Australian Cricket Legend Brett Lee Renews Global Ambassador Role With Sportsbet.io

Second Innings for Brett Lee

Brett Lee first joined the Sportsbet.io team back in 2020. The fast bowler, with 310 Test and 380 ODI wickets to his name, has since fronted a series of bonuses and promotions exclusively available to Sportsbet.io players.

Brett Lee, Global Ambassador at Sportsbet.io, said:

"Since joining the Sportsbet.io team, it's been a real pleasure to represent the most exciting brand in sports betting. I've always shared the fun, fast, and fair values of Sportsbet.io, and that made it a very easy decision to extend this partnership. We've got some surprises in store for players over the coming months, so watch this space."

Brett Lee has already fronted several promotions for Sportsbet.io, including cricket quizzes and the Awesome Foursome. He's also chatted directly with fans and players on the Behind the Bet feature as part of Sportsbet.io's Club Talk community.

Joe McCallum, Managing Director of Yolo Entertainment at Yolo Group, said:

"We're delighted that Sportsbet.io users can continue to bet with Brett. From his appearances on 'Behind the Bet' to the special promotions he's fronted, Brett has always been an exemplary ambassador, and we'll be working closely with him on even more exclusive content and bonuses over the next three years."

Anyone who wants to find out more about Sportsbet.io's partnership with Brett Lee can click this link.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry. For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit the official website here.

