Thompson Hotels continue Culture Lives Here programming by offering new, exclusive dinner party experiences at participating hotels, featuring bespoke menus and localized touchpoints

Today, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announces the launch of 'A Taste of Thompson' Dinner Parties, offering guests, locals, and members the opportunity to personally curate and host dynamic dinner parties at Thompson Hotels globally. From exclusive menus and festive décor to carefully selected music and interactive entertainment, hosts can tap into the expertise of each property's culinary, mixology and event specialists to design every detail to perfection, setting the mood for a lively and memorable gathering for 6-20 special party guests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802752763/en/

Thompson Madrid's three-part dinner party journey is inspired by a well-known Flamenco song and led by the property's celebrated Madrilenian restaurant group, La Ancha. (Photo: Business Wire)

The array of dining experiences available exclusively through 'A Taste of Thompson' Dinner Parties take place in intimate spaces throughout Thompson Hotels' signature rooftops, private dining and event spaces, and specialty suites, connecting diners and their guests with the authentic culinary culture of the 13 destinations in which participating properties are located through locally inspired touchpoints. Each hotel allows hosts to personalize their event from themed and custom designed menu options, including a Flamenco-inspired gastronomic journey at Thompson Madrid with bespoke additions like a personal photographer to capture the evening and the option to "take the elevator home" with a special guestroom option for the evening; an Asian-Pacific Northwest fusion menu complete with a whole tomahawk steak to be shared at Thompson Seattle; and a "La Parota," or "Dinner in the Wild" at Thompson Zihuatanejo, featuring a menu that takes patrons on a culinary adventure through Latin America.

"We see dinner parties as more than just gatherings they're a canvas for creativity, a glimpse into the soul of a destination, and above all, a beautiful way to bring people together," said vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt's lifestyle luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. "As an extension of our ongoing Culture Lives Here programming, 'A Taste of Thompson' Dinner Parties aims to go beyond the expected, combining Thompson Hotels' distinctive vibe and elevated culinary approach with the memorable and meaningful connections we often experience when hosting at home. These new, personalized culinary experiences provide our hosts with the opportunity to be true arbiters of local culture, underscoring our brand commitment to inspiring culture-shifting moments, while also making the feat of hosting a dinner party effortless."

Offering a place to call home for an upcoming celebratory dinner, 13 Thompson Hotels and restaurants across the U.S., Mexico and Europe are participating with offerings available starting this month through the end of 2023 from summer and fall parties, extending into "friends-giving" and the holiday season. Hosts and guests can expect an approachable and convivial soirée setting just like at home but without the cleanup spotlighting both the latest dining trends and epicurean classics, including the dichotomy of highbrow/lowbrow, progressive meals, Instagrammable tablescapes, live entertainment, and more. See below for each specialized dinner party offering.

