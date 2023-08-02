Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
02.08.23
11:45 Uhr
2,226 Euro
-0,084
-3,64 %
GlobeNewswire
02.08.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Dustin Group AB tas bort/ The observation status for Dustin Group AB is removed (95/23)

Den 3 juli 2023, gavs aktierna i Dustin Group AB observationsstatus med
hänvisning till ett budpliktbud från Axel Johnson AB, genom det helägda
dotterbolaget AxMedia AB, ("Axel Johnson") till aktieägarna i Dustin Group AB. 



Idag, den 2 augusti 2023, offentliggjorde Axel Johnson ett pressmeddelande med
information om utfallet i budpliktsbudet. 



Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Dustin Group AB (DUST, ISIN-kod
SE0006625471, orderboks-ID 106202) ska tas bort. 



On July 3, 2023, the shares in Dustin Group AB were given observation status
with reference to a mandatory public offer from Axel Johnson AB, through its
wholly owned subsidiary AxMedia AB, ("Axel Johnson") to the shareholders of
Dustin Group AB. 



Today, August 2, 2023, Axel Johnson disclosed a press release with information
on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the
observation status for the shares in Dustin Group AB (DUST, ISIN code
SE0006625471, order book ID 106202) shall be removed. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB
