Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Unveils Powerful LLM and AI Ethics Principles to Drive Responsible AI Innovation in China

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, is excited to announce the launch of its powerful Large Language Model ("LLM"), Hua Zang, and the introduction of three essential AI Ethics Principles that will govern the development of its future AI capabilities.

As Xiao-I continues its expansion of the Hua Zang LLM, the Company embraces the profound responsibility that accompanies the advancement of AI technology. Beyond its dedication to innovation and excellence, Xiao-I places equal emphasis on upholding ethical standards that prioritize user trust, transparency, and safety.

The Company has outlined three fundamental AI Ethics Principles that underpin its approach to AI development:

Be Worthy of Trust: Trust is the bedrock of successful AI adoption, and Xiao-I places paramount importance on building AI systems that users can rely on with confidence. This involves instilling responsibility across the value chain throughout the entire lifecycle of an AI system. By developing AI technologies that are reliable, unbiased, and geared towards delivering tangible value to users, Xiao-I aims to forge enduring relationships based on trust. Be Transparent: Transparency is essential in establishing open communication with users. Xiao-I is dedicated to providing clear and understandable explanations of how AI systems work, the data they use, and the purposes they serve. By promoting transparency, Xiao-I seeks to demystify AI and foster a sense of confidence in its capabilities. Be Built and Tested for Safety: Safety is a top priority in AI development. Xiao-I takes a rigorous approach to testing and validation to ensure that its AI systems operate securely and without posing any harm to users or society at large. By adhering to stringent safety standards, Xiao-I strives to develop AI that fosters inclusive growth, promotes sustainable development, and enhances the overall well-being of society.

These principles reflect Xiao-I's unwavering commitment to harnessing AI's potential for enhancing user experiences while maintaining the utmost respect for customer data control and accountability. Xiao-I understands the significance of protecting user data and privacy, and it strives to be at the forefront of ethical AI practices in the industry.

Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I, remarked, "As we embrace the digital economy and the possibilities of AI, we recognize the importance of instilling ethical values into our technology. These AI Ethics Principles serve as a compass that guides our actions and ensures that our advancements are made responsibly and with the best interests of our users in mind."

With nearly two decades of experience in cognitive AI and industrial applications, Xiao-I is uniquely positioned to drive positive change in the AI landscape. By combining cutting-edge technology with ethical principles, Xiao-I seeks to empower industries with an open-source platform and a low-cost LLM infrastructure that enriches businesses while safeguarding user interests.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com .