The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel's "Raise the Roof" dinner party experience offers guests exclusive access to the property's Turret Penthouse for a "high-low" four-course culinary journey by award-winning chef Tom Colicchio, featuring fried chicken, caviar, and a premium selection of Grower Champagne, plus bespoke sommelier service and personalized menus to take home. The Cape, a Thompson Hotel's fully customizable, five-course dinner party menu highlights the distinct flavors of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, featuring indigenous decor, an exclusive "Dinner Party only" traditional Jalisco treat, and the option to host in one of the property's show-stopping suites. Thompson Atlanta Buckhead'snorthern Italian dinner party, carefully curated by James-Beard-nominated chef Todd Ginsberg of signature Italian American restaurant Dirty Rascal, is inspired by Ginsberg's childhood and his mother's classic Italian American dishes. The family-style dinner in the restaurant's private dining room honors chef's culinary culture, plus it features a fun and interactive gin and tonic tableside service. Thompson Austinwelcomes dinner party hosts to "Hideaway" -- an urban desert-themed dinner party experience, taking place in a Private Dining Room on the rooftop of Wax Myrtle's with a four-course, Baja-meets-Lone Star menu by executive chef Nick Erven, inspired by historic Texas recipes and traditions. An optional Texas wine pairing is also available. Thompson Chicago invites diners and their palettes on a unique, progressive epicurean adventure throughout the hotel and chef's table experience with executive chef Jacob Verstegen including stops at the property's modern wine bar and cocktail lounge, Salone Nico, rustic Italian restaurant Nico Osteria and behind-the-scenes in the hotel's kitchen. Thompson Dallas' luxurious sleepover dinner party takes place in the Penthouse Suite for an intimate, five-course, in room dining experience and wine pairing developed by two-Michelin star chef Danny Grant, of on-property wood fired Italian restaurant by Monarch. Featuring a seasonally-curated menu of specialty dishes like Ossetra Caviar service, Texas wagyu carpaccio and King Crab pasta, the offering is made complete with a 'recovery' breakfast for the hosts served the morning after. Thompson Denver welcomes groups to take over the Thompson Suite for an intimate, unforgettable four-course dinner party affair set on the suite's outdoor patio with a menu inspired by the nearby Rocky Mountains, pre-batched Denver-themed cocktails, and a Victrola Bluetooth Record Player for the host to create the ambiance of their choice whether borrowing from the property's vinyl collection or playing their own playlist via Bluetooth. The experience includes a specially curated "party favor," including a to-go dessert by pastry chef Yrianni Peraza Herrera. Thompson Madrid's three-part dinner party journey, inspired by a Flamenco song and led by the property's celebrated Madrilenian restaurant group, La Ancha begins in the hotel's kitchen for an interactive 'masterclass' culinary demonstration. Then, an authentic Spanish dinner with a variety of wine is served in the two-floor Penthouse Suite or on the rooftop with interactive, Flamenco clapping and castanets classes. To end, guests are led to Hijos de Tomas, for a dinner party-exclusive specialty cocktail and VIP karaoke session. Thompson Nashville invites guests and locals to the hotel's Goldtop Terrace for a menu of refined, Southern-style hometown favorites and customizable libations of either local beer or crafted cocktails to be enjoyed overlooking the vibrant Gulch neighborhood. The unforgettable night of true Southern hospitality includes an intimate performance by one of Music City's top songwriters. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk's unique four-course dinner party menu by executive chef Dave Arciniega or "Gastro Hotel Art Tour" features a menu, cocktails and decor inspired by individual art works throughout the hotel. The immersive culinary journey begins in the lobby, next to the moody Solana Ballroom foyer, then to the serene Cenote Pool Deck, and lastly at indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge, The Moon's Daughters, for the final course. The culinary team guides guests through each course, explaining how it is thoughtfully prepared with an artist's individual work in mind. Thompson Savannah offers a "One Night Only" customizable dinner party menu in its Savannah River-view Thompson Suite, tailored to the host's preferences by executive chef Victoria Shore of hyperlocal, signature restaurant Fleeting. With a menu featuring the season's best bounty, a custom beverage cart is available to complement the evening (for martini service, champagne, and even a whiskey cart featuring the property's own Thompson Savannah Select Single Barrel Rye), as well as a curated live set by a local DJ. Thompson Seattle offers an Asian-Pacific Northwest fusion dinner party menu to be enjoyed in either of the property's Thompson Penthouse Suites, boasting views of the iconic Pike Place Market and Elliott Bay or the Olympic Mountains. The centerpiece of the evening is a mouthwatering, expertly-cooked tomahawk steak presented for the group by executive chef Chris Ingmire's team, to be shared communally, encouraging togetherness, plus a dedicated bartender to host an immersive mixology class and craft skillful cocktails infused with local ingredients. Thompson Zihuatanejo in Mexico's La Parota," or "Dinner in the Wild" is an outdoor dining experience designed to reconnect attendees with nature. Highlighting fresh products through a "less is more" philosophy, each choice of three dining experiences from wood fired beachfront restaurant Ceniza offers a journey through Latin America with the Ceniza tasting menu, "La Lupita" taco selection, or "Zanka Fish Market" catch-of-the-day menu, inspired by the heritage of and path traveled by chef Alessio Butti.

To find more information about 'A Taste of Thompson' Dinner Parties, see fact sheet here. The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

For further information:

About Thompson Hotels

Thompson Hotels have transformed conventional hospitality into dynamic cultural moments inspired by the surrounding streets since the brand's first hotel opened in downtown NYC more than 20 years ago. Today, the brand continues to channel local creative energy into its expanding international portfolio of properties, with restaurants helmed by top culinary names, lobbies that double as cultural epicenters, boundary-pushing music programs, and more. The result is a magnetic hub built for collective gathering, where distinct design is an ethos and a signature part of the guest experience. Each hotel serves as an inspiring home base for guests and creatives alike to connect with each other and what moves culture forward. The Thompson Hotels portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels currently includes The Beekman, Gild Hall and Thompson Central Park New York in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico; Thompson Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Riviera Maya; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast; Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin in Texas; Thompson Savannah; Thompson Hollywood; Thompson Buckhead; Thompson Denver; and Thompson Madrid in Spain. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts Spas, Breathless Resorts Spas®, Dreams® Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802752763/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Rubin

Hyatt

jennifer.rubin@hyatt.com