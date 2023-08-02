The "Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OEMs' overseas layout research: automobile exports are expected to hit 7.18 million units in 2025.

China's automobile export market bucked the trend.

During 2021-2022, the global economy suffered an overall slump amid the severe outbreak inside and outside China, tense international geopolitical situation, a big rise in prices of bulk commodities, and imbalance between supply and demand. In this context, China's automobile exports bucked the trend, and hit 3.111 million units in 2022, a year-on-year upsurge of 54.4%, of which 679,000 new energy vehicles were exported, soaring by 120%, a growth far higher than in the domestic market.

China's passenger car exports will still gain momentum in the next three years, and are expected to reach 7.18 million units in 2025.

SAIC, Chery and Changan took a combined over 50% share of the export market.

As the Chinese market becomes a competitive stock market, Chinese automakers go overseas to seek larger development space. In 2022, SAIC commanded 29.1% of China's vehicle export market, ranking first; Chery was positioned second with a 14.5% share; Changan was the second runner-up among Chinese auto brands, with an 8.0% share. The three automakers together made up 51.6% of China's vehicle export market.

SAIC's overseas layout: since its export of CKD components for mini commercial vehicles to Indonesia in 2005, SAIC-GM-Wuling has started its overseas journey. Adhering to the "systematic, planned and organized" overseas layout strategy, SAIC overall deploys the whole industry chain from products to services at abroad.

It adopts differentiated marketing models according to market environments, industrial policies and mobility needs of consumers. For example, for Europe, MG targets the new energy market, and also follows the upward branding strategy to create a "star car" brand; for the Southeast Asian market, SAIC stands out by virtue of differentiated product features and perfect local aftersales services.

Chery's overseas layout: Chery is China's first automaker to export complete vehicles, CKD components, engines, and complete vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment to foreign countries. After launching the "three-step" international strategy, Chery has carried out the "go-up" overseas branding model since 2020, and has worked to expand its layout in mainstream international markets such as Europe and the US. Chery plans to achieve the strategic goal of exporting 500,000 vehicles valued at USD5 billion in 2025.

Changan's overseas layout: Changan Automobile built China's first overseas vehicle design center in Turin, Italy in 2003. With years of overseas layout, Changan has established a global collaborative R&D pattern in ten places of six countries, each with its own focus.

In terms of strategic planning for overseas layout, Changan strategically puts forward five major deployments and four development goals in its "Vast Ocean Plan": Changan plans an overseas market investment of USD10 billion, annual sales of over 1.2 million vehicles, and more than 10,000 overseas staffs, and to build itself into a world-class auto brand in 2030.

European and American markets are expected to become strategic high grounds for Chinese OEMs that are going overseas.

At present, Asia is the largest market for China's automobile exports, sharing 36% of its total exports. Europe, the second largest export market, has taken a rising share of China's automobile exports since 2018, up from 6% to 26% in 2022.

In recent years, ever more Chinese automakers have aimed their overseas strategy at the large, mature developed markets such as Europe and the US. Successfully gaining a foothold in the fiercely competitive European and American markets can not only provide a strong endorsement for the automakers, but also help them integrate global R&D strength to polish their own products, services and other capabilities.

For example, SAIC did its utmost to open the European new energy market via its brand MG in 2022, and also adheres to the upward branding strategy to create a "star car" brand; Geely has also stepped into the high-end markets in Europe and Americas through the brand Volvo, having built a climbing or market expansion strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1 History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.1 Development History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.2 Development History of Chinese New Energy Vehicles Going Overseas

1.2 Environment for Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

1.2.1 Macro Environment

1.2.2 Policy Environment

1.2.3 Tax Environment

1.3 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automobiles

1.3.1 China's Automobile Exports

1.3.2 China's Passenger Car Exports

1.3.3 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports

1.4 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automakers

1.4.1 Top Chinese Automakers by Vehicle Exports

1.4.2 Top Chinese Vehicle Models by Exports

1.5 Summary on Overseas Production Capacity Layout of OEMs

1.6 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.1 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.2 Summary on Overseas Layout Strategies of Chinese Automakers

1.6.3 Summary on Overseas Layout Models of Emerging Carmakers

1.7 Main Overseas Markets Laid out by Chinese Automakers

1.7.1 China's Automobile Exports by Continent

1.7.2 Main Destinations of China's Automobile Exports

1.7.3 China's Automobile Exports to Each Continent/Market Share of Each Continent

1.7.4 China's Automobile Exports to Major Countries by Continent

1.7.5 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports to Major Countries by Continent

2 Main Overseas Markets

2.1 Automobile Incentive Policies and Certification in Various Countries

2.2 TOP 5 Overseas Markets by China's Automobile Exports

2.2.1 Mexico

2.2.2 Saudi Arabia

2.2.3 Chile

2.2.4 Belgium

2.2.5 Russia

2.3 European Market

2.3.1 Germany

2.3.2 Norway

2.4 North America Market

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Asian Market

2.5.1 Japan

2.5.2 South Korea

2.5.3 Thailand

3 Overseas Business Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 SAIC

3.2 Chery

3.3 Changan

3.4 Dongfeng

3.5 Geely

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 BYD

3.8 NIO

3.9 Neta Auto

3.10 Xpeng

4 Summary on Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers and Development Trends

4.1 Development Trends of Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

4.2 Opportunities for Chinese OEMs to Go Overseas

4.2.1 New Global Opportunities for Chinese Automakers to Go Overseas in A New Window Period

4.2.2 Automakers Improve Brand Positioning and Carry out Global Strategy

4.3 Brief Analysis of the Risks for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.3.1 Major Risks Faced by Chinese Automakers

4.3.2 Data Security and Compliance Risks

4.3.3 Automakers of Differing Countries Establish A Good Stable Market Position

4.4 Suggestions for Chinese Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.1 Risk Response Considerations for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.2 Correctly Judge Overseas Market Demand

