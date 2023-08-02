Ingeteam has sold its operation and maintenance (O&M) division to UK-based RES Group. It say the division's 35 GW of O&M contracts throughout the world are valued at €35 billion ($38.2 billion).From pv magazine Spain UK-based multinational renewable energy company RES Group has acquired the service division of Spain's Ingeteam, in a move that gives RES approximately 35 GW of O&M service and asset management contracts, valued at around €35 billion. RES plans to integrate Ingeteam's proprietary digital solutions into its existing technological services, covering solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, ...

