Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, is excited to announce BC Cannabis Stores have selected our Mosambi Live Hash Rosin Vape Cart, Mosambi Live Hash Rosin Budder and our Narang Tang Live Hash Rosin Budder for their select outlet stores. BC Cannabis Stores are a crown corporation chain of retail outlets operated by the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch with 36 locations and online retail.

"This exciting opportunity allows us to share our premium offerings with a wider audience, and we look forward to providing customers with the exceptional quality and experience that The BC Bud Co is known for." - Josh Taylor, President of The B.C. Bud Co.

The BC Bud Co has now launched 6 new products in BC, including two live hash rosin budders, two live hash rosin-infused BCBC flower PR strains, a Mosambi Live Hash Rosin Vape Cart, and Alaskan Thunder F (ATF) 2 x 1 g pre-roll flower SKU. The BC Bud Co has partnered with Cedar Organics, a Vancouver Island-based outdoor trichome cultivator, and their partner Common Roots Extracts, an offshoot of Synthite Industries, one of the world's largest botanical extraction companies, to create a full range of both solvent and solvent-free live concentrate products and formulations for direct delivery and provincial distribution.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

