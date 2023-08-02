Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Prepares for Maiden Drill Program on the Lithium Butte Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the Company or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is preparing for the first "modern" drill program targeting both lithium and beryllium on its Lithium Butte Property, located in Juab County, approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The only known drilling on the property was completed in the 1950-60s directed at uranium mineralization.

Activities completed or underway include:

Approval has recently been granted from the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM), in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), to the Company's revisions to the Notice of Intent (NOI). In expediting the approval of these revision, the Company would like to express appreciation to DOGM and BLM personnel, Travis Fisher the Company's project manager and personnel of WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services.

The reclamation surety amount has been determined and the Company is submitting payment of this bond this week.

Later this week Company personnel are meeting with representatives of National EWP Inc., of Elko Nevada to inspect the specific drill sites, ahead of mobilization of the drill equipment and personnel later in August. The program will comprise reverse-circulation (RC) drilling, using a compact, low-impact drill rig to minimize surface disturbances.

The Lithium Butte property hosts claystone volcanic tuff breccia units interpreted to be prospective for lithium, beryllium and rare earth mineralization. Company sampling has returned up to 4,080 parts per million Li ("ppm) from a grab sample and channel sampling returned 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including 8.0 metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metres at 3,540 ppm Li. Multiple prospective targets have been indicated and the maiden RC program is designed to test for both lithium and beryllium mineralization.

Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite and defence sectors. Beryllium (Be) on the Lithium Butte property occurs as the beryllium mineral bertrandite which is also mined from the Spor Mountain open-pit operations located 30 kilometres east of the property, by Materion Corp. ("Materion"). The Spor Mountain operations are the largest source of beryllium in the United States, accounting for approximately 63% of the world's annual production in 2020.

The "Saddle Zone" is the main beryllium target on the Lithium Butte property, where sampling by the Company has returned continuous chip samples from outcrop over 25.5 metres averaging 1,142 ppm Be (and 352 ppm Li), with a higher-grade portion returning 2423 ppm Be over 6.13m (and 371 ppm Li). Materion's beryllium ore grade at the Spor Mountain operations is estimated at 2,500 ppm Be (0.25% Be) (USGS Be Fact Sheet, 2016).

Mike England, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states: "We are excited to initiate the maiden drill program on the Lithium Butte property later in August, directed at multiple mineral targets."

Juab County is an active exploration and mining area, with 63% of global beryllium produced by Materion Resources from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and high-grade mining at the Tintic Mine by Osisko Development Corp, and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric. (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 p., https://doi.org/10.34191/C-134.)

Program QA/QC - Samples taken to date were transported in sealed bags by the Company personnel and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis was performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). As part of the QA/QC program Rockland geologists included blanks and certified reference materials (CRM) with the soil samples. No significant deviations from expected grades with blanks or CRMs were noted.

Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, is responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company also now owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

