Gateway Cities Council of Governments' New Executive Director Hector De La Torre Commences Tenure

Former councilmember and member of the Gateway Board to lead joint powers authority of 27 cities and nine unincorporated areas in southeast Los Angeles County

PARAMOUNT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / The Board of Directors of the Gateway Cities Council of Governments (COG) www.GatewayCOG.org has appointed Hector De La Torre as the joint powers authority's new executive director due to the retirement of former COG director Nancy Pfeffer. De La Torre will conduct his first board meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

"I am proud to come home to lead this organization that improves the lives of millions of residents," said De La Torre. "The member cities and the county cooperate and build consensus that supports our communities, and I thank these regional leaders for entrusting me with this important role."

The Gateway Cities COG was formed in 1996 within the 27 member cities and nine unincorporated areas of Southeast Los Angeles County in order to collaborate for the collective quality of life of residents (over two million, or ~5% of California reside in the COG region). The main issues for the joint powers authority go beyond city limits: transportation, environment, housing and homelessness, and economic development.

Incoming Gateway COG Board President Ariel Pe stated, "It has been an honor to experience the amazing work Nancy has put into the COG and the direct impact she has had on our region. She will be missed, but we are very excited about the appointment of Hector De La Torre. As a local resident and having experience with our COG, his experience and relationships will elevate our region's efforts."

A resident of South Gate, Mr. De La Torre served as a COG Board member while a councilmember and mayor for the city from 1997 to 2004. While on the COG Board, he focused on addressing transportation infrastructure needs, cleaning up the pollution from older heavy duty trucks with a voucher program, and helped to create the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC).

He subsequently represented the area over three terms in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010. Since leaving the Assembly, he has served as an appointed member of the California Air Resources Board, a post he will retain. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of Gasol Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to children's health and wellness. He is also on the board at LA Care, the largest public nonprofit health plan in the United States, and a trustee at Occidental College, his alma mater.

Former executive director Nancy Pfeffer said, "I am so grateful to the COG Board for placing their trust in me to direct the organization and its staff. It has been the best job I've ever had. It's been a privilege to work for such a dedicated group of regional leaders, and with a superb staff without whom our successes would never have happened. I'm also excited to pass my role to such a distinguished regional leader. In Hector, the COG will have an executive director with integrity, passion, imagination, and the skills to build on the work we've done together. Congratulations to you, Hector!"

