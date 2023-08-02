Galaxy Gaming, Inc.: Galaxy Gaming® and Spirit Gaming Deliver First Blackjack Progressive in Germany

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology and Spirit Gaming have announced that they have delivered their first blackjack progressive at Spielbank Hannover, a Casino under Casinos Austria International - Lower Saxony Casinos - Spielbanken Niedersachsen.



"I am more than happy about the convincing results of this installation," shared Christoph Clauditz, director of Casino Hannover.

"We're thrilled that Spielbank Hannover and Lower Saxony Casinos recognize the value that a Galaxy progressive brings to their casino floor," shared Gavin Wright, Galaxy Gaming's Europe Sales Consultant. "Spirit Gaming's robust knowledge of the market paired with Galaxy's demonstrated success with tailor-made table game solutions and progressive configurations has resulted in another success for both the casino operator and their players."

Spirit Gaming is the exclusive distribution partner for Galaxy Gaming in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and Belgium and a non-exclusive distribution partner in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Frank Ziegler, founder and managing director of Spirit Gaming shared, "We are delighted with this successful start of a long-term partnership with Galaxy Gaming and its industry-leading products."

For more information about Galaxy Gaming content and solutions visit galaxygaming.com.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Spirit Gaming

Spirit Gaming has a specialized focus on German casino operations as well as on fast-growing international markets. Spirit Gaming counts especially on the international experience of Frank Ziegler, who combines his know-how from different leading positions in the gaming industry with his long-standing experience in casino operations. Spirit Gaming offers competent practical advice and consultancy.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740