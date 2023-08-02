Mr. Bain has over 15 years of experience driving the marketing and go-to-market efforts for leading high-growth cybersecurity companies, including Cyware and RiskRecon (acquired by Mastercard).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Wisr AI Solutions Inc. ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas Bain to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Bain currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Marketing for Finite State. He leads global marketing initiatives for the company including all go-to-market, demand generation and ABM, AR, Content Marketing, Communications, Market Research, and Digital Marketing. Mr. Bain is a frequent presenter at cybersecurity and investor conferences including HIMSS, Sensors Converge, HealthSec, Hacker Halted, Global CISO Summit, SecureWorld Expos, OWASP, Strata + Hadoop World, GoSec, America's Growth Capital and The Montgomery Summit.

With over 15 years of information and operational technology-focused cybersecurity experience, Mr. Bain most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at Cyware, a threat intelligence and security orchestration, automation, and response cyber organization. Prior to that, Mr. Bain served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at RiskRecon, before the company was acquired by Mastercard. Mr. Bain has held senior marketing positions at other cybersecurity firms including Morphisec, Centripetal Networks, CounterTack (now GoSecure), Security Innovation, Q1 Labs (an IBM company), and Application Security (a Trustwave company). Mr. Bain has also worked with and served as an advisor to brands including Measured Risk, Epiphany Systems, Sophos, SecurityScorecard, SafeGuard Cyber, Securin, and AffirmTrust (acquired by Trend Micro).

He holds a degree in communications from Rhode Island College and a Master of Science in International Relations and Public Affairs from the University of Massachusetts Boston. He also holds a digital marketing certification from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently sits on the advisory board of multiple emerging cybersecurity organizations.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Bain, a seasoned cybersecurity veteran, to Wisr AI's Advisory Board," said Rob Goehring, CEO and founder of Wisr AI. "Given his immense experience in go-to-market strategies directly within our cybersecurity target market, he will provide valuable insights in helping us scale the success of our customer acquisition efforts."

About Wisr AI

Wisr AI is an advanced, proprietary AI platform that predicts cyber attacks on large enterprises - and their 3rd party vendor networks. Wisr AI helps enterprises assess not only their own internal Cyber Risk posture, but also helps prioritize the inherent risk faced through 3rd party infrastructure and supply chain connections. The Wisr AI Cyber Intelligence platform constantly consumes massive amounts of global data - news, social media, cyber breach reports, dark web chatter and more - to build dynamic, AI driven risk rating algorithms. Our engine keeps enterprises prepared, and helps prioritize IT security efforts to match their risk profile.

