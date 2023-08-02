DJ ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99

ABIVAX ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99 02-Aug-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice to Holders of Bonds convertible and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANE) with a nominal value of EUR 24,999,975.99 PARIS, France, August 2, 2023 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today published the resetting of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of convertible Bonds and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares ("OCEANE") due in 2026, with a nominal value of EUR 24,999,975.99 which were issued by Abivax SA (ISIN FR0014004PT4). Notice is hereby given to holders of the OCEANE bonds that, in accordance with Condition 2.6(D) of the terms and conditions of the OCEANE bonds and in connection with the occurrence of a reset date on July 30, 2023, the conversion/ exchange ratio will be adjusted from 1.176 to 1.429, effective as of July 30, 2023, which corresponds to a decrease in the implied conversion/exchange price of the OCEANE bonds from approximately EUR 32.47 per share to approximately EUR 26.72 per share. The number of shares underlying the OCEANE bonds therefore changed from 769,834 to 935,453. ***** About Abivax (www.abivax.com) Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_. Contacts Abivax Public Relations France Investors Finance Department Actifin LifeSci Advisors Didier Blondel Ghislaine Gasparetto Ligia Vela-Reid didier.blondel@abivax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com +33 1 53 83 08 41 +33 1 56 88 11 22 +44 7413 825310

