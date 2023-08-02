A1 Group, Inc. - Co-Packing Agreement with Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") (OTC PINK:AWON) would like to announce that it has entered into a new co-packing agreement with Alkaline Water Company Inc. to service the northeast region of the United States.

The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona (hereinafter referred to as "Alkaline Water"). Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked "Clean Beverage" label.

Alkaline Water has grown significantly over the past few years by outsourcing the production and labeling of its products in various regions of the United States. By forming these co-packing relationships, Alkaline Water can improve efficiencies, meet demand, and reduce shipping costs. For more information on Alkaline Water please visit their website at www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "We are excited to become a co-packer for Alkaline Water in the Northeast United States. Through our newly acquired and upgraded facility in Halcott, New York, we will be able to assist Alkaline Water as it rolls out its products in the Northeast markets and continues to build a national footprint for its water products. Our current plan is to continue to build this relationship with Alkaline Water by identifying new regions where they wish to advance their footprint, and then acquiring or building new water and labeling facilities in that area to meet their growing distribution requirements. Our goal moving forward in to 2024 and beyond is to become Alkaline Water's co-packer of choice as they roll their products out on a national basis, one region at a time."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future?strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.? In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. ?Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.? We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking?statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

CONTACT

15169 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, Arizona 85254

(480)-432-1536

Company Web Site: www.AwonBeverages.com

Twitter: @A1Beverages

Company Email: info@AwonBeverages.com

Contact: Lloyd Preston Jr., President, and CEO

SOURCE: A1 Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771708/A1-Group-Inc--Co-Packing-Agreement-with-Alkaline-Water-Company-Inc