Addressing the Affordable Housing Crisis: The Home Depot Foundation Forms a Multi-Organization Partnership for Skilled Trades Training and Home Construction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Since 2018, The Home Depot Foundation and Home Builders Institute (HBI) have partnered to provide free skilled trades training and certification to separating service members on or near 10 military bases, including Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood), through the Path to Pro program. The Foundation recently granted $1.6 million to Habitat for Humanity affiliates near those bases to enable Path to Pro students to gain on-the-job training by building Habitat homes alongside Habitat staff, volunteers and future homeowners.

Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is one of the first affiliates to pilot this program and host HBI students on its build sites. They also hired Path to Pro graduates and more recently joined with The Home Depot Foundation and HBI to construct a home for a local single mother.

This effort is part of a new partnership that brings all three nonprofit organizations together to improve access to affordable housing. It will also provide free skilled trades training to transitioning military members stationed at Fort Cavazos.

"We're proud to partner with The Home Depot Foundation and Home Builders Institute for a new partnership that brings them together with Habitat for Humanity to improve access to affordable housing in military communities like ours."

Kristin Smith, CEO at Fort Hood Area, Habitat for Humanity

The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation are committed to educating more people in the skilled trades and helping them find careers in the home improvement industry through our Path to Pro program. The Foundation has pledged to invest $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. Learn more at PathtoPro.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771802/Addressing-the-Affordable-Housing-Crisis-The-Home-Depot-Foundation-Forms-a-Multi-Organization-Partnership-for-Skilled-Trades-Training-and-Home-Construction