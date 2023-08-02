SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH Communications Security and Beyond Identity Announce Partnership to Improve Endpoint and Session Control Security

Helsinki, Finland - August 2, 2023 - SSH Communications Security and Beyond Identity have partnered to significantly enhance the security of the new borderless security posture. The partnership integrates SSH's Session control solution PrivX with Beyond Identity's next-generation multi-factor authentication (MFA). The integration adds passwordless, keyless, and Zero Trust Authentication to further protect SSH customers' most critical systems without a need to separate intranet, extranet, and internet.



"We are thrilled to partner with SSH to further enhance security for its marquis list of customers. By combining passwordless and phishing-resistant MFA with device trust, we can ensure that only authorized users and secure devices access privileged accounts. Together, we are empowering organizations to protect against modern identity and access-related threats," said KurtJohnson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Alliances for Beyond Identity.

Strong Authentication, Continuous Verification, and Real-time Action

Organizations are moving away from static perimeter-based cyber defense to a Zero Trust model, where, in the end, there are no firewalls, DMZ solutions, static passwords, or keys. The increased need for remote work, multi-cloud environments, and third-party access have created the need for solutions that make cyber defense easy, rigorous, and borderless.

This joint solution represents a significant step forward in identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM). It will enable organizations to continuously monitor, verify, and control access to their systems in a highly efficient manner through the automation of access control processes and easy verification of the actor's identity. The protection of systems with walls is replaced by controlling access.

"Our partnership with Beyond Identity helps our customers implement a cybersecurity solution that is passwordless, keyless, and borderless. It makes access management more convenient, removing the need for traditional SMS messages or forced password rotation solutions. Access is granted in a highly automated manner based on users' profiles, enabling just-in-time and just-enough system access equally to customers and their suppliers regardless of the connection through the internet, extranet, or in the corporate network," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

"This is a great addition to our modular Zero Trust Suite , which offers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in the areas of Zero Trust, Operational Technologies, and Post-Quantum-Safe computing," finishes Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is revolutionizing digital access for organizations looking to improve protection against cyber attacks and deliver the highest levels of security for their workforces, customers, and developers. Its suite of passwordless, phishing-resistant, and zero trust authentication solutions improves security and user experience. The platform delivers continuous risk-based authentication incorporating security telemetry from the zero trust ecosystem to ensure only valid users and secure devices gain or maintain access to critical resources. Companies like Snowflake, Unqork, and Roblox rely on Beyond Identity's highly available cloud-native platform to thwart attacks and advance their zero trust strategies. To learn more about Beyond Identity's FIDO-2 certified multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, visit beyondidentity.com and stay connected with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.