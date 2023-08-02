New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - HOPE Hydration, the startup known for its smart-city water stations, and the Times Square Alliance are delighted to announce their partnership, introducing HOPE's advanced HydroStation technology to the bustling Times Square. The HydroStation will offer free, chilled, and filtered water to over 300,000 visitors per day, demonstrating a practical blend of sustainable practices and engaging brand experiences.





HOPE HydroStation installed at Times Square

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9825/175679_img_5010.jpg

"We're excited to bring our HydroStation technology to the heart of New York City," said Jorge Richardson, Founder and CEO of HOPE Hydration. "This partnership will offer an alternative to single-use plastic bottles while simultaneously providing a dynamic platform for impactful brand messages, reaching tens of millions of unique visitors over the summer months."

This joint partnership between HOPE Hydration and the Times Square Alliance aims to pave the way for a future where clean drinking water is universally accessible and sustainability is an inherent aspect of urban living. HOPE Hydration will track and publicly share the HydroStation's impact, including the number of plastic bottles prevented.

"We are very happy to have HydroStation technology in Times Square for the over 300,000 people we continue to see here every day," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "It's important for everyone to hydrate, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this to the visitors and New Yorkers in Times Square allowing them to avoid single-use plastic bottles."

Winner of the CES 2023 Smart City Innovation Award, HOPE's HydroStations dispense free, filtered, and chilled water touch-free. It also serves as an interactive platform for brands and advertisers to display brand and impact messaging. This station uses integrated IoT technology to track real-time impact data associated with the reduction of single-use plastics, including plastic and carbon emissions savings. This data will be displayed on the HydroStations and shared online, bringing awareness to the environmental benefits of this initiative.

Cristina Gnecco, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at HOPE Hydration, added, "Our partnership with the Alliance is a significant step towards integrating sustainability into urban life in one of the most exciting cities in the world."

For further information, visit www.hopehydration.com and www.tsq.org.

Media Contacts

HOPE Hydration, Media Relations

Katie Munk

katie@hopehydration.com

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration ("HOPE") is a tech-enabled company that believes water is a human right. The company's mission is to develop solutions to bring clean water without waste around the world through a technology solution-the HydroStation. HOPE is working to motivate new behaviors around water consumption, conservation, and waste-including reducing the environmental impact of plastics pollution.

About the Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175679