Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced a strategic partnership with the market leader in human risk management and security behavior change, Hoxhunt. The relationship between the two companies will span co-marketing, data sharing and joint solution development to protect email, domains and the network, effectively lowering phishing and business email compromise risks, while increasing training effectiveness.

"This partnership is a strategic opportunity to extend the value proposition for both of our solutions which will improve customer cybersecurity and tackle phishing attacks more effectively," said Chuck Swenberg, SVP of Strategy for Red Sift. "This relationship enables us to share and leverage the uniqueness of each other's data for the benefit of joint customers."

According to Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, nearly three quarters of breaches involve human errors. Today's partnership helps companies solve this human-centric security risk challenge, as Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform and Hoxhunt's Human Risk Management Platform offer complementary and innovative solutions that simplify an organizations' security stack while improving customer risk profiles. A keystone of the partnership will include data sharing in which Red Sift will provide data and intelligence to support Hoxhunt's security behavior change product, while Hoxhunt's user aggregated reporting data will provide additional insight for Red Sift's platform.

"At Hoxhunt, we sit on the battle line with our customers to measurably reduce human risk," said Mika Aalto, CEO and Co-Founder of Hoxhunt. "To enhance our value, we wanted to partner with an innovative organization that could simultaneously provide strong technical competency and solutions that effectively address specific problems our customers face. We're confident we have found those capabilities in Red Sift and look forward to providing joint customers with the best of the best."

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt is a security behavior change platform that measurably reduces organizations' risk of a data breach. Hoxhunt combines AI with neuroscience, automation, and behavioral economics to enable security behavior change across the organization with gamified programs that automatically adjust to individuals' needs and skill levels. Empowered to detect and report sophisticated email attacks, people become invaluable security assets. The platform automatically categorizes and prioritizes the sophisticated threats that have bypassed traditional security technology, which security operations teams use to augment their protect-detect-respond capabilities. Leading organizations like DocuSign, G2, IGT, and Nokia rely on Hoxhunt to mitigate risk at its greatest source-people-and maximize their return on investment.

