the misinformation, the contradictions, and the prevalence of 'facts' being broadcast from all corners. Sometimes, I find it hard to discern fact from fiction myself, and I know many others feel the same way."

Key statistics include:

79% of participants feel overwhelmed by the skincare industry. Those with sensitive skin appear to be more affected as 84% of them reported feeling confused by skincare.

Almost a third of participants (30%) expressed a preference for a straightforward, easy-to-follow skincare routine with minimal steps.

62% of 18-24-year-old participants revealed that they primarily rely on social media for skincare advice and inspiration.

87% of participants want to see positive changes within the beauty industry.

The report includes detailed findings on misinformation in the skincare industry and myths, social media's role , consumer confusion, consumers' desire for change, and Simple's commitment to The Simple Truth.

