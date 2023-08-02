"Jusur" is the first international intercultural magazine promoted and supported by the Muslim World League and directed by Professor Wael Farouq with an editorial staff composed of journalists and international professors, and with the important contribution of world-renowned personalities from the Arab and Western worlds.

The initiative is promoted by a group of Arab and Western intellectuals of different faiths committed to delivering a message of empathy, understanding and cooperation among all the peoples.

The word "Jusur", chosen for the magazine, means "bridges" and summarizes the essence of a project that wishes to make room for the will and the desire of people to open new horizons, through a path that requires the bravery of the heart, and allows the reader and the writer to be, in their turn, an element of connection between the present world, in which we live, and the future world, to which we aspire.

The magazine, which reports on and explores events and realities that support common values, gives ample space to the discussion-encounter with the different, through articles, interviews and dossiers dedicated to the most important cultural and religious personalities of the world, starting from the assumption that, as the Anglican archbishop and British theologian Rowan Williams of Oystermouth (head of the Anglican church from 2003 to 2013) stated in the interview he gave to "Jusur": "You don't just play a solo, you don't just play a set of notes on the page. You have to listen very hard and find harmony

The French political scientist Olivier Roy, the Italian linguist Stefano Arduini, the Spanish writer and philosopher Ignacio Gómez de Liaño, the Argentinian writer and literary critic Patricio Pron, the Spanish theologian Julián Carrón, the English archbishop Rowan Williams in charge of the Anglican Church from 2003 to 2013, the South African naturalized American jurist and professor Joseph H.H. Weiler, the bishop and President of the Coptic Orthodox Cultural Center S. E. Anba Ermia, the Japanese professor Wakako Saito, the Secretary General of the Academy of Islamic Research Nazir Ayad; the Egyptian writer Mohamed Makhzangi; Iraqi journalist Inaam Kachachi, are just a few of the first names involved by the editorial staff in the first issues of the magazine "Jusur".

