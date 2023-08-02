

EQS Newswire / 02/08/2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach - 2 August 2023 - On August 1 local time, the exhibition titled "Shanghai, Homeland Once Upon a Time - Jewish Refugees and Shanghai" opened in New York City, US.





The exhibition selects more than 30 oral stories of former Jewish refugees in Shanghai during WWII and their descendants, allowing the audience to feel the profound friendship between the Chinese and the Jewish peoples. The exhibition also displays nearly 30 reproductions of precious cultural relics and historical records and more than 200 photos and documentary videos.



The exhibits include boat tickets to escape from Europe, the marriage certificate with Chinese characteristics, the student report card of Shanghai Kadoorie School, the portrait of a Shanghai grandmother in the memory of Jewish refugees, as well as the documentary footage 'White Green Black' by the Jewish artist. These items and oral stories complement each other, vividly presenting the tough life of Jewish refugees in Shanghai in the 1930s and 1940s from multiple perspectives.





The exhibition was organized by Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Shanghai Fosun Public Welfare Foundation, and co-organized by Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.



At the opening ceremony, Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum received a special certificate of honor from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.



Huang Ping, Chinese Consul General in New York, and Jing Ying, Vice President of Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, delivered speeches at the exhibition.



A brand-new English version of the Shanghai city image film "Shanghai Let's Meet" was also played.





At the same time, the first documentary focusing on a group of Jewish musicians who were active in Shanghai in the first half of the last century - 'Tracing the Jewish Legacy in Shanghai' - premiered on Saturday night at the Harmony Gold Cinema on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Media OutReach

02/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

