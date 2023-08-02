Sono Motors has equipped its first bus with its PV retrofit solution, featuring 16 semi-flexible rooftop solar modules to feed 1.4 kW of output into the vehicle's battery system.From pv magazine Germany German vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) specialist Sono Motors has shifted its focus to photovoltaic solutions for vehicles, following the discontinuation of its Sion solar EV project in February. The Munich-based company has initiated a pilot project in Hof, Bavaria, to equip a bus operated by Stadtwerke Hof with a revised version of the "Solar Bus Kit" - Sono Motors' PV retrofit solution for buses. ...

