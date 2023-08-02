Orora Visual Invests in a More Sustainable Litho Plate-Making Technology

New water- and chemical-free process-less plate-making innovation installed at all four of Orora Visual's print production facilities in the U.S.

MESQUITE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Orora Visual is pleased to announce its substantial investment in a revolutionary water- and chemical-free lithography (offset printing) plate-making process. The Fujifilm SUPERIA ZX is a breakthrough process-less plate development that leverages a thin film coating that is more durable, uses less energy, delivers improved visibility and faster output for press operators, and the best part - it eliminates all water and the need for any chemicals in the process.

Green Plates

Since the lithography process was first invented, it has required substantial amounts of water and liquid chemistry of some kind to develop a coated thermal metal plate. "Our new FUJI plate technology utilizes the existing water on the printing press to "develop or wash" off the plate as opposed to having the pre-press image setter wash away the film coating before it reaches the press. The outcome is that no water is used in the plate imaging process and no more chemicals are needed to develop our plates," said Jim Blee, Vice President, Orora Visual.

"This investment will conserve 2.5 million liters of fresh water per year and eliminate all chemistry from the plate-making development process across our facilities. Additionally, we will save energy and reduce our material and labor costs, all of which help reduce our impact on the planet," Blee added.

The FUJI breakthrough was introduced to the market in 2021. However, Orora Visual is North America's first adopter of this new process for making plates for its large format 81" litho presses. Lithography is the preferred print method for the highest quality print production. This investment puts the company at the forefront of modern litho operations.

About the Fujifilm SUPERIA ZX Plate

About Orora Visual

Orora Visual's printing arsenal includes 14 large format litho presses, including five KBA Rapida 205s, the world's largest sheetfed offset press at 59.5" x 81".

Orora Visual considers how our business decisions impact the planet every day: from sustainable practices and sourcing to offering eco-friendly print solutions for a wide array of in-store marketing materials, signage, displays, and packaging.

Contact Information

Maureen Gumbert

Marketing

maureen.gumbert@ororagroup.com

SOURCE: Orora Visual

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771590/Orora-Visual-Invests-in-a-More-Sustainable-Litho-Plate-Making-Technology