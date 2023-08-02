Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - CBTS, a global provider of Unified Communications and Managed Hybrid Cloud, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator. CBTS joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.

A valued partner since 2012, CBTS has consistently delivered comprehensive network security and cloud-delivered security service offerings, powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN, Prisma SASE, Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud, and Cortex XDR, Cortex XSOAR, Cortex Xpanse, and Cortex XSIAM. Over the years, CBTS and Palo Alto Networks have cultivated a strong and enduring relationship, providing customers with cutting-edge solutions to achieve their strategic business objectives.

In recognition of the exceptional collaboration, successful implementations, and meeting key performance indicators, CBTS is proud to announce its elevation from an Innovator partner to the prestigious Diamond partner status. This achievement signifies CBTS' continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the field of cybersecurity and networking.

CBTS looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with Palo Alto Networks and continuing to empower businesses with state-of-the-art security solutions and transformative technologies.

"CBTS is proud to receive this advanced recognition from Palo Alto Networks," said Greg Samuels, VP of Secure Network and Security Services at CBTS. "As one of only three global SP partners to achieve Diamond status, we recognize the guidance the NextWave program framework provides and how it sets partners up for success. We welcome the opportunity to become increasingly involved in a community of world-class innovators."

"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Tom Evans, VP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, CBTS is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust."

"Our customers need cybersecurity experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats," said Anar Desai, VP of America's Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Our Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, CBTS is helping redefine what it means to be secure."

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program includes more than 6,500 partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives.

