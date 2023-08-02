International WELL Building Institute: One of the World's Tallest Buildings, Iconic Taipei 101 Achieves WELL Core Certification at Platinum Level With Top Scores

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings and healthy organizations, and Taipei Financial Center Corporation, which owns Taipei 101, one of the tallest buildings in the world, announced today that the globally-recognized landmark superstructure has achieved WELL Core Certification at the Platinum level, the highest tier of WELL achievement for prioritizing human health and well-being.

The project's WELL Certification was awarded through IWBI's WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading building standard focused on enhancing human health. This accomplishment makes Taipei 101 the first and only building among the world's top 10 tallest buildings to receive WELL Core Certification (whole-building) level. Standing at 1,667 feet high, Taipei 101 is now the 10th tallest skyscraper, according to the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. When it was completed in 2004, the 101-story building stood as the tallest in the world, a distinction it held until 2010.

Taipei 101 achieved WELL Certification by earning 102.5 points, the highest score total to date among WELL Core projects worldwide. The project team received full scores for all strategies implemented under the WELL Air, Water and Innovation concepts. Already a LEED platinum certified building, Taipei 101 further cemented its position as a pioneer in both health and environmental sustainability.

"Similar to its record-breaking legacy in 2004 as the world's tallest building, Taipei 101 has also reached new heights in demonstrating health leadership, deploying more science-backed WELL strategies than any other WELL Core project in the world," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "Taipei 101's remarkable WELL achievement adds to its standing as a global beacon to all, and we applaud and celebrate this exceptional example of a deep commitment to putting people first."

"This WELL achievement is a testament to our continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthy and green buildings," said Michael Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Taipei 101. "As the first among the world's tallest skyscrapers decorated with WELL and LEED Certifications at the highest level, we stay committed to promoting best practices to advance Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and supporting tenants through building strategies to advance their own ESG goals."

Taipei 101's efforts to meet the rigorous requirements of WELL Certification at the Platinum level included implementing high-quality air purification systems, providing access to quality drinking water, increasing natural light exposure, promoting physical activity, promoting thermal comfort, and creating an overall environment that supports people's health and well-being.

"We commend Taipei 101 for achieving WELL Certification at the highest level with flying colors," said Xue Ya, President of IWBI Asia. "This achievement demonstrates that the building has gone above and beyond to implement WELL strategies, helping to create a healthier and more productive workplace for employees, building tenants and visitors."

WELL is grounded in evidence-based research that explores the connection between buildings, where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and their impact on our health and well-being. To be awarded WELL Core Certification, Taipei 101 underwent rigorous onsite testing and third-party review to verify it met all WELL Core performance requirements at the Platinum level.

Today, over 42,000 locations in nearly 130 countries across almost five billion square feet of real estate are using WELL strategies to create healthier buildings and stronger organizations.Further, almost 30% of Fortune 500 companies are using WELL to support their organizational health goals. Organizations around the world today also use WELL to help improve performance across their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

By achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level, Taipei 101 adds to its impressive portfolio of achievements and propels the iconic building into the global forefront of leading on the health and well-being, and overall comfort of its occupants.

About Taipei 101

Taipei 101 is a landmark supertall skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan. The building was officially classified as the world's tallest from its opening in 2004 until the completion of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in 2010. Taipei 101 is a symbol of Taiwan's economic ascendancy and embodies the fusion of Asian culture and technology.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Enterprise Provider, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Performance Rated, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

