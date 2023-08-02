Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Dustin Group AB tas bort/ The observation status for Dustin Group AB is removed (95/23)

Den 3 juli 2023, gavs aktierna i Dustin Group AB observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktbud från Axel Johnson AB, genom det helägda dotterbolaget AxMedia AB, ("Axel Johnson") till aktieägarna i Dustin Group AB. Idag, den 2 augusti 2023, offentliggjorde Axel Johnson ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i budpliktsbudet. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Dustin Group AB (DUST, ISIN-kod SE0006625471, orderboks-ID 106202) ska tas bort. On July 3, 2023, the shares in Dustin Group AB were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Axel Johnson AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary AxMedia AB, ("Axel Johnson") to the shareholders of Dustin Group AB. Today, August 2, 2023, Axel Johnson disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Dustin Group AB (DUST, ISIN code SE0006625471, order book ID 106202) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB