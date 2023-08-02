The "Family Offices in EMEA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Family Offices in EMEA

Detailed profiles during a subscription year of over 1,200 Single Family Offices in Europe, Middle East Africa

What data is included in each family office?

Identity of the SFO Address, phone, Fax, website, company email (if available)

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range in US$ $25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges

Analytical description of the SFO, including Background to the wealth of the family how the wealth originated current wealth status current operating company/companies market caps of those companies if listed % shareholdings Role of the family office Investment strategies Asset allocations Portfolio sample holdings

SFO personnel by name, job position Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class Email &/or direct phone if available Summary Bio of personnel if available

Asset allocations The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes: Money market funds Multi-asset class investments Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments) Equities (21 classifications of Equities) Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)

Focus on Alternatives Private Equity Venture Capital Sector preferences Financing stages Geographic preferences Target participation level Invest directly and/or through Funds Real Estate Investment Preferred types of property Geographic location preferences Transaction value range if known Direct investment and/or via Funds Family's Private Foundation Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated. Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:

Name of family's foundation Address, phone

Summary of principal aims of foundation Income expenditure (if available)

Foundation director contact

Daily Updates Additions to the SFO Database

Daily updates amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals

Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database

Monthly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database

A fully searchable online database

Select SFOs that match your specific requirements!

This Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.

Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria

Search select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles contacts

Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:

Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of family

Search for family offices in 41 countries in EMEA

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

Search for personnel within family offices by 30 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database from any date in the past

Each search result can be bookmarked, exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest

Search family office descriptions by key word

Examples of typical searches

Find the profile contact details of a SFO called XXXXX XXXXX

With which SFO is the XXXXXX family connected how did their wealth originate?

Select SFOs in France Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn

Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers Investment Managers responsible for Equities for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Canada, Mexico, Chile Brazil with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities to Hedge Funds

Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Germany, Switzerland Austria with AUM in the ranges $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity

Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in UK, Finland. Sweden, Denmark Norway with AUM between $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds

Select Managing Directors, Chief Investment Officers, and Investment Managers for Real Estate in SFOs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Commercial or Residential Real Estate or Real Estate Funds

Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs throughout Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital

Who will benefit from this Single Family Offices Database?

Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital

Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors

Hedge funds seeking client investors

Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW SFO segment

Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital

Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources

Financial institutions seeking data that may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments

Over 1,200 companies profiled, including:

Abdulla Fouad Group, Saudi Arabia

Braginsky Family Office, Switzerland

Calibrium AG, Switzerland

Delton, Germany

DOB Equity, Netherlands

Finde S.p.A., Italy

Florac, France

Kataria Holdings, LLC, UAE

Kistefos, Norway

Pontegadea, Spain

Rinkelberg Capital, UK

Verllinvest, Belgium

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tpf5z

