Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Plans to Study Weight Loss and Diabetes Control in a Human Clinical Study with DehydraTECH-CBD

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to report its intention to conduct a human clinical study to examine DehydraTECH-CBD for purposes of diabetes control and weight loss.

On March 2, 2023 and June 16, 2023 Lexaria announced that in pre-clinical diabetes study DIAB-A22-1 in obese diabetic-conditioned animals, DehydraTECH-CBD achieved each of the following:

Lowered blood glucose levels by 19.9% (p<0.05)

Lowered overall body weight by 7% sustained over 8 weeks

Witnessed a statistically significant increase in locomotor activity (p<0.05)

Lowered triglyceride levels by more than 25% (p<0.007)

Lowered blood urea nitrogen levels by 27.9% (p<0.001)

As a result of the very successful pre-clinical results, management of Lexaria has determined it is planning to undertake a human diabetes clinical study to investigate whether any of these improvements are also evidenced in humans. Study design is currently underway by Lexaria, which will be followed by submission to an independent review board to gain necessary approvals.

Lexaria intends to conduct the study at the same medical research hospital in Europe that it has utilized for its recent human clinical hypertension studies, subject to a number of conditions. This cost-effective approach allows Lexaria to complete the most research possible at a fraction of the cost of US-based registered study programs. Additional information including timelines and study details will be released when available.

DehydraTECH-CBD's ability to reduce blood sugar levels in animals is extremely encouraging and warrants additional investigation. According to the Center for Disease Control, managing your blood sugar levels is important to avoid diabetes-related conditions such as vision loss, heart disease, and kidney disease. Limited research, mostly in animal studies, indicates that generic CBD might be ineffective in controlling blood sugars. Using a similar formulation to that used in the pre-clinical animal study, the Company is very interested in discovering whether DehydraTECH-CBD might be effective in blood-sugar control in humans. It is hoped this research will help determine the potential of DehydraTECH-CBD for the treatment of diabetes and its complications.

About DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is a patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology Lexaria has developed and is investigating for a variety of beneficial molecules. DehydraTECH is designed to improve the way active molecules enter the bloodstream upon oral ingestion. DehydraTECH has also demonstrated enhanced delivery of certain active molecules into brain tissue, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria has also developed DehydraTECH formulations for other applications demonstrating superior bio-absorption when administered intraorally and topically.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 35 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

