Get Well Unveils Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution, Launches at Palomar Health

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today unveiled its Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution, which has been launched in partnership with emergency department leaders at Palomar Health in San Diego: California's largest healthcare district.

Today, 65 percent of hospital admissions come through the emergency department and the median length of stay is 246 minutes according to the Emergency Department Benchmarking Alliance. As emergency departments continue to face overcrowding and longer boarding times, hospitals are faced with patient communication and overall experience challenges. Further, the proliferation of point solutions across different settings confuses patients and frustrates overburdened care teams while creating a fragmented digital experience.

The new Get Well Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution provides digital patient activation, triage, education, entertainment, discharge care transitions, and monitoring for hospital settings. Key features include:

An end-to-end mobile-first patient experience including personalized welcome information, care team details, symptom monitoring and real-time feedback

AI-driven SMS texting

Consumer-grade self-service including relaxation and entertainment

Patient education via health videos and medication library

Wait time functionality and notification

"Emergency department patient volumes are high at Palomar Health, causing patient throughput and communication challenges. Get Well's new Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution directly addresses expectation setting and overall mobile patient experience," said Tracy Page, District Director of Emergency Services at Palomar Health. "The Get Well platform enables rapid innovation by leveraging existing interfaces, content and capabilities such as bi-directional texting, and helps us avoid the need for more point solutions for patient engagement."

Palomar Health launched the Get Well Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution in Fall 2022. To date, overall mobile patient activation following the launch has increased 3X and Palomar Health plans to continue partnering with Get Well as the company releases further updates to its Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution.

"Leading health systems have made it clear that they want a comprehensive platform versus point solutions, especially when touching patients directly," said Todd Strickler, Get Well Senior Vice President of Product Management. "Our new Emergency Department & Inpatient Care Engagement Solution builds upon the proven success of our Get Well platform, enabling our teams to drive rapid innovation and efficiently meet the needs of healthcare organizations today - not down the road. Platforms matter."

Subsequent integrations of the Get Well platform will include an inpatient experience feature. This phase will offer patients a mobile experience, post-discharge support and an on-site Get Well Navigator to help improve the patient experience and workflow automation for all Palomar Health staff. This Navigator is one of the many ways Palomar Health is reimagining healthcare by removing the fear out of it and providing extraordinary patient experiences.

About Get Well

Get Well provides enterprise digital patient experience and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world. Our products empower healthcare organizations to deliver patient-centered experiences that drive retention and growth, increase patient satisfaction, improve clinical quality and reduce cost of care. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County's only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.

Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.

