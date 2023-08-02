AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC: AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC and AMJ Griffon Telehealth, a wholly owned subsidiary, is partnering with Colonel Cary Harbaugh, US Army

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Dr. Malone, AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary AMJ Griffon Telehealth is proud to announce that we have begun our outreach to work with Veterans and the underserved. Dr. Malone states "I am proud to announce that I have received a commitment that is helping me provide a needed service to those who are financially challenged." The gift will allow us to bring 80 families and up to 400 people to use our Telehealth and have 24hr access to Dr's, Therapist, Counselors and Psychologists. To that end I am also proud to announce that "Colonel Cary Harbaugh US Army (retired)" has come along side of AMJ GRIFFON TELEHEALTH. To bring assistance to Veteran programs. "Colonel Cary Harbaugh US Army (retired"" will be instrumental in identifying the Veterans and their families that will designated for the initial signups. This program is intended to be a platform that can be used a broader service to the underserved. Along with the Telehealth AMJ GLOBAL will also be providing its RX AMJ GLOBAL card which allows those who use it from a Five percent (5%) discount up to Seventy percent (70) % on some prescriptions at over Sixty Thousand (60,000) pharmacies Nationwide AMJ's Rx card has no cost to the user from AMJ. Dr. Malone believes that this strategic partnership can provide Veterans and underserved a service that is so badly needed, we believe that working together will be the first step in changing the world one person at a time"

Colonel Harbaugh had this to say:

"I am proud to come together with AMJ Griffon Telehealth and Dr. Malone as they have gone above and beyond for our Veteran community by establishing and designating this venture that will be known as AMJ Griffon Veteran Telehealth. AMJ is also working with me to create the Veteran Telehealth Foundation to provide a mechanism to support underserved Veterans who may be struggling financially and are in desperate need of care. Many Veterans don't qualify for Veterans Administration (VA) health care due to qualification factors, and all Veterans desire acquire health care for their family members after they leave service. Some are able to access Tricare, depending on the duration of their military service, while only a very few Veteran family members can receive VA health care as dependents are permitted in the VA system only under special circumstances. AMJ Griffon Veteran Telehealth will give Veterans and their families access to routine and urgent care, pharmacy, and prescription, and very importantly in our Veteran community, mental health care. Dr. Malone has made these services available at a sustainable cost for all. This will allow Veterans to have a low-cost option for care of themselves and their families to either supplement the health care they already receive or fill in an important element of primary care. I spent over 40 years on active duty and closed out my career serving as the Director of the Wounded Warrior Care Program for the Special Operations community. I've encountered very few people who have a heart for the underserved that rivals Dr. Malone's. What AMJ Griffon Telehealth is offering - affordable, comprehensive, telehealth care available 24/7 for our Veteran warriors and their families shows a unique appreciation and respect for our Veteran community. I will make it my mission to get this incredible health care option known across the Veteran community, and I am honored to be partnered with AMJ Global Griffon Telehealth in this noble endeavor. Colonel Cary Harbaugh, US Army (retired)"

Contact:

805-812-3649

Support@amjglobal.com

