Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Frankfurt
02.08.23
08:05 Uhr
37,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,27 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2023 | 17:46
126 Leser
NEURONES: Organic growth up 12.9% in 1st half 2023

PRESS INFORMATION Nanterre, August 2, 2023 (after trading)
Heading: 1st half 2023 revenues

Organic growth up 12.9% in 1st half 2023

in millions of eurosH1 2022H1 2023Growthof which organic
Revenues327.1368.7+ 12.7%+ 12.9%

Achievements

At + 12.9%, organic growth for the first half was higher than for the same period in 2022 (+ 12.5%).

Adjusted for calendar effects, the first two quarters of 2023 saw comparable growth rates.

The most significant developments concern Digital Projects, Consulting, User Experience, Business Process Management and Cybersecurity.

Operating profit for the half-year (¹) amounted to 10.7% of revenues.

(¹) unaudited and after 0.6% of expenses related to bonus shares.

Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:

  • revenues of more than €730 million,
  • operating profit of around 10%.

About NEURONES

With 6,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

