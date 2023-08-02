Inaugural list honors fintechs that are providing the most innovative finance-related products and services

Capitolis, the technology company enabling safer and more vibrant financial markets, has been named to CNBC's inaugural World's Top Fintech Companies 2023 list, presented in partnership with independent research firm Statista. The World's Top Fintech Companies 2023 list identifies fintechs providing innovative, technology-based, and finance-related products and services.

The list took into consideration key performance indicators from 1,500 companies. In-depth research into relevant KPIs was collected for a previously compiled longlist of eligible companies using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, or newspaper articles, according to CNBC.

"It's an honor to be recognized on CNBC's inaugural World's Top Fintech Companies list for our innovative approach to building solutions that promote the safety and stability of the financial markets," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "This is a testament to the great progress we are making, working in close collaboration with market participants globally, as we continue to expand our suite of solutions targeted at our mission to make financial markets safer, healthier, and more accessible."

One of Capitolis' most important achievements in the past year has been leveraging its multilateral optimization technology to support global banks through an unprecedented crisis: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the impact on bank exposures to the Russian ruble in 2022. Capitolis acted quickly to bring together a large network of global banks and, through its trade optimization platform, supported a dozen banking entities to successfully reduce their exposure to Russian rubles and mitigate the impact of settlement failures due to sanctions or other market happenings.

In March 2023, Capitolis was also named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, earning the standing of No. 2 in the Finance category.

Most recently, Capitolis announced significant momentum in its Portfolio Optimization business in the first half of 2023.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to enable safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recently named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as well as Crain's 2022 Best Places to Work in New York City list. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

