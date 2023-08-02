INTENT Secures Investment From BioGenerator Ventures, Advancing the Ag Tech Ecosystem in St. Louis

Series A Investment to Help Accelerate Technology Expansion for INvision Trials and Apogee

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Ag industry pioneer and St. Louis-based INTENT announced an equity investment from BioGenerator Ventures to help accelerate industry-changing advancements in agriculture, with particular emphasis on the commercial expansion of INvision Trials and Apogee technologies.

INvision Trials is a new software that aims to revolutionize field trials in the agriculture industry. Built on the Apogee infrastructure, INvision Trials offers a completely redesigned interface for project management, presenting a geospatial visualization of all aspects of a field project in a scalable system that delivers consistent, quality data, and powerful insights with speed and agility.

"This partnership with BioGenerator Ventures is another step forward to expanding and enabling the ag tech ecosystem in St. Louis," said Randall Barker, CEO and co-founder of INTENT. "INTENT helps to reduce time and mitigate risk associated with advancing agriculture innovations, by leveraging our advanced technology solutions. The future of agriculture is filled with potential and moving faster than ever."

INTENT is the industry's trusted partner to move those innovations forward faster and more successfully, combining their deep experience with purpose-built technology solutions, while enabling the company to ground truth at scale with their expansive farmer network.

Ag tech is an area of focus for BioGenerator Ventures, whose portfolio includes St. Louis-based companies such as Solis Agrosciences, Aferna Bio, Plastomics, Impetus Ag, and Agragene. BioGenerator Ventures is building a portfolio of new technology solutions, while simultaneously creating and investing in businesses that provide innovative services to Ag tech innovators.

With the investment from BioGenerator Ventures, Matt Helms, Managing Director of BioGenerator Ventures, joins the INTENT board of directors.

"BioGenerator Ventures is excited to be part of INTENT and sees great value in the insights the company's technology provides to both innovators and farmers," said Helms. "INTENT helps translate innovative new technologies to the real-world challenges that farmers must overcome."

About INTENT:

INTENT is an agriculture software and services company, founded in 2016, that supports the realization of new innovations by connecting customers in agriculture, and those investing in agriculture, with farmers. INTENT helps clients unlock growth by focusing on comprehensive data, farmer experience, go-to-market strategy and digital innovation For more information, visit https://intent.ag/

About BioGenerator Ventures:

BioGenerator Ventures, the investment arm of BioSTL, creates, builds, and invests in companies that are solving important problems in healthcare and agriculture. For additional information, visit https://www.biogeneratorventures.com/.

