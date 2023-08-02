The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a scalable bulk energy storage solution with chemical with inexpensive, abundant precursors - cement, water, and carbon black. Their supercapacitors have high storage capacity, high-rate charge-discharge capabilities, and structural strength.Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered that cement and water, combined with with a small amount of carbon black, create a powerful, low-cost supercapacitor that could provide a scalable, bulk energy storage solution suitable for a variety of applications. ...

