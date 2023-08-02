Otis Worldwide: Otis Continues Longstanding Special Olympics Support

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Continuing a more than 30-year global tradition of giving back through the Special Olympics, Otis proudly sponsored the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. More than 60 Otis colleagues from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain volunteered at the event - the largest inclusive sports competition of its kind around the world.

"It was inspiring to see so many of our colleagues across EMEA step up to make such a large gathering of amazing athletes, coaches and families possible," said Otis' Sr. Director of Global Social Impact Matt T. "We encourage all our colleagues across the globe to keep that momentum going by volunteering with their local Special Olympics chapters throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond."

The more than 800 hours dedicated to this event by Otis colleagues added to the company's ongoing commitment to encourage volunteerism to create more vibrant communities and inclusivity for all. In fact, one of Otis' 13 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals includes achieving 500,000 volunteer hours in the communities where its colleagues live and work by 2030.

Colleagues in other regions have volunteered time to support Special Olympics events as well. For example, Yojiro A., a manager at the Johoku Service Station in Tokyo, Japan, led an Otis team to fundraise locally for Special Olympics. And Brad G., an engineering technical fellow in Connecticut, has partnered with the Otis Thrive Employee Resource Group to help stage the annual Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games Alpine Event.

"It's a rewarding experience and, once you volunteer, you'll be back again," said Brad, who has volunteered with the Connecticut chapter of the Special Olympics for more than a dozen years.

Otis has also been supporting Special Olympics Australia since 1994 where colleagues and their families volunteer and fundraise to support the state, regional, national and world games. Most recently, they supported the Special Olympics fundraising drive to help send Australian athletes to the World Games in Berlin.

Earlier this year, Otis volunteers in Madrid, Spain helped at a bowling tournament organized by the Special Olympics to raise money supporting local athletes. And, Otis colleagues, like Gobinath B. an Otis Major Projects Manager in France, has been volunteering with the Special Olympics for more than 10 years and says there is no doubt giving back has been mutually beneficial.

"There are no words strong enough to describe the feelings of joy, pride, and fulfillment that I receive [when volunteering]," he said.

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Otis volunteers at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in front of the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

