JRNI, the leading provider of AI-powered enterprise customer engagement solutions for scheduling and managing appointments, facilitating events, and managing virtual and in-person queues, today announced significant enhancements to their Events module. These improvements significantly transform ease-of-use, increase flexibility, and infuse AI-powered automation to help brands across the globe increase customer volume and customer loyalty using JRNI's Events capabilities.

JRNI Events is designed to simplify the process of connecting consumers with brands, driving interested consumers towards individual appointments. For example, JRNI customers use Events to facilitate enterprise-wide trunk shows in retail, along with thematic events such as tastings, fittings, and service appointments such as appraisals and maintenance. Financial services customers use events to facilitate financial seminars for wealth management, lending, and retail banking, yielding valuable advisory services to new and existing customers in the communities that they serve.

Key enhancements offered through JRNI's Events module include:

Event templates and hierarchy: Empower local teams to create brand-compliant events based on pre-defined templates.

Empower local teams to create brand-compliant events based on pre-defined templates. No-code designer for event landing pages: Effortlessly market an event with a customizable look and feel that matches your brand perfectly.

Effortlessly market an event with a customizable look and feel that matches your brand perfectly. Simplified, flexible event administration: Run any event type in-person or virtual, one-time or recurring, free or paid, private or public, with a simple and intuitive event management tool.

Run any event type in-person or virtual, one-time or recurring, free or paid, private or public, with a simple and intuitive event management tool. Automated event follow up: Automatically follow up and schedule appointments, before, during, or after an event, targeting cohorts of event attendees via JRNI's AI-powered Event-to-Appointment Automation, shortening conversion cycles and accelerating revenue.

"In speaking with retailers and financial service providers, we've observed significant functional gaps around commercial event management," said Manish Barmecha, JRNI's Vice President of Product. "Most event management solutions are built for large conferences or personal gatherings. Events where staff address and interact with a group of customers, such as a trunk show or a financial education session, have specific requirements around digital event creation and registration, brand standards, and timely post-event communication and engagement. As a result of these gaps, many organizations run commercial events with limited success, or opt to ignore commercial events due to administrative challenges. JRNI now gives them the options they need."

JRNI recently announced the addition of AI-Powered Automation to their Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform further supporting their commitment to innovation. These new capabilities use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to proactively identify and communicate with consumers and customers while automating event management and appointment booking workflows.

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise engagement platform for scheduling accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer JRNI, at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. JRNI is backed by AKMAZO CAPITAL. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

About Akmazo Capital

AKMAZO CAPITAL is an investment firm focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm was founded by a multidisciplinary team of successful SaaS executives with more than 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies, leading to successful outcomes and delivering outsized returns. The firm's Active Advisor model establishes a working partnership with portfolio company management teams and gives them access to the partners' guidance in all functional operating roles, extensive former employee and customer networks, and a proven, repeatable, and disciplined operating model refined across multiple success stories. To learn more, visit www.AkmazoCapital.com.

