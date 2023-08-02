Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
02.08.23
09:57 Uhr
16,960 Euro
-0,380
-2,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.08.2023 | 18:31
ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99

DJ ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99 

ABIVAX 
ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A 
NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99 
02-Aug-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notice to Holders of Bonds convertible and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANE) with a nominal 
value of EUR 24,999,975.99 
 
PARIS, France, August 2, 2023 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat 
patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today published the resetting of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of 
convertible Bonds and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares ("OCEANE") due in 2026, with a nominal value of 
EUR 24,999,975.99 which were issued by Abivax SA (ISIN FR0014004PT4). 
Notice is hereby given to holders of the OCEANE bonds that, in accordance with Condition 2.6(D) of the terms and 
conditions of the OCEANE bonds and in connection with the occurrence of a reset date on July 30, 2023, the conversion/ 
exchange ratio will be adjusted from 1.176 to 1.429, effective as of July 30, 2023, which corresponds to a decrease in 
the implied conversion/exchange price of the OCEANE bonds from approximately EUR 32.47 per share to approximately EUR 
26.72 per share. The number of shares underlying the OCEANE bonds therefore changed from 769,834 to 935,453. 
***** 
About Abivax (www.abivax.com) 
Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune 
system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext 
compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, 
obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the 
company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_. 
 
Contacts 
 
Abivax          Public Relations France Investors 
Finance Department    Actifin         LifeSci Advisors 
Didier Blondel      Ghislaine Gasparetto  Ligia Vela-Reid 
didier.blondel@abivax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com 
+33 1 53 83 08 41     +33 1 56 88 11 22    +44 7413 825310

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1694597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1694597 02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

